During one of the worst hours of a rocket barrage, Oren Dvoskin did something deliberate. He set up the BBQ.

He could see interceptions lighting up the sky and rockets heading farther south. His family was in Kibbutz Snir, on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. But between alerts there was just enough time. So they set up the gas BBQ, cooked, and sat down together.

“It was an act of defiance. The worst hour of the barrage yesterday. I admit. On one hand I was terrified. We could see interceptions and rockets flying to the center. But on the other, confident. That we were safe. That we need to celebrate our resilience. Had just enough time between alerts to BBQ and have a nice, and even normal dinner with the family.”

Less than sixty kilometers away, in Kibbutz Hanita, Sorel Hershkovitz was doing something different. He was calculating which road to take home from work, deciding on the longer one, chosen specifically because it passes gas stations and buildings with protected spaces.

Both men live on the Confrontation Line. Both live under fire.

I thought I understood what that meant. I live in Haifa, close enough to the border that Hezbollah rockets are sometimes aimed at me. I have also experienced enough attacks from Iran to see the difference between what the north and the center of the country are going through in this war. I had already written about those differences. But when I looked more closely at the siren logs, I realized:

Even those along the Lebanese border are not all living the same war.

From a distance, the northern border looks like a single strip on the map. Communities such as Metula, Misgav Am, Hanita, Snir, and Kiryat Shmona appear to form one continuous front. The headlines describe it that way: the north, the border, the Confrontation Line.

The siren data in the Tsofar phone app tells a more complicated story. Even within a few kilometers, the rhythm of danger differs. Warning times differ. Alert frequencies differ. Neighboring communities can live inside entirely different realities.

Snir

Oren Dvoskin, 53, has lived in Kibbutz Snir in the Upper Galilee since 2018. The kibbutz sits a few kilometers from Lebanon. He runs cybersecurity work from a basement office in nearby Kiryat Shmona because the internet at the kibbutz is too unreliable for client calls.

When an alert interrupts a call, Israeli clients understand immediately. American ones do not.

“When I told one partner I work from a basement during attacks he became angry because he said he had never experienced anything like that. It is difficult for people outside Israel to understand how normal this reality can feel.”

Oren was evacuated after the October 7 atrocities and returned home last June. What he came back to was not quiet, but it was manageable, even now.

“Since the ceasefire began and since we returned home in June, there has not been a single completely quiet day here. Every day Hezbollah operatives try to return. Every day we hear strikes and military activity. It is like a constant whack-a-mole game.”

Still, some routine has returned. Oren runs almost every day and rides his bicycle regularly. He admits that rain and thunder bother him more than the odds of being hit.

The war asserts itself without warning. Recently he picked up his daughter returning from Jerusalem. They drove away from the main road. Then came the report of a missile.

“I suddenly saw two interceptor missiles flying above us. We had no shelter where we were. They exploded above our heads. We sat in the car hoping nothing would hit us.”

There was no time to get out and lie flat. By the time the interceptors fired, the moment had already passed. Whenever something like that happens, they sit quietly and breathe.

His children are teenagers, old enough that he does not have to explain everything, young enough that the disruption accumulates. He asks them to keep him informed of where they are.

“Shops are open. My son goes to the gym every day in Kiryat Shmona. Am I worried? Yes. Is it more important to try and keep a routine? Absolutely. Personally I might even prefer to live here rather than worry about a 300-kilogram Iranian missile exploding over my house.”

Yet he is clear-eyed about his situation relative to others nearby.

“Snir is a bit of a bubble. Communities like Kiryat Shmona, Metula, Misgav Am, Hanita are being hit multiple times a day without warning. That is not a situation where normal life is possible.”

He chose to come back. He would choose it again.

As a resident of the Confrontation Line I am willing to endure this situation for a long time if it means long-term quiet in the future.

Uneven patterns

The alert logs reflect uneven patterns, where both frequency and warning time play their parts.

Along the Confrontation Line, warning time can shrink to zero or stretch to seconds. That difference affects how the body experiences the war. And the body keeps a longer account than the mind does.

Hanita

For Sorel Hershkovitz, 58, even getting up in the morning is different under war conditions:

You set your alarm clock and hope that you will wake up because of the alarm and not because of a siren.

Most mornings, there is either a drone or a rocket alert. After it passes, he showers quickly. Everything is done quickly, he says, because you do not know when the next one is coming.

The warning time in Hanita is essentially zero. Rockets and drones launched from nearby areas in Lebanon can reach the community within seconds. This shapes every decision.

When Sorel drives to work he takes the longer route, the one that passes gas stations and buildings with protected spaces. The logic is precise: on that road there are places that get thirty seconds to a minute of warning, just enough to stop the car and reach shelter. Closer to his destination the warning time disappears again.

There have been times when I received an alert and had to lie down on the ground next to the road. Or sometimes you do not hear the alert but you hear the explosions overhead from interceptions. Then you accelerate and try to get away from the area.

Sorel lives with his wife and their sixteen-year-old daughter. Most nights a fourth person joins them: their twenty-seven-year-old daughter, who comes to sleep there since her own home on the kibbutz has no protected room.

The younger daughter sleeps in the safe room every night because nearby explosions make her anxious. Even the dog is frightened, running under the bed whenever there is a loud noise. He changed the route he walks the dog so it passes shelters.

His elder daughter is a kindergarten teacher and she “records daily videos for the children in her class to encourage them.” She also volunteers with the community emergency team, helping manage information and updates. His wife is responsible for coordinating the construction of new protected rooms in the area.

Each community has its own alert and the sounds carry from one kibbutz to another.

It can be confusing. You listen carefully. Is it ours or not? It may sound weaker, but you always think: if it is nearby, maybe the next one will be here.

As a community leader, Sorel keeps moving regardless. He visits essential systems, meets with emergency teams, checks for damage. He cannot show what he is actually feeling.

In the end you cannot show fear. As a community leader you cannot appear absent or frightened. Even if you personally feel some fear, you move from one protected space to another. If something happens, you go into the nearest protected place or lie on the ground. There is no choice. You cannot broadcast fear to the people. It is not a paralyzing fear, but the awareness that something could hit you. It is an unpleasant feeling.

He goes to the gym three or four evenings a week. The day before our interview, there were three alerts during his workout. It interrupted the exercise. He kept going. “It was annoying,” he said.

Sometimes the family goes out for lunch. The last time they did, fifteen minutes after sitting down, they had to run to the safe room. During the meal, it was pleasant.

“These things keep you sane.”

When asked if any part of his day feels normal, Sorel did not hesitate.

“Normal? For two and a half years we have not felt normal in the north. First evacuation, then returning home, then war again, then another escalation. Normal has not really existed here for two and a half years.”

He is not leaving. Most people here are not leaving. “People who live on the border,” he said, “are essentially guarding it.” They knew what the border meant when they chose to live here, he says. They are still choosing it now, every day, which is a different kind of choice than the original one.

I asked Sorel what would surprise people from other parts of the country if they were to come to Hanita for a day.

I think they would be surprised that people still live their lives despite the sirens and the shooting. People go into the safe room and then come out again. Yes, it is unpleasant. Yes, it is stressful. Yes, we sleep less. But about 95% of the time nothing actually happens.

And yet, he says they hear incoming fire from Lebanon and artillery fire from the IDF responding. So you are constantly inside the war, I suggest.

Yes.

From outside the region the northern border is often described simply as an area under fire. The image is static: a line on a map, a strip of communities absorbing rockets.

On the ground it is more fragmented than that. Warning times differ. Alert frequencies differ. The body keeps score differently in each place. A man in Snir BBQs between sirens as an act of defiance. A man in Hanita takes the long way to work to buy himself a few extra seconds to shelter.

I tracked the siren data from my home in Haifa, where I get at least thirty seconds from siren to boom, and I thought I could understand what the border was living. I did not.

The Confrontation Line is not one front. It is many different versions of the same war, each separated by a few kilometers and entirely different realities.

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