Keshet television company dismissed actress and news anchor Lama Tatour, issuing a statement condemning her comments about rescued hostage Noa Argamani. What did she say?



According to United Israel News, on her Instagram account (now private as is her Facebook account), she wrote:

This is how a hostage looks after 9 months of captivity? Her eyebrows look better than mine! Her skin! The hair! The nails!



For this, innocent children and women had to be killed?

When reprimanded by Khaled Natour, producer of the television show Tatour hosted, she tried to justify the post and claimed Israelis said similar things after seeing photographs of the female hostage who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7th.



I remember being amazed that Noa, 26, looked “so good” after eight months of captivity. I suppose that many others may have thought, as I did, that perhaps this bodes well for the other hostages — that there is hope that they are being kept in similar conditions as Noa was, treated similarly "well" under the circumstances.

Relief at her apparent physical health was the basis of comments many Israelis may have made when seeing her post-rescue photographs. That Tatour turned our relief and hope into such a cynical vicious attack on Israel and Israelis (among whom she is numbered unless she decides to give up her passport) is beyond scorn.

We get a glimpse of what it must have been like for the hostages when we see the faces of the three men as recorded by the body-cam video upon their rescue. Look at them (at 0.20) when the door is opened and Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, are greeted by the soldiers who came to take them home.

We do not have a similar video of Noa’s rescue, but I imagine that her eyes were likely similarly hollow as theirs until she understood it was really the IDF who had come to save her. Imagine those eyes and then Tatour’s comment about her eyebrows and nails.

And even more disgustingly: "For this, innocent children and women had to be killed?"

While Noa may have been treated reasonably “well” by the family who held her, she was apparently used as a servant (slave?). (UPDATE, 11 Jun: doctors who treated her say that she was malnourished and had been beaten)

The Daily Mail reports that:

she was held by a 'well-to-do' family but kept under armed guard, was rarely allowed to wash and never saw daylight as she was moved from house to house at night while dressed as an Arab in a bid to evade detection.

This well-to-do family was most likely associated with Hamas as was the Aljamal family who held the other three rescued hostages captive. Members of the family included Dr. Ahmed Aljamal and his son, Abdallah Aljamal, a journalist for both Al-Jazeera and the Palestinian Chronicle and spokesman for the Hamas-run Labor Ministry in Gaza.

So yes, when members of Hamas keep hostages in their family homes, innocent children may be killed when the IDF comes to rescue them. Are the women innocent? Maybe they are willing participants and maybe they are oppressed by their husbands and forced to do their bidding. But their deaths and injuries are on Hamas.

Never forget how those hostages got there in the first place.

Here is a good rule to follow: If you don’t want your family killed, don’t keep Israeli hostages in your home.

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