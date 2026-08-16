Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

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Dov's avatar
Dov
16h

Hi Sheri, Nice and a bit confusing piece here today. It sort of reminds me of what we used to call a rumor in the Army. A 5th hand version or a 2nd hand story told by someone who was not there (PBS). I do like how the media took a phrase and turned it into something evil, "settlers blocked the door became a siege". I hope you are able to find out what really happened, as there are a lot of moving pieces, and to be honest, this alte kacher has trouble believing the MSM.

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1 reply by Sheri Oz
Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
13h

The media makes claims without giving any evidence. Again and again. What happened to the media?

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