Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Lioudmila Levina's avatar
Lioudmila Levina
May 25, 2025

Our Australian government of labour/ greens etc supports this stance from 8of October 2023. Regular Australians do not pay attention to this topic as it does not affect their financial situation and their current worries which is economical crisis, rise of costs etc. And considering that there are only around 100-115 thousand Jews in Australia antisemitism and Jew hate is not a big topic for ordinary Australians either. Certainly we have supporters in opposition but the policies of government is clear - to appease muslims ( approximately 950 thousands ) and forget the Jews.

I call Australia “the country of fearless idiots”. And unfortunately I am right according results of last election.

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Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
May 25, 2025

The technocrats who run the West have lost the ability to see that some cultures are simply morally corrupt. To say so is, according to them, the worst form of imperialism. It is axiomatic that all cultures are morally equal – except that, to them, historically, the West has been uniquely evil and that Israel is a representative of the worst of Western imperialism.

It is also axiomatic to them that war can not settle anything and that peace can only come through negotiation, not through decisive victory.

These are essentially religious beliefs for them, the religion of militant secularists. They won’t be argued out of them by confrontation with difficult facts, like Hamas breaking every ceasefire, Hamas’ founding charter arguing for Jewish genocide, Hamas stealing aid or the supposedly “moderate” Fatah paying stipends to terrorists and their families and never accepting the two-state solution. The problem has to be the Western state i.e. Israel, not the fetishised non-Western people. This is the legacy of Edward Said, Franz Fanon and the post-colonialist movement.

Keir Starmer in particular is a former human rights lawyer, meaning, he built a career on defending the rights of criminals against the rights of their victims, so none of this is a surprise. Incidentally, his wife and children are Jewish, but that hasn’t stopped him sticking to the standard technocrat line.

The Eurovision popular vote (of all things) shows that most Westerners do NOT support the militantly technocratic and anti-Israel lines of their governments, but are powerless to make their voices heard meaningfully (so far) in a system rigged against them by those in power.

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