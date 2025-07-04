Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Gregory Barton's avatar
Gregory Barton
Jul 4, 2025

"It is true that sovereignty should have been applied at the end of the Six Day War when Israel returned to its heartland."

'Sovereignty' isn't applied. It is asserted. Israel has had sovereignty since at least 1994 when Jordan relinquished any claim to Judea and Samaria, and probably earlier. For whatever reasons, Israel has not asserted its sovereignty. Better late than never.

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Jewish American Patriot's avatar
Jewish American Patriot
Jul 4, 2025

The Leftie mindset was the worst thing that could have happened to Israel. Nadia and her coalition have been correct. To this day every time I think about Moshe Dayan giving the Temple Mount away I get nauseus.

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