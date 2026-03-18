Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Frederick Kroesen's avatar
Frederick Kroesen
23m

Thank you for the inside look at life near the border. I often think about the people there and all over Israel now. I pray for their safety but it’s good to know I don’t need to worry about their resilience. Amen?

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The View from Israel.'s avatar
The View from Israel.
1h

Excellent reporting delivering a truth that the world doesn't want to hear.

Kol HaKavod, Sheri.

Barry Shaw, IISS.

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