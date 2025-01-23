Tal Hartuv: Justice and mercy and risking letting go
The men who left her for dead may be on the list of to-be-released terrorists. Tal talks about confronting what that means for her and for the hostage families
After having been a strong spokeswoman combatting the Palestinian Authority’s pay-for-slay salaries-and-retirement-plan for terrorists, Tal Hartuv went silent for a number of years. After Oct 7th, she began speaking publicly again.
In our interview, she speaks about balance, choiceless choices, justice, mercy, and refusing to remain a perpetual ‘hostage’ of victimhood. She talks about how this moment in our history provides the platform for the Jewish People to be the best we can be.
You can visit her website and I recommend you do: Tal Hartuv
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Thankyou both for such a special exchange of ideas and views, with so much wisdom, honesty and candour about the current reality facing Israel. It was nice to put a face and a voice to your posts, Sheri and it was really good to see you again, Tal. You look so well and at peace in your new life and name, which is nothing less than you deserve, and it was good to see you smile. I hope and pray for a time of healing and unity for all of Israeli society along the lines you have suggested. With warm regards to you both, John.
Why?? "Because Israel is not supported on the Substack payment platform, I have set up an alternative for those who want to support"