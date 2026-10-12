When trying to impress upon the world how small Israel is, some have used maps to show the speck that is Israel versus the vast land areas that make up MENA, the Middle East and North Africa. Others have pointed out that Israel is the size of the state of New Jersey. In my imagination, I tried to see animals of different sizes that would represent Israel and her neighbours.

The same bear illustration was used, with its size adjusted to represent the different measurements. In a process described in Appendix 1, I consulted with ChatGPT and Claude (with Gemini sprinkled in for added feedback), to produce the following graphic, bringing to life what I had imagined:

Israel and Lebanon are quite small and Gaza and Areas A and B of the Palestinian Authority in Judea & Samaria are so small that they almost disappear.

Then I thought about how relative land areas do not tell us anything about military power. So I wondered what would happen if I took the same idea and changed the variable. What would these countries look like if the bears represented military capability instead? I added Hezbollah, Hamas, and armed and security actors in Judea and Samaria as separate categories because their military capabilities are relevant to the conflict, even though they are not countries.

Relative Military Capacities

I decided to compare the military capabilities before 7 Oct 2023 (upper panel) with current capabilities (lower panel). Each bear’s overall height represents relative military capabilities.

Faint outlines around the bears in the lower panel make the relative degree of decrease in military power by 2026 easily seen.

The changes are uneven. Israel and Turkey remain the two strongest military powers in this comparison, with Israel slightly ahead in the central estimate. Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas have suffered substantial reductions in capability, as has Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime. Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and the Lebanese Armed Forces remain relatively close to their 2023 levels. Yet the actors whose military capabilities Israel has significantly degraded continue to pose threats, through both rhetoric and weapons.

Three years of war produced casualties and destroyed equipment. But military capability also encompasses command structures, air defence, missile stocks, intelligence, training, technological capacity, operational performance and the ability to regenerate forces. And while we have succeeded to a large degree, we can see how we have not yet achieved our goal of eliminating the threat they pose against our population. October 7 itself demonstrated that an organisation with far less military capability can nevertheless inflict catastrophic harm.

Can you guess what the date of the third panel on this graphic will be, and what it will show?

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Appendix 1: Methodology

These graphics are intended to make two different kinds of scale visible: geographic size and military capability. The bears are visual measuring devices. Their overall heights are determined by the values they represent, using different mathematical scales for the two comparisons.

For the geographic comparison, each bear’s height is proportional to square root of the land area it represents. Gaza and the Palestinian area in Judea and Samaria are shown separately. “Palestinian Authority (Judea & Samaria)” refers to Areas A and B, where the Palestinian Authority exercises civil authority, rather than to the entire territory of Judea and Samaria/West Bank. Area C is therefore excluded from the PA land-area figure.

The military comparison is more complicated. There is no single objective number that captures a country or armed organization’s military capability. Raw troop numbers, for example, tell us little about the quality of those troops, their air support, intelligence capabilities, technological sophistication or demonstrated operational effectiveness. I therefore developed a composite capability index with the assistance of ChatGPT and Claude. The index combines conventional forces (20%), air power and air defence (20%), long-range strike capability (15%), technology and defence industry (10%), intelligence and cyber capabilities (10%), training and readiness (10%), operational effectiveness (10%), and strategic deterrence (5%). Gemini double-checked the calculations.

October 2023 represents the situation immediately before the October 7 attack. Israel’s October 2023 capability was fixed as the baseline of 100. The other October 2023 and October 2026 scores were calculated against that same baseline. The 2026 figures were not renormalized. This is important because it means that the two panels can be compared directly: if an actor’s measured capability fell substantially between the two dates, its animal becomes correspondingly smaller.

Each bear’s overall height is directly proportional to the resulting capability index. In the October 2026 panel, actors whose capability declined are shown against faded outlines representing their October 2023 sizes.

The first set of numbers was not simply accepted. ChatGPT and Claude were used both to help construct and challenge the model. A more detailed evidence review was undertaken for the 2026 assessments of Israel, Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas. The remaining assessments were developed from open-source reporting and analytical judgements but were not subjected to the same component-by-component review. The model was also subjected to sensitivity testing, with the component weights varied to determine whether different reasonable weighting choices substantially changed the relationships among the actors.

A composite index inevitably creates an appearance of precision greater than the underlying evidence can support. A score of 52 should therefore not be interpreted as proving that an actor possesses exactly four points more military capability than an actor scoring 48. The numbers are structured estimates intended to show relative scale and substantial changes over time. Where two actors have close scores, they should be understood as having broadly comparable capabilities.

The military comparison includes both states and significant non-state military actors. Hezbollah and Hamas are included because their organized military capabilities are relevant to the regional balance being examined. “J&S armed/security actors” refers to Palestinian Authority security forces together with relevant armed groups operating in Judea and Samaria. This is a military category and should not be confused with the territorial definition used for the Palestinian Authority in the geographic graphic. The comparison is deliberately bounded rather than an exhaustive inventory of every armed actor capable of affecting the region, so actors such as the Houthis and Iraqi militias are outside its scope.

The military graphic measures capability, not threat. Military capability describes what an actor is able to do; threat also depends on factors such as intent, objectives and willingness to use that capability. Those questions are outside the scope of this comparison.

Finally, October 2026 is a snapshot. Military capabilities can be rebuilt, degraded or transformed. The purpose of the comparison is to show how the regional military balance changed between two defined moments, immediately before October 7, 2023, and October 2026. The assessments draw on reporting available at different points during 2026, supplemented by later information where available, rather than on a comprehensive reassessment conducted in October.

Appendix 2: Source note

The geographic-area comparison uses standard published land-area figures for Iran, Egypt, Turkey, Syria, Jordan, Israel, Lebanon and Gaza. For the Palestinian Authority, the figure represents Areas A and B in Judea and Samaria/West Bank, excluding Area C. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, drawing on 2017 geographical data from the Palestinian Ministry of Local Government, Area A covers 1,000.2 km² and Area B covers 1,035.0 km², giving a combined area of approximately 2,035 km². This represents the territory classified as Areas A and B, rather than the entire West Bank.

The military-capability index is an original analytical model developed by the author with assistance from ChatGPT and Claude and double-checking with Gemini. It is not a ranking produced by any outside organization. The component scores, weighting system and final comparisons are our analytical construction, drawing on open-source information about force structure and military developments and then subjected to evidence review and sensitivity testing.

For the 2026 reassessment of Iran, we used specific IISS analysis of the 2026 US-Israel campaign. IISS reported strikes against Iranian leadership, air-defence systems, missile sites and the IRGC Navy, the establishment of Israeli-US air supremacy, attacks on Iranian aircraft on the ground, and continued degradation of Iranian missile capabilities. A second IISS assessment examined Iran’s depleted ballistic-missile inventory and losses of launchers and storage/deployment infrastructure. Reuters, reporting on 1 October 2026, described Iranian preparations for a broader military response to renewed attacks, providing additional context for the assessment of Iran’s strategic deterrence.

For Syria, the assessment reflects the collapse of the Assad regime and the subsequent fragmentation and reorganisation of its military institutions. An October 2025 IISS study examined the challenges of rebuilding a unified Syrian military from the country’s fragmented armed forces. This provides context for the substantial reduction in Syria’s estimated capability, although the precise numerical reduction remains an assessment produced by the model.

For Hezbollah, Reuters reporting was central to the reassessment. A March 21 investigation documented the IRGC’s deployment of roughly 100 officers to Lebanon after the 2024 ceasefire to help retrain, rearm and restructure Hezbollah into smaller decentralized units. Reuters also reported that Hezbollah remained below its previous peak strength. A separate March 10 report described Hezbollah’s return to small, covert guerrilla units and changes to its command structure following earlier leadership and intelligence losses.

For Hamas, we used Reuters reporting on the Israeli military’s May 2026 assessment that Hamas was rearming and consolidating control in Gaza. This complicates the assessment. US intelligence reported substantial recruitment during the war, while Israeli reporting in September 2026 estimated that Hamas still had 25,000–30,000 armed operatives, a figure Hamas disputed. These estimates do not establish how many trained, equipped and operationally effective fighters Hamas can deploy, or how much of its former military capability has been restored. I have therefore retained the existing composite score pending stronger evidence for a specific numerical adjustment. The possibility that Hamas’s capability is greater than the index suggests remains an important limitation.

The final scores should consequently be understood as structured analytical estimates rather than measurements with literal point-by-point precision. Where the evidence did not support a proposed adjustment strongly enough, the adjustment was rejected or reversed. Sensitivity testing was then used to identify which relationships among actors remained stable when reasonable changes were made to the weighting system.