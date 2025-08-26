Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Aug 26

This is my humble contribution to this post:

The main problem with some Israeli politicians, intellectuals and part of the public itself is that there is still a delusion hovering in the air that the Arabs would wake up and come to terms with the existence of the Jewish State.

A history of 1400 years of Jewish persecution by Islam is not evidence enough.

There are plenty of books on the subject starting with the Quran, Hadith and Sira.

Even over a hundred years of terror and war against the Jews living in the Holy Land does not deflect this delusion from many in Israel and America.

"Islam is a totalitarian ideology, its laws believed to be the literal word of Allah and, therefore, immutable in every respect through eternity. Their adherents are under obligation to “rule the entire world and submit all of mankind to the faith of Islam. Any nation or power that gets in the way of that goal, Islam will fight and destroy.” Among the many methods of warfare is lying. War is deceit, Allah is the “master of all scheming,” and deception has become an artform in Islam. Further, because lying is permissible in Islam, lies are not discernible because the deceiver bears no conscious guilt.

Although it is true that deception within Islam is subtle and sophisticated, it is only effective on willing subjects, those who already have a root of bitterness toward Israel, the Jews and/or Western civilization. Islam serves to formulate their contempt and justify it."

http://www.renewamerica.com/columns/korol/210719

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Sheri Oz and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture