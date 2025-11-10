Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Gary Friedman
Nov 10

Thank you for this continuing series Sheri. It is invaluable information for your readers. The unsustainable, artificial Middle Eastern borders imposed by Persian, Ottoman, British, and French Empires continue to dissolve. In the foreseeable future, Azerbaijan and Armenia will have neighbor states of Kurdistan, Druzistan, and "shrunken" Syria (the west-central territory from your post). With US CENTCOM embedded in Damascus, Kurdistan (eastern Syria plus northern Iraq), Baghdad, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, radical islamic elements will be under increasing pressure in the "intervening spaces". Increasing US CENTCOM-Jordanian cooperation along the Syria-Jordan border will continue to pressure Sunni extremists in the western Iraq-to-central-Syria region. UAVs and ULVs guided by aerial and orbital imagery can continue to chip away at radical parties without risking ground troops' lives. This will leave the Iran/eastern Iraq/Hezbollah alliance as isolated radical Shi'a entities to be dealt with definitively. Now that no Muslim nations have committed troops to Gaza because of fears they might get injured, Israel (with US CENTCOM support) has a free hand against gradual liberation of Gaza from Hamas. Without total pacification of Gaza, Muslim nations will remain reticent to "get involved". Looking forward to continued "Assad Deception" educational materials! Gratefully, Gary

Up From The Slime
Nov 11

Is there any centripetal force that would keep a federal Syria together? Wouldn't the Kurdish and Druze regions seek to secede and either declare independence or affiliate with their ethnic counterparts across the border? (And how would the bordering nations react?)

