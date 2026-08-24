Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
2d

It is extremely commendable that you follow these stories of supposed settler violence. What your reporting persistently shows is that the Palestinian presence in areas A and B are a constant festering sore, not to mention threat, to Israeli existence and why the Oslo Accords have to be torn up by Israel after the Palestinians have broken them for over thirty years now. There is no way to put an end to the constant friction except by extending Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and expelling the Palestinians. It is astoundingly disquieting that nothing about this is ever mentioned in the Israeli elections.

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Vicki Greene's avatar
Vicki Greene
2d

You know far more about this than I do, and you try to be fair and honest, that's why I read all you articles through. So many writers have started to use IA to greatly increase the words they print, but it's repetitive and I don't even finish the articles . Thank you, you always have something worth reading.

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