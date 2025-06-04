In an age saturated with information, discerning truth from falsehood has become a critical skill. I had a Zoom conversation with Tal Hagin, 26, a sharp, no-nonsense researcher who is carving out his space in this chaotic arena using open-source intelligence (OSINT). He’s been in the trenches for over a decade, professionally for two, trying to make sense of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within the wider misinformation morass. His academic background includes a first degree in Political Science and a second degree in Military and Security Studies.

Working at FakeReporter, Hagin’s research focuses primarily on war, disinformation, and open-source intelligence (OSINT). His role is to verify information using only public sources, without relying on classified or restricted material. His job includes combing through videos to verify their origins and establishing their contexts—even if that means watching graphic videos repeatedly to confirm their authenticity.

You can follow Hagin on X here.

His guiding principle is not emotional neutrality, but contextual clarity: “If it's a child who was killed by an Israeli bombing, I want you to be angry at the IDF. If it's something by Hamas, then be angry at Hamas or Syria or any other place. My job is to make sure you're angry at the right person.”

He notes that FakeReporter’s main audience is Israeli, since the reports are written in Hebrew. But on his personal page, he’s followed by international journalists, research organizations, and activists, many of whom contact him privately to ask what’s true and what isn’t

From 'Young Ambassador' to Reality Checker

His plunge into this field wasn't some grand design. It started, innocently, during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. A high school student, Hagin joined a youth movement, the "Young Ambassadors Program," hoping to grasp the conflict. What he found instead was a script. "I felt I was just promoting what they told me to say and understood less what I was talking about." he recounts. They were being asked serious questions and he was talking about cherry tomatoes, an Israeli agricultural innovation.

Hagin remembers being in a meeting talking about war crimes—“I think it was about the Oslo Accords”—and suddenly, after the meeting, he realized that he had never actually read the Oslo Accords. “Why am I talking about this?” he wondered. That led him to read all relevant agreements pertaining to the land during Ottoman rule (from 1885) to present day Israel.

This rigorous self-education fueled his passion to empower others with information without dictating their conclusions.

After a hiatus for military service, he returned to the fray during his first degree. This time, his approach shifted from advocacy to dialogue, focusing on "conversations with Israelis and Palestinians, less debates and more conversations about the situation.”

He spoke with Palestinians who support Hamas. With Israelis who support Kahanism. “I just listened. I tried to understand how they reached their conclusions. Was it ideology? Religion? Trauma? I didn’t have to agree with them, I wanted to understand how people build their worlds.”

This isn’t idle fascination. It's how Tal does his job. “I separate Tal the researcher from Tal the person. I have to. I’ve seen things no one should see—bodies, children, horrific footage. There’s no space for rage or despair when I’m analyzing. I look at the evidence, write the report, and then try to go on with my day.”

The Al-Ahli Hospital Blast: When the World Demanded Answers (and He Delivered)

Before his military service, he dabbled in professional fact-changing concerning the narratives swirling around the Israel-Palestinian conflict."I wanted to bring clarity to a very complicated and confusing picture," he says, defining his work as fact-checking, verification, and analysis.

It did not go anywhere at that time.

Then came the Al-Ahli Hospital explosion on October 17, 2023. Hamas blamed Israel, Israel blamed Hamas. While others squabbled, he stayed up until 2 AM, meticulously investigating the data and publishing his analysis. The next morning, his phone was blowing up: thousands of new followers, a viral post with over a million views, and journalists clamoring for answers.

Why the sudden explosion of interest? He understood: it was his transparency. "I explained exactly how I reached all my conclusions—where they came from," he asserts. No "trust me, bro" pronouncements. No reliance on partisan spin. It was: "why is it this way? Who said what? And I brought sources for everything I claimed." This refusal to play narrative games, this insistence on verifiable evidence, appealed to a broad audience, including both Israelis and Palestinians. Imagine people actually wanting facts over fantasy.

Navigating the Challenges of Misinformation

He acknowledges that his initial Al-Ahli investigation, while impactful, wasn't perfect. Always learning, his dedication to uncompromised accuracy got him an invitation to contribute to a major British parliamentary report on the October 7 atrocities, meticulously verifying the names of the children killed.

A poignant example of his rigorous attitude is in his investigation into the death of a 15-year-old boy killed on October 7. Initial reports, fueled by the usual PR machines, screamed "Hamas execution!" Hagin dug deeper. His independent work found ambiguity: "It wasn't clear—it wasn't really known who killed him." Then, the IDF's own investigation confirmed they had accidentally killed the boy. This proved the soundness of his approach.

"My role isn't to push narratives but to present the event as accurately and neutrally as possible," he asserts. It’s a chilling reminder that truth is often inconvenient, and sometimes, the very people you think you're defending are the ones making the mistakes.

A fundamental aspect of his work is his reliance on OSINT. Open-Source Intelligence. "I only work with publicly available sources. You have access to everything I have access to," he states, debunking any notion of secret intel or privileged access. This transparency is key; it forces him to build his case on facts anyone can check, preventing his own biases from creeping in.

Hagin is not naive. He knows the game is rigged, the speed of misinformation overwhelming, and human beings are prone to believing what they want to believe. He has even stumbled himself, admitting he once prematurely dismissed reports of fleeing Lebanese civilians, only to find them later confirmed. His response? Immediate corrections and a pledge to verify "2, 3, 5 times" before hitting publish.

A Call for Critical Engagement

When asked what advice he would offer to social media consumers, his answer is clear: "Take out what they're telling you in the captions, and just look at the content."

Hagin emphasizes the importance of independent verification, even when dealing with official sources, recounting his frustration with the IDF's investigation into an ambulance convoy, which simply stated "Trust us, it's fine." His critique? While it’s okay to trust a source, trust isn't verifiable evidence. You're left with only your supporters believing you if you don't provide any way to fact-check it independently

Ultimately, his work is a testament to the power of objective inquiry, even in the face of deeply personal and emotionally charged events. "Of course I have my personal opinions, I have my outlook on the situation and what I think should happen," Hagin says, "But the second I'm looking at an event, I don't care who's to blame. I care what happened." This unwavering commitment to factual accuracy, even when it means challenging deeply held beliefs or personal biases, is what defines his invaluable contribution to combating misinformation.

He wants people to question everything—including him. “That’s the point. I’m not asking anyone to believe me. I’m showing you my process. Every thread I write, I ask myself: would I be willing to testify to this in court? If the answer is no, I don’t post it.”

And that, in the end, is what makes Tal Hagin dangerous to every comfortable fiction: he has nothing to prove but the truth.

Because Israel is not supported on the Substack payment platform, I have set up an alternative for those who want to support my work.

You can make one-time or repeated donations in your own currency using Paypal (click image above) or the Ko-fi payment platform here. Israelis can send me a private message for another option.

Articles will always be free for all subscribers but a one-time or repeated donation is a way to help me sustain myself while doing all the work involved in putting these articles together and would be greatly appreciated.

Thank-you to all those who have supported my work by subscribing and/or by donating to my writer’s fund.