Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Ezekiel Detroit's avatar
Ezekiel Detroit
Jun 2, 2025

Thank you Sheri. It has the too-familiar smell of Hamas propaganda. It makes absolutely no sense that IDF would massacre hungry civilians. IDF has spent the war risking their own lives by telegraphing their strategy so those same people could escape from attacks on terrorist locations. It makes very good sense that Hamas might kill their own citizens and blame Israel. They have done that. It keeps their population under control. It feeds the antisemite press some vile pablum that they thrive on. Will that yellow press also tell us that tanks and navy vessels opened fire as well. Never mind the absurdity of Israel blasting their own humanitarian project. Such weapons would have been devastating and left marks easy to identify. The disturbing thing other than useless loss of life (if it occurred at all) is the drooling and unquestioning publication of more blood libel.

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Up From The Slime's avatar
Up From The Slime
Jun 2, 2025

Hamas shoots Gazan civilians trying to get aid from an Israeli-backed aid point and claims the IDF did the shooting. From their perspective, it's a win-win-win:

1) It generates another anti-Israel propaganda narrative.

2) It disposes of a score of people willing to defy Hamas's orders to stay away from the aid point.

3) It dissuades other Gazans from trying to reach the aid point.

Hamas, however, has a problem: it has conditioned Gazans to believe they are in imminent danger of starvation. That makes win #3 much, much weaker because Gazans now think their choice is death by Hamas enforcement or death by starvation. That's the kind of desperation that can break a dictatorship's grip on its population.

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