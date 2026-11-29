Pierre Rehov recently published a book entitled Obama’s Dark Files*. It takes the mask off of former American president Barack Obama. I first encountered Rehov’s work in his investigation of the al-Dura case in which the IDF was accused of murdering a Palestinian child huddled behind a barrel on his father’s lap. Re-introduced to Rehov through this latest book, seeing him as one who rolls away the curtain to expose the “Wizard” as merely a man with a microphone, I was curious about his Obama exposé.

To see the breadth of his work, visit Pierre Rehov’s website here.

I found an interesting correlation between these two “bookends” in the motivation behind the works: in the al-Dura case, filmmaker Rehov was astonished at what he was seeing presented on French TV as an IDF crime because the camera angles were all wrong. His professional antennae led him to investigate and ultimately conclude that the IDF did not kill the 12-year-old.

Twenty-three years later, living in Israel, Rehov spent an agonizing two hours on the morning of 7 Oct 2023 not knowing what was happening with his wife and young child who were visiting family in the south. In an interview on JNS on 30 Oct 2026, he said:

At a certain point I wanted to go back to the origin of all this and it doesn’t lead only to Iran, it leads to Barack Hussein Obama.

He explained:

The end result, and that’s the reason that I wrote this book, is that we ended up with Oct 7th. And I think, deeply, that without Obama giving all he gave to Iran when he signed the deal, the nuclear deal with Iran, $400 million in cash and the relief of all the, you know, restrictions on the Iranian economy, without all that, it never would have happened.

Interestingly, Rehov is more qualified in his book than he is in the interview. In his note to the reader, he writes:

Whether tighter sanctions would have been sufficient to prevent October 7 admits no certain answer. Whether lifting them made it more likely, the evidence answers without ambiguity. (page 11)

Coincidentally (or not), Rehov first encountered the al-Dura affair footage on 6 Oct 2000. Bookends, indeed.

Reflections on the book

Reading his note to the reader and the introduction (also published as separate Substack articles here and here), I was drawn in by the elegance of his writing style. Settling in, prepared to devour the book, I quickly saw that the rest of it was demanding and not to be read all at once. His writing style is also uneven from one chapter to the next, sometimes with a storytelling character and sometimes strictly factual.

Each chapter is dense and could be expanded into a full book and I have no doubt that at least some of them will trigger journalists or historians to do so in the future. Herein lies one of the values of his work: he has collated materials from a wide variety of publicly available sources, including congressional reports, inspector general investigations, court rulings and declassified intelligence documents. The only exceptions are two anonymous sources whose accounts, Rehov tells us, were cross-checked against the documentary record.

In his JNS interview, he remarked:

I wanted my book to reflect only the facts that everybody can check and say, ‘wow, this is true,’ and this is what’s in my book.

His concern with facts is reflected in his rejection of conspiracy theories. Furthermore, Rehov devotes several pages to debunking some of the allegations made against Obama, including those regarding his birth certificate, his supposed Indonesian citizenship, and his alleged madrassa education. He writes:

Each false charge laundered the true ones. The serious critique of his presidency was repeatedly drowned by the unserious critique of his birth certificate. This book will not extend that favor. (page 39)

Rehov points to the source material upon which he based his interpretations. Readers can agree with his conclusions or not, but they can consult the documents he cites and, if so inspired, read them for themselves and come to their own conclusions.

Synthesizing it all

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his book is how Rehov brings in materials from a variety of sources and seemingly unconnected events to produce a theory of recurring patterns linking Obama’s ideological views with institutional operations, and management of public narratives.

One example of this can be seen in the way Rehov connects the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal to the worldview articulated in Obama’s 2009 Cairo speech. Across separate chapters, he examines the ideological premises of that speech, the administration’s subsequent efforts to dissuade Israel from taking independent military action against Iran, and its classification of the nuclear agreement as a political commitment rather than a treaty requiring Senate ratification.

Into this mix, Rehov brings a 2016 profile of Obama’s foreign policy adviser, Ben Rhodes, published in The New York Times Magazine, in which Rhodes describes the creation of a media “echo chamber” to promote the Iranian nuclear deal.

Here we see the three elements of the pattern Rehov identifies: the ideological foundations laid out in Cairo, the institutional means by which policy was implemented, and the management of public perceptions of that policy. Rehov explicitly draws parallels between the latter and the practices he documents in his chapters on the IRS, the Department of Justice and the American intelligence community.

He then takes the reader beyond Obama’s years in the White House, tracing what he sees as the consequences of these policies for Israel, culminating in the events of 7 Oct 2023.

My Recommendation

I am not American so the chapters on controversial domestic issues did not interest me as much as the chapters related to Israel and the Middle East. But that is not a disadvantage as each chapter can stand on its own despite the fact that patterns are developed across chapters.

This is a tome that readers may want to come back to repeatedly as history continues to play out during our lifetimes, demanding that we reassess what we know or thought we know. If you are anything like me and this book sits on your shelf, digital or physical, you will surely reread chapters and perhaps find that the ones that seemed less salient to you on first reading become more so as you learn more.

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