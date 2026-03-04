Over the past year, I have tried repeatedly to understand why Substack’s monetization system remains inaccessible in certain countries, including Israel. That inquiry involved direct correspondence with Substack support, examination of Stripe’s country coverage, and review of the platform’s payment policies.

More recently, I opened my Substack account and saw a banner: “Finish setting up payments.”

For a moment, I thought Stripe had finally opened in Israel. The message was clear: you’ve connected Stripe, you’re nearly ready to earn, just enable payments.

So I did.

I went to settings, allowed payments, and was sent to manage my Stripe account. There I discovered, once again, that Israel is still not supported. Nothing had changed.

A few days later, an email arrived from Substack inviting writers to join its global community. It spoke about turning passion into a sustainable business. It highlighted millions of writers and tens of millions in paid subscriptions. It framed Substack as a place where independent voices around the world can build livelihoods.

The language was expansive. Inclusive. Global.

The access was not.

The Illusion of Inclusion

Stripe serves 52 countries, fewer than one-third of the countries in the world. Substack allows paid subscriptions only through Stripe.

Countries served by Stripe. Screenshot from Stripe website Feb 2026.

That means writers in the majority of the world’s countries cannot monetize their work. Writers in Argentina, Israel, South Korea, Taiwan, and Turkey, for example, serious, digitally active economies with strong media traditions, are locked out of Substack’s core economic layer.

In 2024, Dr. Mehmet Yildiz wrote about a writer in Serbia who was unable to access Stripe in her country.

We are part of the conversation. We are not part of the economy.

And we’re not just excluded from income. Substack ranks publications within categories using paid subscription metrics. “Rising” publications are those with the fastest-growing paid subscriber rates. “Best-seller” lists are ranked by annual recurring revenue. Writers who can’t enable paid subscriptions don’t appear in either. Readers searching by category see results sorted by revenue performance. We don’t enter that competition at all.

Screenshot of Substack Support response to question regarding how accounts are ranked.

The exclusion compounds. No payments. No rankings. Lower discovery.

The Workarounds Don’t Work

Other platforms provide Payoneer, PayPal, or Ko-fi options for payment. But those aren’t available here. Substack support confirmed it explicitly: Stripe is the only payment provider they support. A U.S.-based receiving account doesn’t help when Stripe requires a U.S. residential address. Even holding an official American tax number for foreign contractors — which I do — makes no difference.

I reached out to Substack support and staff multiple times by email and through X, seeking clarification or a pathway forward. The responses directed me back to standard help documentation. The only substantive acknowledgment of the issue came through an automated chat response confirming that Stripe is currently the sole supported payment provider.

Substack Support response to question about alternatives to Stripe and frustration with not being able to access paid subscriptions on Substack.

And the only path Substack offers is Stripe Atlas: form a U.S.-based company, pay the fees, navigate the legal forms. For a writer trying to build a sustainable income, that’s an insurmountable barrier.

The Revenue Substack Is Leaving Behind

This isn’t just about fairness. It’s a business case Substack is ignoring.

Over the past two years, I’ve grown from zero to more than 2,900 email subscribers and nearly 5,000 followers. My open rates sit between 38 and 43 percent. Using conservative assumptions of five percent conversion at seven dollars per month, that’s roughly 145 paid subscribers and just over $1,000 in monthly revenue. Substack’s ten percent cut would be around $1,200 annually. From one creator.

Multiply that across thousands of international creators building comparable audiences, and the uncollected revenue is a sizeable structural gap. Currently, that money is flowing to donation links outside Substack’s ecosystem. International writers are building audiences on the platform that they cannot monetize within it. Substack gets none of the commission.

A Global Platform With a Minority of the World

Substack positions itself as an alternative to legacy media, as a place where writers become economically independent. But economic independence requires payment access. And right now, Substack has chosen to rely exclusively on a payment provider that operates in fewer than a quarter of the world’s countries.

The excluded writers are building real audiences in real markets, subsidizing the platform’s growth without access to its economics.

Substack can call itself global. But a platform where most of the world can publish and few can get paid is not a global community. It’s a global audience — for someone else’s business.

Serious reporting is sustained by serious readers.

Substack’s payment system is not currently operational for writers in Israel. If you want to support this work, you can do so directly via [PayPal/Buy me a Coffee], or [Ko-fi].

Independent investigations remain free for all readers.

Reader support keeps this work sustainable.