Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Dr. Michelle Harrison's avatar
Dr. Michelle Harrison
Apr 28, 2024Edited

As a Peoples, we live Sophie's Choice over and over again, put in this position by those who understand how this question is a torture to us, how in a way it paralyzes us. That "choice" which is really a non-choice has been burned into our ancestral memory, and unfortunately also burned into the ancestral memories of our tortuous oppressors. It is both the blessing and curse of our moral code and the penalty of having enemies who do not share our values and in fact are willing to use their children as shields. I know if I were hostage I would not want to be traded for terrorists, and if I ever made such a video it would have to be by force, and we do not know that those videos expressed their true feelings.

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