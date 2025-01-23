After having been a strong spokeswoman combatting the Palestinian Authority’s pay-for-slay salaries-and-retirement-plan for terrorists, Tal Hartuv went silent for a number of years. After Oct 7th, she began speaking publicly again.

In our interview, she speaks about balance, choiceless choices, justice, mercy, and refusing to remain a perpetual ‘hostage’ of victimhood. She talks about how this moment in our history provides the platform for the Jewish People to be the best we can be.

You can visit her website and I recommend you do: Tal Hartuv

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