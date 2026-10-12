Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

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Capitan Kitty's avatar
Capitan Kitty
Oct 12Edited

I love these infographics! Whether the small details are all absolutely pinned down or not, the overall information about geographic area and military resources is very clear. One quibble: where are the Houthis?

One comparative number I noticed: 2026 — Iran + Hizbollah + Hamas = 95; 2023 — Iran + Hizbollah + Hamas = 164

So the Shia encirclement ratio is now about 0.58, reduced by almost one half. There’s still a long ways to go, but it’s very promising start!

Another comment asks a relevant question: what about financial status for each of these countries or regional actors? It would be good to see an infographic covering that.

However, this is great! You did a wonderful job!

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1 reply by Sheri Oz
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Nan
Oct 12

Is Iran the sole funder of Hezbollah? I assume so. Hamas also gets funding from various sources including “donations for Gaza” from useful idiots. With economic sanctions on Iran, at some point the funding has to dry up for Hezbollah and Hamas. Law enforcement is cracking down on the sham non profits. I would like to see if AI can factor in the “cash flow” variable.

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