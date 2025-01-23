Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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John McDonagh's avatar
John McDonagh
Jan 24, 2025

Thankyou both for such a special exchange of ideas and views, with so much wisdom, honesty and candour about the current reality facing Israel. It was nice to put a face and a voice to your posts, Sheri and it was really good to see you again, Tal. You look so well and at peace in your new life and name, which is nothing less than you deserve, and it was good to see you smile. I hope and pray for a time of healing and unity for all of Israeli society along the lines you have suggested. With warm regards to you both, John.

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Ginny
Jan 26, 2025

Why?? "Because Israel is not supported on the Substack payment platform, I have set up an alternative for those who want to support"

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