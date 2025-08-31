Israel Diaries

brian meadows
Aug 31Edited

Damn, damn, damn, damn, damn. Again, stupid male self-importance throws real fruits of a struggle away! Left to themselves further, the women might not only have built roads but actually deepened both the struggle and the nonviolent quality with which it partly began--and made themselves a REAL danger to the Israeli right!

Abba Eban was only too right: 'The Palestinians never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.'

And do you know what would be a great head-covering instead of hijabs? Baseball caps! They could have even formed 'teams'! Seriously.

Ezekiel Detroit
Sep 1

Women would have built civilian infrastructure instead of tunnels and rocket launchers. Anyway, I think that’s how they would do it. Gaza coulda been a contender. But what else was their motivation in intifada? Was it to cleanse the land of Jews from the river… etc?

