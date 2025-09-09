I had written about Syria's Alawites before—about villages emptied overnight, people gunned down in the street, a 12-year-old boy murdered in a greenhouse. I wanted to explore the situation more deeply and sought a leader of the Alawite community. Not knowing anyone who could provide me with an introduction I found Issa Ibrahim on X and on 29 June sent him a private message out of the blue.

I introduced myself as an independent Israeli journalist interested in bringing the Alawite voice to my readers and included the link to a previous article. Within two days, he responded, telling me he would check with his team. I guessed I was being vetted and wondered if I would hear back.

On 26 July, I got the go-ahead to ask my questions. What followed was one of the most remarkable acts of trust I've encountered as a journalist. Over weeks of private messages, with ChatGPT translating between English and Arabic, Ibrahim shared his community's current persecution, their faith, and described the decades-long deception that created a lie many outside of Syria do not understand.

I was struck by his trust in me, a man I'd never met, communicating across language barriers, trusting a foreign journalist with his community's most sensitive story. Ibrahim had no guarantee other than my word that I would show him the article before publication, no assurance I wouldn't misrepresent his words or his people's beliefs. Yet he kept writing, kept explaining.

I am honoured to bring you the fruits of my "conversations" with Issa Ibrahim, attorney and President of the Civil Work Movement in Syria. Founded in 2012, the movement advocates for secular democratic governance through civil and cultural work. Ibrahim previously served as a constitutional advisor to the opposition delegation during the Geneva peace talks (2017-2018) and was a senior official in the Syrian Social Nationalist Party before resigning over concerns about international manipulation of Syrian politics.

Advocate Issa Ibrahim’s public X profile image.

I bring you Ibrahim’s words as he wrote them to me, paraphrasing in places to improve the flow of this four-part article, published with his approval.

I will update this introduction with the links to each part as they are published online.

Part I: The Illusion of Power, the Reality of Betrayal

Part II: The Spiritual Heart under Attack

Part III: Marked for Extinction

Part IV: An Alawite Vision for Syria's Future

Thank you.