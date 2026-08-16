A note before I begin: This article does not take a position on the youth who set up a tent, on the families, on who was right or wrong in Qusra. I am asking a narrower journalistic question: What does the reporting claim happened, what evidence does it provide for those claims, and where does it move from attributed testimony to asserted fact? My investigation into what actually happened in Qusra is continuing. I am deliberately keeping the two questions separate.

For almost a week, I have been trying to establish what actually happened on the outskirts of Qusra. As I seek the chronology of events, I came across an early report that I feel merits attention even as I continue to investigate what happened.

On August 14, PBS News published an Associated Press (AP) report under the headline, “Palestinians besieged in West Bank village of Qusra fear Israeli settlers will seize their homes.”

It is a powerful story: Dozens of settlers arrive. They block the doors of three Palestinian homes. The families cannot leave. Food and water dwindle. Israeli forces repeatedly remove the settlers, who repeatedly return. The families fear that if they leave, settlers will take their homes. Activists eventually march toward the houses carrying desperately needed supplies.

But there is a problem: The more closely I read the August 14 report, alongside the reporting PBS and AP had published the previous day, the less straightforward the story became.

What does “siege” mean?

The August 14 report says:

The standoff in Qusra began on Sunday when dozens of settlers arrived and blocked the doors to the three houses, preventing occupants from leaving, according to the families inside.

This central factual claim underlying reporting on the incident is “according to the families inside.” While eyewitness testimony is evidence, and while it is obvious that reporters would interview the people inside the houses, what begins as an attributed allegation becomes the organising factual framework of the entire story; i.e., a “siege.” The article describes “the siege of the homes” and activists marching toward “the besieged homes.”

Yet elsewhere in the same article, we are given a somewhat different physical picture. Qusai Abu Rida., living with his son in his brother’s home, watches settlers move “from where they had erected a tent in front of his house to the valley below.” By Friday, Israeli troops had taken positions around the homes while the settlers remained in the valley.

So what, physically, constituted the siege at different points during those six days?

Were settlers continuously surrounding the houses? Were the doors physically blocked throughout the period? Was a road blocked? Were residents unable to leave because settlers prevented them from doing so, because they feared what would happen if they left, because the IDF had closed the area, or some combination of these at different times?

The article describes these changing circumstances over six days under the single continuous term “siege.”

What the article says, and what it also says

Once I began separating the article’s claims from the evidence and attribution accompanying them, a pattern emerged.

Table 1. What the article says and what it also says

None of these questions establishes that the families’ account is wrong. What it does show is that the narrative is presented as more settled than there is evidence to support that contention.

What about the security cameras?

Since beginning to investigate what happened at Qusra, I wondered why I could find no videotapes or photographs that would show that the settlers were at the door or inside the yard of at least one of the three “besieged” homes. After all, in today’s world, the smartphones are taken out to record altercations and confrontations.

The owner of one of the houses, Loui Ridi, lives in Ohio and his brother is in his Qusra home. In this report, we learn that he had been in constant contact with his brother and had been “watching the siege unfold on security cameras until they went offline Thursday.”

The previous day, PBS News’ Nick Schifrin interviewed Ridi, his brother Qusai Abu Rida and Abu Rida’s son Ahmed. Ridi described waking on Sunday morning, looking at his phone and seeing settlers erecting a tent “literally in front of the house.”

Finally I found PBS’s NewHour report that does show an image that seems to be from the family’s security camera. It is timestamped 12 Aug at 10:25 a.m. and shows a sizeable group of people gathered close to the property. But look at the image yourself. It does not show anyone blocking a door, nor does it show anyone attempting to leave and being prevented from doing so. Yet while showing this image, PBS describes settlers as having “swarmed a home” and trapped the family inside.

Security-camera image shown during the August 13 PBS NewsHour report on Qusra. The accompanying narration describes settlers as having “swarmed a home” and trapped the family inside. The image itself does not show a doorway or anyone attempting to leave. Image apparently provided by the Ridi family.

Perhaps other security-camera footage shows precisely that. I do not know. But the image PBS chose to show its viewers does not establish what the narration says happened.

And the reporting published the previous day adds another layer.

What the 13 August reporting tells us

The same day as the interview, AP also published a written report describing the family’s serious difficulties. Abu Rida said they were trapped beginning on Sunday (9 Aug) and were unable to access food and medicine. He also told the reporter that electricity and water were cut off and that the family had been forced to drink water from wells unsuitable for drinking.

However, we know that by Tuesday (11 Aug), the military had declared the area a closed military zone and that roads into the village were closed Thursday afternoon. On Friday, activists trying to reach the houses were stopped by Israeli forces.

That does not tell us what prevented supplies from reaching the families earlier in the week. It does tell us that by Thursday and Friday there was another actor restricting access: the Israeli military.

The six days, therefore, cannot automatically be treated as one continuous condition produced by one actor, i.e., the settler youth.

What do we actually know?

Israeli youths established an illegal encampment close to Palestinian homes. The military repeatedly intervened. Palestinian residents say they were threatened and prevented from leaving. Their food and water supplies became limited. The situation attracted the attention of U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, who called the conduct a “horrific act of terror.”

What I am asking is how much of the story presented in the August 14 report has actually been established by the evidence presented to its readers? This is important because something happened to the reporting with time: A family says settlers blocked its doors. The incident becomes a “siege.” A homeowner fears his house will eventually be taken. The settlers “apparently want to push them out.” The families have dwindling supplies. The shortage becomes part of the siege narrative, although by Thursday the military itself was restricting access to the area.

And then the article places Qusra within the broader story of settler violence across the region. That can make one interpretation of this particular incident feel established before the evidence presented for this particular incident has established it.

I am still investigating Qusra. I want to track what witnesses say happened and what the available evidence establishes. I would like readers to be as curious as I am when there seems to be a disconnect between the two.

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