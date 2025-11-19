Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

The Holy Land
Nov 19

I hope that the residents surrounding Gaza have finally understood that their next door neighbors are adamant on the murder of every Israeli and the destruction of every town, village and city in Israel no matter what the cost and the time that it will take.

It's either us or them.

Jean-Bernard Lasserre
Nov 19

This testimony is deeply moving. It is about the triumph of life over death.

