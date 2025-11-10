At the end of our weeks-long conversation, I asked Ibrahim what he and his community want for Syria’s future.

Here was a man whose religious identity had been distorted beyond recognition, whose community faced what he called “ongoing acts of extermination,” yet his response revealed neither bitterness nor calls for revenge, but a sophisticated political vision that transcends the sectarianism that could consume Syria:

The majority of the Alawite community has a vision for Syria that is very different from the past, a vision shaped by what we suffered under the previous system and by our own aspirations and values.

A Federal Future

Ibrahim notes the differences among the different regions and populations that make up Syria today, each with sets of values, morals, and attitudes that “must be reflected in the mode of governance and the form of the state’s political system.”

A federal system at the very least, a system of governorates (cantons), is the most suitable for Syrian society. Each canton would consist of areas that are most socially, culturally, and ethnically homogeneous. There could be four to five cantons in Syria, with each canton electing its representatives, its councils, its local police forces, courts, judicial system, political system, and its own educational system.

His vision would make Syria, like Israel, unlike other Middle Eastern states by recognizing cultural diversity within a democratic unity.

Ibrahim envisions how this might work in practice, particularly for his own region:

In this context, I see that central and western Syria—which includes Homs, al-Ghab, parts of Hama, the Syrian coast, and is composed of Alawites, Christians, Ismailis, Murshidis, Sunnis, etc.—is suited to become a modern entity that embraces secular and democratic values, respects religion in its spiritual and moral domain, and treats politics as the science of managing society and civil interests.

His vision includes specific policy proposals:

This would include having civil marriage laws alongside religious marriage laws specific to each sect, leaving people free to choose either. It would also adopt a proper social and health insurance system worthy of human dignity, as well as a modern educational system that keeps pace with global scientific development in gender relations, contemporary curricula, scientific subjects, and everything that raises the level of intellect. This is especially important since there is already a very high proportion of university educated Alawite men and women.

Whereas the former regime had subordinated the entire country to Damascus, Ibrahim envisions a Syria where communities maintain cultural autonomy within a democratic framework.

Thus, the canton/region would manage its own affairs, reflect its values and culture in its administrative, political, and educational systems, and generate growth, civilization, and renaissance from its own experience—surpassing outdated religious or political ideologies that have proven invalid in practice. It would be based instead on the concept of interests, whether internally or in its relations abroad, in a civilized, human way.

Beyond Sectarianism

Having facing persecution specifically because of their Alawite identity, Ibrahim and his community are calling for a system that transcends religious categories entirely.

Young Alawites in particular are focused on education, science, and economic development. “They see Syria’s future in terms of building civil institutions, not military ones. They want strong legal systems, international partnerships, and an end to ideological isolation.

Unexpected Partnerships

Despite his criticisms of Israel, Ibrahim maintains hope for a different relationship:

Many see a path to partnership with Israel, not out of submission, but out of strategic necessity and shared interests. We believe that long-term peace must be based not just on the absence of war, but on mutual recognition and dignity.

This isn’t the desperate plea of a persecuted minority seeking any available protector. He sees Israel as a potential partner in building a Middle East where religious and ethnic minorities can maintain their distinct identities within pluralistic democratic systems.

What we want is recognition that pluralism and democracy are not just Western values, but universal human needs. We believe that Israel, with its own experience as a minority seeking security in a hostile region, might understand this better than others. If Israel looks beyond immediate tactical considerations and supports the emergence of genuine democratic alternatives in Syria, it would serve both Israeli and Syrian interests in the long term.

The Challenge of Survival

The practical challenges are enormous.

We are only at the beginning of a long road in terms of building institutions.

And the highly educated Alawite community has significant human capital to draw upon. But translating educational achievement into institutional power requires survival first.

What currently stands in our way are the dire living conditions, ongoing killings, kidnappings, hunger, environmental devastation, and more. These conditions block our path to what we want and hope for.

A Message to the World

Ibrahim’s current mission in London – and later the UAE and Paris -- is part of the effort to reach international audiences with his community’s story.

We want our voices to reach the world, not as victims or statistics, but as human beings with families, memories, fears, and hopes.

While he holds “no illusions that it will change any government’s position,” especially given British support for Syria’s new leadership, he continues the effort anyway.

And he warns:

The targeting of Alawites now is just the opening act in a broader campaign to destroy pluralism and human life, in this region and beyond.

The stakes, he argues, extend far beyond one community’s survival. He offers something uncommon in current Middle Eastern politics: a non-sectarian alternative to both dictatorship and jihadist rule. And he hopes world leaders will listen.

Every delay in reaching mutual understanding only strengthens the forces of death.

Why This Matters

Ibrahim’s story challenges comfortable assumptions about Syria’s “liberation.” While the world celebrates Assad’s fall, religious/ethnic minorities face a new kind of terror under al-Jolani, the new self-declared president Western governments immediately reached out to work with. The pattern is depressingly familiar: short-term stability prioritized over harder to attain long term change for the populations that will have to live with the results.

The international community faces a choice: recognize what’s happening to the Alawites as a warning about Syria’s future direction, or watch another Middle Eastern minority disappear while congratulating itself on supporting “moderate” Islamists.

In short, that choice may determine, not just the nature or the future of Syria’s Alawites, but whether they have one at all.

