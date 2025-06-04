Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebekah Lee's avatar
Rebekah Lee
Jun 4, 2025

That is the reason I follow your Substack{ you always make an honest effort to determine the truth, value transparency, and make corrections when needed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sheri Oz
Pat Dell's avatar
Pat Dell
Jun 4, 2025

9/11: 1 in every 10,0000 Americans killed (3000+).

10/7: 1 in every 10,000 Israelis killed (1200+).

Thus, on a per capita basis, Israel lost 10-fold the number of citizens (vs. 9/11) plus the several hundred that were taken hostage.

According to the Watson Report (Human Costs of U.S. Post-9/11 Wars: Direct War Deaths in Major War Zones | Figures | Costs of War) post 9/11 conflicts in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen have over 900,000 deaths vs supposed~50,000 dead in Gaza.

Thus, it looks like Israel has a long way to go to equal the post 9/11 death toll even though they (Israel) have 10-fold the casualties on a per capita basis. Where were all the pro-Palestinian protesters re: post 9/11 death toll or are you just hypocritical, math challenged, anti-Semites who probably can’t find Gaza on a map? War sucks and people die, i.e., don’t start a conflict that you can’t finish.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture