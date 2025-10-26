My previous article showed how the world grants “Palestine” more attention than any other unrecognized self-proclaimed nation, a fascination born of a cause the demands no accountability (because it blames the Jews).

Here I ask what that attention has achieved, and what recognition without foundations can realistically produce in light of global experience to date.

Between its founding in 1945 with 51 member states, the UN has grown to include 193 countries today. Some of these countries have succeeded, building functioning institutions and stable societies. Others have collapsed into civil war, authoritarianism, or permanent dependency. The difference rarely lay in the timing of recognition itself, but in the existence of pre-recognition functioning state infrastructure.

There are efforts trying to add Palestine to the list of sovereign states and most recently, Canada, France, Australia, and the UK, have joined, bringing it to 157 UN-member nations who have already recognized a Palestinian state.

The pattern of recognition of a Palestinian state without infrastructure for its realization represents a crucial operational component of what the ‘Quiet Abandonment’ of Palestinian statehood has documented: The Gulf states have pivoted to economic partnerships with Israel. Egypt and Jordan prioritize border security over solidarity. The US and Europe offer rhetorical support while avoiding the institutional commitments that statehood requires. Recognition without foundations serves as the perfect mechanism for this abandonment: symbolic gestures that satisfy domestic anti-Israeli audiences while ensuring actual statehood never emerges.

The Theater of Recognition

Advocates claim recognition is both moral and practical: a legal right under international law, a catalyst for state-building, and the key to peace. French President Emmanuel Macron called it “the only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace.” UN Secretary-General António Guterres repeats that Palestinian statehood is “the only way to achieve lasting peace.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas argued that Palestine would then negotiate “from the position of one UN member whose territory is militarily occupied by another,” achieving the “sovereign equality” that changes everything. In 1978, Palestinian historian Walid Khalidi wrote that statehood would provide “a psychological breakthrough“ ending Palestinians’ “anonymous ghost-like existence as a non-people.“ The same psychological undercurrents are echoed in a recent study of Palestinian activists.

These arguments have substantial appeal to pro-Palestinians, but they do not answer the central question: how does this transform ministries that cannot fund themselves, borders that are not under Palestinian control, or a political system with two rival governments? Recognition may alter psychology and status, but it does not alter capacity.

And as long as Israel remains the indispensable enemy, Palestinian leaders are spared the burden of governing whereby every failure becomes proof of victimhood, not a spur to reform.

Palestine doesn’t match any successful new nation

History shows that recognition without foundations does not produce viable sovereignty regardless of how the state arose. When measured against the preconditions that enabled other new states to function, Palestine lacks every critical foundation:

Unlike decolonized states, Palestine has no inherited institutional framework. India and Indonesia inherited colonial bureaucracies, courts, and taxation systems that allowed immediate function. Pakistan inherited the same but struggled with weak cohesion. Even Zimbabwe, which later collapsed, began with inherited Lancaster House administrative structures. The Ottomans, British, Jordanians, and Egyptians left no coherent administrative legacy that Palestinians could inherit.

Unlike supervised transitions, Palestine faces no enforced institution-building period. Lebanon achieved initial stability through its National Pact power-sharing arrangement before later civil war; even now it struggles. Namibia succeeded through years of UN-supervised transition, elections, and disarmament. Importantly, when donor nations attempted to tie their support to educational and other reforms, the Palestinian Authority did nothing and faced no repercussions for their neglect. Recognition would be granted without anything resembling the institutional preparation that enabled success elsewhere.

Unlike successful secessions, Palestine has no unified institutions, clear territorial control, or reform record. Bangladesh achieved independence after war and famine but built functioning institutions tied to reforms. Slovenia succeeded through clear territorial control and regional integration. Palestine’s PA governs parts of the ‘West Bank’ while Hamas controls Gaza, with no unified legal system or command structure.

Some may argue that Palestine’s divided authority mirrors Yemen, which remains internationally recognized despite rival governments. But Yemen demonstrates the futility of recognition without unity: the world insists on calling it one state, yet in practice it is a fractured landscape of competing regimes.

Even if the world chose to recognize Gaza and the ‘West Bank’ as two separate states, the problems would not vanish. Until Oct 7th, Gaza had territorial control but lacked economic capacity and legitimacy. The Palestinian Authority (PA) has ministries, courts, and a legislature on paper, but these are fragmented and donor-dependent. Recognition would not turn them into sovereign institutions; it would simply cement the dysfunction that already exists.

Unlike even failed secessions, the PA lacks the basic territorial control that South Sudan and Eritrea possessed before recognition. South Sudan descended into civil war within two years despite having controlled territory and unified leadership before recognition.

The legal justification argument, while technically sound regarding self-determination rights, cannot create the institutional infrastructure that effective sovereignty requires. On paper, the criteria defined at the Montevideo Conference seem persuasive but Montevideo offered only a minimalist threshold. History shows examples—South Sudan, Eritrea, Liberia—where recognition under these criteria produced legal sovereignty but not viable sovereignty. The question is not whether Palestine can be declared a state in theory. It is whether such a state could survive in practice.

Even Palestinians such as Samer Sinijlawi and Yousef Munayyer acknowledge that current recognition efforts are largely “performative exercises.”

The Perfect Solution for Quiet Abandoners

For every actor examined in the Quiet Abandonment series, Palestinian recognition without foundations offers the ideal outcome. The Gulf states can claim solidarity while deepening economic partnerships with Israel. Egypt and Jordan can satisfy their populations’ grievances while maintaining stable borders. European leaders can signal progressive values without confronting security commitments or increased refugee absorption. American politicians can avoid choosing between competing constituencies.

All successfully manage the Palestinian issue and Palestinian statehood remains forever aspirational, never operational.

The Mirage of Recognition

Recognition is politically cheap. It satisfies activists and donor nations, and makes for rousing diplomatic speeches. But it has never built a tax system, a functioning legislature, courts and health system, or an electrical grid. In 2005, RAND estimated it would cost $33 billion over ten years to build the infrastructure of a Palestinian state; adjusted for today, that would be over $50 billion. Actual aid hovers around $1.8 billion annually, much of it lost to corruption, salaries for militias, and salaries or pensions to terrorists depending on the number of Jews they killed.

Recognition cannot close that gap.

The Historical Verdict

The comparative historical evidence is unambiguous: Palestinian recognition without institutional foundations guarantees failure. New states have faltered because of weak institutions, proxy wars, sectarian pressures, hostile neighbors, or fragile economies. These elements matter more than legal recognition.

Palestine’s supporters argue that recognition will catalyze state-building. Historical evidence shows the opposite: recognition becomes the end goal rather than the beginning of governance.

Even moderate Palestinian voices acknowledge this reality. Samer Sinijlawi emphasizes that “Palestinians need to address Israel’s legitimate security concerns” and that “international pressure will not move the Israeli people, nor will the political theater of recognizing a Palestinian state.” The focus, he argues, should be on “real reform” rather than symbolic gestures.

The Path Forward

The comparative record is clear. Advocates for a Palestinian state can continue pushing for external recognition without foundations and accept historical patterns of failure. Or they can remain trapped in illusions that masquerade as progress. Or they can open up to diverse Palestinian voices and not just the loud anti-Israel voices, and adapt their plans accordingly.

Israel has a choice: She can continue reactive policies that merely respond to international pressure. Or she can maintain the status quo through security management alone. Or she can take proactive control and declare sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, creating facts on the ground that reflect the full trajectory of history.

Recognition without foundations is the final stage of abandonment, a diplomatic gesture that ensures nothing will change on the ground while ensuring that the rhetoric remains sharply anti-Israel.

Appendix

Decolonization: Inheriting Institutions

The postwar decolonization wave produced dozens of new states. Many inherited colonial bureaucracies, courts, and taxation systems that allowed them to function immediately. Others did not fare well. Some faltered not only because of weak institutions but also because of Cold War proxy wars and resource curses. Recognition was never enough by itself, but other pressures also shaped their fates.

Conditioned Independence: Recognition with Requirements

Some states only achieved recognition after conditions for reform were supervised. These were attempts to hard-wire viability into sovereignty. Sometimes it worked; sometimes it did not. For example, Lebanon’s power-sharing arrangements collapsed under demographic or sectarian pressures showing that external supervision cannot insulate fragile societies from deeper internal fractures.

Secession States: Success and Collapse

Recognition has been extended to breakaway states with mixed outcomes. Even when these new states controlled their territory, factors like ethnic fragmentation, hostile neighbors, and lack of an economic base often proved decisive in shaping whether or not they endured as viable states.

UN-Managed Transitions & Contested States

Other states emerged under direct international management or remain only partially recognized. Their trajectories depended heavily on the durability of international involvement: where stewardship was sustained, as in East Timor, states remained fragile but peaceful; where recognition was contested, as in Kosovo, unresolved disputes limited integration despite functional governance.

Special Cases

Because Substack does not process payments in Israel, I’ve set up [PayPal/Buy Me a Coffee] and [Ko-fi] for anyone who’d like to support my work. Every bit of help means a lot and actually helps me continue to do the research and write. You can make a one-time or repeated donation.

Thank you.

p.s. It’s not because of antisemitism on the part of Stripe or Substack.