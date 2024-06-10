Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Chana Goanna's avatar
Chana Goanna
Jun 11, 2024

Held against her will and forced to do unpaid work—you mean, like a SLAVE? Perhaps someone should share that info with Briahna Gray?

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3 replies by Sheri Oz and others
Joy B's avatar
Joy B
Jun 10, 2024

There is such an imbalance in reporting. I'm very happy to read your posts with truth and hope. I will send donation later. Thank you

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