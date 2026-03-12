Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Sheri Oz
It's amazing how united we all are behind this war and hope it will be fought to the finish.

The Holy Land News
Let us not forget and pay tribute to our genius engineers for developing advanced capabilities such as the Iron Dome, Iron Beam, David Sling and Arrow 3 which offers a robust defense against, rockets, cruise missiles, UAVs and ballistic missile threats. This sophisticated system represents a significant technological achievement in safeguarding our population.

Its development underscores a commitment to pioneering solutions for complex security challenges. The effectiveness of these Supreme systems is a testament to the ingenuity of their creators. This technology plays a crucial role in maintaining Israeli stability and security.

