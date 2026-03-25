22 February 2026

B’Tsalmo’s letter to Haifa Municipality about the sign on Khoury Street:

B’Tsalmo – Human Rights in the Jewish Spirit

22.02.26

To: Haifa Municipality

Re: Inciting sign in violation of the law in the public space on Khouri Street 25

Hello,

A long-standing municipal bylaw requires the presentation of Hebrew text on at least half the surface area of a business sign in the city. We note that the official position of Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav and of the municipality is that this law must be enforced. As part of the process, the municipality announced, all signs in Haifa will be mapped, and “the data will serve as a basis for the continuation of enforcement procedures.” Nevertheless, on Khouri Street 25 there is a shop in which there is not even one sign in Hebrew, not even a small one, and there is an inciting sign entirely in Arabic. On the sign it is written:

“Ala hadhihi al-ard ma yastahiqqu al-hayah”

Its translation: “On this land there is that which deserves life”

a well-known poem of Mahmoud Darwish. Mahmoud Darwish was an extremist Palestinian poet who was even arrested in the past. He became famous “thanks” to his poem “The flesh of the conqueror will be my food.” The meaning of the saying is clear: here in Haifa and in the State of Israel there is room only for the Arab nation. On the door there is a map of the State of Israel, but all of it is, of course, Palestine.

This constitutes wild incitement and a violation of the municipal bylaw.

I demand that the place be fined immediately for every day on which the above signs appear.

I emphasize that there is here a coercive imposition of spatial presence on the area and wild incitement to the murder of Jews. The purpose of the signs is one: to revive the extremist Palestinian nationalist struggle, which has no place in Haifa, which is a city of peace, love, and coexistence, and the municipality must deal with such phenomena with a determined iron hand.

Sincerely,

Shai Glick

CEO, B’Tsalmo

CC:

Haifa District Police Commander, Superintendent Eyal Shahar

Coastal District Commander, Chief Superintendent Yehiel Bohdana

Deputy Head of the Licensing and Stores Unit

Attached: photo of the area and the front of the shop.

11 March

X Post uploaded by @ivgiz

Text in English:

A business on Ha’atzmaut Street in Haifa, one of the city’s main thoroughfares, has put up a flashy new sign costing tens of thousands of shekels, but I don’t know, seems to me that they may have forgotten another language that is used in Israel, though I am not sure.

B’Tsalmo letter to Mayor

English translation:

11.03.26

To: Head of the Haifa Municipality

Subject: Violation of municipal bylaw regarding signage – Jafra Express restaurant in Haifa (sign in Arabic)

Reference: My letter dated 22.02.26

Dear Sir,

Haifa Municipal Bylaw, Section 27 – Use of Languages

Paragraph A states one may not display or cause to be displayed a sign unless it fulfills one of the following:

(1) It is written in the Hebrew language.

(2) Hebrew text occupies no less than half of the sign – if it is also written in another language. Despite this, unfortunately, in Haifa there is a recent phenomenon that everything is in Arabic or Arabic and English and not in Hebrew, as part of the fight for Haifa as a Palestinian city. As recalled, in my letter dated 22.02.26 I contacted you regarding a business at 25 Khouri Street, where the entire storefront is a huge sign in Arabic inciting against the Jewish citizens of Israel as if they have no right to live in Haifa. On this sign a poem written by the Palestinian poet Mohammad Darwish “On this land there is he who is worthy of living” with a clear map of Palestine. They are worthy of living here and not us! Attached again: the letter and a photo of the sign. Unfortunately, to this day I have not received any response. This morning social media influencer Yevgeni Zarovinski published a post about a new business that chose to delete the Hebrew and I quote: A business on Ha’atzmaut Street in Haifa, one of the city’s main thoroughfares, has put up a flashy new sign costing tens of thousands of shekels, but I don’t know, seems to me that they may have forgotten another language that is used in Israel, though I am not sure. This is a new business located on Ha’atzmaut Street in the city – a central and major road and its purpose is to erase the Jewish identity (we emphasize that there are few only-English-speakers in the public space, rather there are Israelis or Arabs. The purpose of the sign is to erase Israeli identity and to say that this is Palestine!) In accordance with the law, I call on you to give the business on Khoury Street and all similar offenders daily fines until they stop their nationalistic violation of the law and during a time of war. I would appreciate your urgent response.

Sincerely,

Shai Glick

CEO, B’Tsalmo

CC:

Legal Advisor, Haifa Municipality

Deputy Legal Advisor, Haifa Municipality

The Hadash Faction Sends a Query to Haifa City Council

Translation:

Query

11.3.2026

To:

Mr. Yona Yahav

Mayor of Haifa

Members of the City Council

Honorable Mayor Mr. Yona Yahav

Head of the City of Haifa

Hello,

Re: The municipal bylaw regarding business signage – suspicion of selective enforcement and a requirement for clarification

Recently, the municipality announced increased enforcement of the municipal bylaw that requires the display of Hebrew text on any business sign in the city.

As is known, hundreds and perhaps thousands of businesses in the city have not followed this and there are signs that are not in Hebrew, and even in languages that are not official languages or those with special status in law, such as English and Russian.

The municipality’s declaration that in this issue, a survey of signs and mapping of signs throughout the city, and the data will be used as a basis for enforcement.

bylaw has been in force for many years, yet it has not been consistently enforced until now, when it concerns signs written in Arabic or in other languages, even when they are placed in areas with a unique character, such as Wadi Nisnas, and even when they include logos or trademarks.

However, in practice, there have recently been cases that give rise to suspicion that the municipality is pursuing a policy of double standards — when it comes to signs that include text in the Arabic language. While many signs that do not contain a single letter in Hebrew continue to be displayed throughout the city; and the law is enforced in a selective, unequal, and disproportionate manner.

Our questions are:

Is every sign that does not comply with the requirement of the bylaw required to remove the sign immediately? Is every sign that does not have text in Hebrew requested to remove the sign immediately? Is it — as we suspect — only a sign that has text in the Arabic language that is requested to remove the sign immediately? Is it — in light of the policy of the mayor and in general — is there a procedure for cases of a sign that does not comply with the bylaw? If there is, please attach it to the mayor’s response. Does the procedure relate to functioning and timelines in times of emergency. For example, during a period of war? How was the procedure approved? Was the procedure examined and approved by the legal service? Were procedures and/or plans examined in other cities — with emphasis on mixed / shared / multicultural cities, in the country and in the world? Were and how were lessons produced from the recent cases? Is there a protocol or correspondence that documents the process? Was the legal service part of the process? Were — following the production of lessons — the procedures sharpened for inspectors in the field? How and when?

Sincerely,

Raja Zaatra

Fakher Biadsy

Members of the City Council

The Restaurant responds

In a Facebook post put up that evening, the restaurant management denies the accusations.

Translation:

Recently, an inciting post was published against our restaurant, and we see it necessary to respond:

Our restaurant is a place known in Haifa for many long years. Over these years we have welcomed everyone who has visited Jafra restaurant—Jews, Arabs, and every person, regardless of religion, language, or ethnicity. Our relationship with our customers have always been based on respect, friendship, and good food.

Unfortunately, there are those who choose to spread lies and to incite against an honest and respectful business. Posts like that do not hurt us alone; they harm the spirit of coexistence in the City of Haifa.

Especially in these difficult times when we are at war, instead of inciting and harming people’s livelihoods, it is preferable that we stand together and support businesses and people who work hard and respect everyone.

Anyone who knows us knows the truth.

Our restaurant will remain a place that respects everyone.

It is important to emphasize that during this period of time and especially against the background of these difficult economic conditions due to the war, we need our customers’ support, Jews and Arabs alike. We call on everyone to stand at our side against incitement and racism and not to support harmful posts that lie for the purpose of harming our business and income. Davka now, it is important that we stand together an support each other and maintain mutual respect.

The Management of Jaffa Express

12 March

B’Tsalmo expresses their satisfaction with the results of their petition to the city to have the sign taken down.

Translation:

After the exposure by @ivgiz and following the letter from B’Tsalmo, the Arab sign in Haifa was removed.

Haifa will remain Jewish forever.

Yesterday, social media influencer Yevgeni Zarovinski exposed the fact that the new Arab restaurant in Haifa had put up a huge sign in Arabic and English and without Hebrew. B’Tslamo CEO Shai Glick wrote to the Haifa Municipality immediately and demanded they uphold the city bylaw that requires at least 50% of signs to be in Hebrew. And, in fact, the city responded instantly and took down the sign.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav posted his views on the matter:

Translation:

The City of Haifa has recently increased enforcement of the municipal bylaw that requires Hebrew text on all business signs in the city, even when other languages are also used.

According to the statement published in the last few weeks on the Haifa Municipality website as well, within the framework of this process, the city is conducting a broad survey of signs that will map all signs throughout the city, and the data will be used as a basis upon which to continue the process of enforcement. In addition, the demand that signage be in Hebrew will be included in criteria for business licenses.

This step follows directions of Haifa’s mayor, Yona Yahav, given during a city council meeting.

Mayor Yona Yahav: “Contrary to the municipal bylaw, there are too many signs that do not contain even one letter in Hebrew, and this is unacceptable in my view that this should be so in the State of Israel. I have instructed the professional bodies operating in the Haifa Municipality to more strictly enforce non-compliance with the requirements of the law, including making the granting of a business license conditional on the presence of Hebrew on the sign. There are too many signs that do not contain even one letter in the Hebrew language, and it is unacceptable to me that this should be so in the State of Israel — and not only because this is in violation of a municipal bylaw.”

16 March

English translation by Facebook:

Front Block in Haifa Municipality:

We reject the policy of Al-Mecialen and the return of Arabic in commercial banners

Raja Zaatra and Fakher Biadessa: Haifa Municipality should promote the presence of the Arabic language, not subject to provocation, and we will continue to accompany stakeholders and fight racism

The member of the municipal council of the “Front” block, Raja Zaatra and Fakher Biadsa, questioned the mayor, Yuna Yahaf, about the municipality’s recent policy in all to trade wraps, and the auxiliary law regulating the issue; specifically about the arbitrary measures taken against signs including Arabic, against systematic negligence with local commercial signs or International networks, all their banners in English, or the other in Russian. This is in violation of the auxiliary law that states that Hebrew language occupies at least 50% of the space of any writing.

Accompanying interests

The bloc front had blindly followed the issues of a number of commercial interests, which is cursed by a stench, of the municipality’s subjection to a fascist atmosphere and hysterical opposition to the Arabic language.

Interrogation included

In addition to accompanying stakeholders to stop arbitrary actions, and accompanying them in the process of issuing licenses for crumbs, including the Arabic language; the members of the municipal council, through this interrogation, stabbed by the law of arbitrary procedures, and demand to obtain the system of work done by him in such cases and offer it to the judicial counsel of the municipality.

We say no to racism

The front bloc confirmed in a statement issued: We reject the policy of “Kel-Mikialen” that has been cleared from some cases recently, and to be subjected to the atmosphere of incitement; the Haifa municipality should promote the presence of the Arabic language, not to fight to incite young fascists on social networks. And we will continue to follow up the issue and address any politics and/or practice of racism and/or discrimination against our society.

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