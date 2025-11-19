New homes rising on Kibbutz Nirim, built where the young people’s neighborhood once stood before October 7. Photo credit: Adele Raemer, used with permission.

Adele Raemer is a resident of Kibbutz Nirim, on the Gaza border. She wrote this reflection just over two years after October 7 as her community continues the long process of rebuilding; she gave me permission to share it here. I am grateful for the chance to help amplify her voice and the lived reality she continues to document with clarity and courage.

On October 7th, 2023, this was the part of our kibbutz that suffered the heaviest blows — the young people’s neighborhood. If you look back through my posts, you’ll see the photos of what once stood near the western fence facing Gaza: the buildings where generations of our teens lived during high school, their army service, and beyond. My four children among them.

Nine months after the attack, the neighborhood was sealed off with metal sheets. The ruined buildings were demolished. For years, those walls had held life and laughter, eyes sparkling with dreams of the future. On October 7th, those same walls did their best to shield their inhabitants — containing their fears, their screams, their desperate calls for help as fires were lit to smoke them out. What remained was eventually bulldozed. The ground was leveled, the blood-soaked earth compacted and prepared to welcome new life in a rebuilt neighborhood designed for our future.

Our vision now is to create something bigger, stronger, safer, and more beautiful than what was lost. And in just a few months, we expect to see lawns and gardens taking shape once again. Young adults will return, sitting on their porches after a long day’s work, planting new greenery, rebuilding community, and breathing hope back into this place.

But coming home is not simple. It is a process, and each of us has to do it in our own time and at our own pace. There are ups and downs. You look around and the kibbutz may appear as beautiful as it did before. Perhaps even more so. But nothing is really the same. And on so many levels, nothing ever will be.

This is our revenge for October 7th: to live, and to live well. Hope is literally being built here. And that is who we are. People who grow forward.

Adele Raemer is a resident of Kibbutz Nirim, formerly an English teacher and teacher trainer for English and digital pedagogy. She now helps people understand the impact of trauma on the lives of those living in the Gaza Envelope, communal resilience, and is one of the most trusted voices documenting life along the Gaza border before and after October 7.

You can follow her ongoing reflections, updates, and advocacy on her personal Facebook page, a Facebook group she co-administers, and on her Instagram account or Times of Israel blog.

