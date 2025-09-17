The fabric of a tent is all that separates Riwaa from the streets. At 31, this English teacher and digital marketing professional finds herself homeless in Al Mawassi, displaced from her hometown of Rafah with her family of nine. Unlike previous articles in this series, which brought together multiple narratives, this piece focuses on the singular, powerful voice of one brave woman.

I was privileged to speak with Riwaa, her real name, openly on Zoom. The Internet connection was patchy and at times her voice was unclear or her image froze. The conversation was conducted in English.

An attractive woman, Riwaa wore a gray hijab, earphones encircling her head, a little like a halo. She was sitting in what she called “our humble kitchen.” Behind her were jerrycans of water on a shelf, gas canisters (empty for seven months now), and what looked like a sack of flour. She gave a sweep of the room with her camera, showing me the small working table and boxes along one side.”We are trying to cope,” she said with a sad smile.

In this article, I let Riwaa speak for herself. I showed her the quotes and paraphrasing of quotes that would be used; she approved most and corrected those that were inaccurate or did not fully convey what she meant.

This interview presents one individual's perspective and experiences. As with all articles in this series, I present voices without editorial commentary, allowing readers to draw their own conclusions.

"We are sleeping in the streets. Because what separates us from the streets is just a piece of fabric. So you can imagine how much danger there is for 6 girls. Where are the feminists and feminism movement to cover this topic about how Gaza girls are living?"

A Life Before War

Before October 7th, Riwaa lived what she describes as a full life. A 2017 graduate with a bachelor's degree in English language and teaching methods, she worked from home for an international company, balancing digital marketing with one-on-one English tutoring. Her days included gym visits, family gatherings with her five sisters, and time with friends at restaurants and the beach.

"I was living my life. Literally, when someone says that I'm living my life and this is me. I was living my life," she reflects. "I had my own job. I was working from home. And you can imagine how nice and comfortable it is to work from home."

As the youngest of eight siblings in a family that stayed out of politics, Riwaa was focused on building her career. She had completed most of the paperwork for a scholarship application, planning to pursue advanced studies in interpretation or education abroad, then return to contribute to her community.

But when there was no Internet for approximately four months after October 7th, she couldn't complete her submission. "This chance went in vain," she says simply.

The Weight of Continuous War

For Riwaa, this war represents the latest in a series of conflicts that have punctuated her entire life. "I am 31 years old and all my life I experienced... I was living under several attacks, several wars," she explains. "Year after year, it became more and more difficult and more bloody. And this war is the most brutal that I have never experienced such a hard war."

"On the 7th of October, I got up on the sound of rockets, news, and it took us at least four hours to realize what's going on. My feeling was that I'm shocked; I started to realize that everything turned to ambiguity. From this date, everything became ambiguous about our lives. We can't predict the next step; we can't predict what will happen next. And we can't manage our lives after that so I was confused; I was shocked."

When asked what shocked her most, she explained: "About everything - about what's going on. Why is this happening? What will come next? And we are living it. A very difficult situation. And not only since the 7th of October but for 70 years. It becomes more brutal. So yes, I was confused and I felt everything became ambiguous."

The cyclical nature of violence has created a sense of life suspended in time. "I feel like why they are choosing this all the way... It's like a series. It's like seasons," she says.

This pattern has made major life decisions impossible. Before the war, marriage was a possibility she would have considered "if this opportunity came in such a good life that I was living." Now, she explains, "We can't guarantee anything. And everything is ambiguous. We can't understand what's coming next. So how can I dare take such a step in my life? Our life is in pause now. We are stuck in a period of time."

The Struggle for Medical Care

Perhaps nowhere is this suspension more devastating than in the story of Riwaa's sister, Alaa, who is non-verbal and disabled. Before the war, the family was preparing for crucial medical intervention for Alaa's spinal curvature, with plans to travel to Israeli hospitals for treatment.

The family had even paid coordination fees to Hala, a travel company, registering all nine family members to leave Gaza. "Our names were supposed to come up but then, two days later, Israel invaded Rafah and they closed the Rafah crossing," Riwaa explains. Therefore, even the $5,000 per person they paid ($45,000 total for the family) couldn't secure their departure.

The complexity of leaving Gaza extends beyond just the Rafah closure. Even if Egypt were to reopen the crossing, Riwaa explains there would be no functioning authority to process departures. "If I now take my papers and go to Rafah crossing, is anyone there in the Palestinian side to receive me, welcome me, do my papers and stamp it to leave from Rafah to Egypt? No one. There is no one. There is no authority there that can deal with it; it’s just closed because the IDF invaded Rafah so there is no way to go there.”

“The ways to leave are very limited and for special cases: injuries evacuation, people with diseases, family reunification when a family member can apply from outside Gaza, student visas. So it's very limited and it's not for all cases. If you are not one of these cases, you don't have any chance of leaving. There is no proper way to travel as a human being.”

Now, with Gaza's medical sector "completely collapsed," Alaa's condition worsens daily. "My sister, her situation became worse and worse," Riwaa says, her voice carrying the weight of helplessness. They are trying to overcome this limited criteria for leaving. “We hope to get permission to leave.”

The Question of Home

When asked why she doesn't return to Rafah, now that there are reports of people living there under tribal control, Riwaa's response reveals the complexity of displacement and dignity. "Why should I be controlled by a tribe when I have my home, my own home, just to return to my own home?" she asks.

Her house in Rafah is "demolished, completely demolished," but she would rather "live over the rubbles" than accept control by others. "People return to Gaza and they build their own tent over their rubbles. And so we can deal with it."

The Human Cost of Conflict

The personal toll extends beyond her immediate family. "I'm sad to tell you that I have lost many of my friends and many of my relatives. Some of them lost their husbands," she shares. During our conversation, she mentions a friend injured when the IDF conducted an operation to free hostages in Rafah. "She was around this place. She didn't know, of course, if this place has hostages or not... And when the bombing happened around this place, when they freed the hostages, she was injured."

A Plea for Basic Rights

For Riwaa, the core issue transcends politics. It's about fundamental human dignity and rights. "I want to tell people, and I'm so sorry to say this because to say this dehumanizes us. When we say that we have to prove to the world that we are human beings and we have to live with dignity, with safety."

She emphasizes the restrictions that have defined Gaza life for two decades: "We have been over 20 years in an open-air prison and we can't travel properly. We can't travel like anyone travels in the world. You, as a human, as a citizen, can go easily to the airport and stamp your papers and get your papers and travel via plane, but me, I can't."

Living in Fear, Hoping for Safety

When I asked Riwaa directly whether she would tell the IDF where a hostage was located, if she knew, in exchange for her family's safe passage out of Gaza, her initial response immediately reframed the question in terms of reciprocity: “Actually, there are many Palestinians in the Israeli jails. If I asked you to let them leave, would you let them leave?”

Then, when pressed further about her personal choice, her response revealed the impossible position in which she finds herself as a civilian during conflict: “Here I want to explain that it's not my duty as a civilian. If I can travel and be safe with my family if I tell about a hostage, so there is no guarantee we will really be safe. And to be more clear, it's not about the guarantee -- it's simply not the duty of civilians. It's the duty of the negotiations and the governments and the international community.”

She pressed back against the premise of the question itself: “And this is the duty of both our governments. Do the Israeli people trust their government to work on the negotiations to free the hostages? And shouldn’t both of our governments do their best for us to end this war? Because it's not the duty of the civilians and it would be chaotic.”

When I wondered if she would make such a choice for her family's safety, she responded from a place of trauma and uncertainty, repeating that there is no guarantee of safety, and: “So all the feelings that I have currently is I'm scared. I am sad about what's happening... So all my concentration is to be safe with my family because I'm scared."

Her priorities are clear and immediate: "The most priority that someone should take care of is the safety of myself and my family... My only mission now, and it is a human mission and very sincere for my family, is to save my sister Alaa, to save my family.”

Riwaa then said, "I wish for anyone in this world, safe place for me, for my family, for my city, for any people in the world... I believe for both to be free."

A Voice for the Voiceless

As our conversation wound down, Riwaa made a specific request: "I really would like to raise Alaa’s voice, not only my voice, because my sister is non-verbal and she cannot tell her story. So I would like you to focus... I would like you to shed the light on my sister Alaa because she is non-verbal and I am the one who is sharing her voice.”

Acknowledgement: I would like to thank the activist who will remain anonymous for connecting me with Riwaa.

