Screenshots of a conversation
The screenshots below accompany the article entitle, “He said it was only about Zionism.”
The article these screenshots pertain to is: “He said it was only about Zionism.”
The article these screenshots pertain to is: “He said it was only about Zionism.”
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The absurd “settler-colonial” theorising underpins the entirely false idea that European Jews deliberately set out to displace and then eliminate the allegedly (and exclusively) indigenous Palestinian Arabs from the Land. This theory, attributed to the Australian historian Patrick Wolfe, really emerges from that writer’s interest in Aboriginal history. Wolfe formed a theory that more or less fits the Aboriginal experience (though even this could be argued) and then sought to apply it all over the world. The righteous indignation that accompanies statements such as those from Jonny5pants is itself a clue: these ‘experts’ no longer engage in discourse. They simply have territory to defend. Jew hatred used to be about religion, then race, then land; now sadly, it is applied in defence of a hollow academic theory by the pretentious and second rate.
The man seems to think that Modern Day Zionism is the core cause of the conflict and the main or sole obstacle preventing a peaceful solution to the Arab Israeli conflict. First, the claim that Arab-Muslim peacefully cohabited with the Jews is a myth. There may perhaps have been some periods of lesser tensions between Arabs and Jews, but Arab hostility has been persistent during history. In fact, Mohammed their self-proclaimed prophet's hostility towards the Jews is proverbial and incontestable. Those who nowadays and only quite recently start calling themselves "Palestinians" refer to Mohammed's famous battle with the Jewish tribes of Mecca when aggressing Jews...screaming .... "Keybar, Keybar the army of Mohammed is coming! Which proves the Muslim's and the so-called Palestinians religious, ideological hateful nature of the conflict.