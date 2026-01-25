When Anna Rezan’s mother was six years old, her grandmother took her to an exhibition about Auschwitz. The images were unbearable. For the next five decades, she avoided anything connected to the camps. She couldn’t watch Holocaust films. She couldn’t look at photographs. Even hearing the word Auschwitz caused her physical distress.

Then she watched her daughter’s documentary.

“She got closure,” Rezan told me recently. “She could face it. We all could.” The film opened conversations that had been sealed off for three generations. What began as one woman’s search for her great-grandmother became the key that unlocked her family’s silence.

My People, Rezan’s documentary about Greek Jews during World War II, premiered at the 2023 Vail Film Festival. It won festival awards, moved audiences, and shed light on a chapter of Holocaust history most people didn’t know existed. Now it’s streaming on Amazon, Apple TV, and YouTube, and will open in theatres across Greece for the first time on January 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

With the film now moving from festival screenings to wide public distribution, it enters a broader public space, where stories once confined to commemorative settings are increasingly contested.

The timing matters. Since October 7, Rezan says, the film’s focus on Jewish identity has taken on new urgency. “It is unsettling to observe the rise in antisemitism again,” she said. “I feel that I am playing my part.”

A History No One Knows

Before the war, roughly 75,000 Jews lived in Greece. Salonika, once known as “the Mother of Israel,” was home to one of the largest Sephardic populations in the world. Of the city’s 50,000 Jews, only about 1,000 survived.

Rezan grew up knowing she was the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, but the details stayed vague. Her grandfather would only say that his mother was taken to Auschwitz. That was it. The silence held for decades.

Early in her international acting career, Rezan discovered something else: outside Greece, most people didn’t even know Greek Jews had existed. That absence of knowledge became the starting point for what turned into a seven-year project. She went to Auschwitz-Birkenau to learn how her great-grandmother died. She came back determined to tell a larger story.

The film weaves survivor testimony with historical footage, highlighting episodes of resistance that remain largely unknown. On the island of Zakynthos, when the Nazis demanded a list of local Jews, the bishop and mayor submitted only their own names. In Athens, the police chief issued thousands of false identity papers. Rezan’s maternal grandfather got papers and joined the resistance. Her paternal grandfather served in the Royal Navy.

The survivors Rezan interviews speak with clarity, humour, and strength. They are not presented as broken figures.

What the Resistance Meant

Greece’s role in World War II gets less attention than France’s, partly because the Greek resistance was led by people with socialist and communist ideals. After the war came a civil war, and the Western powers tried to erase any praise of communists. “But if we look at it from when it happened,” Rezan said, “believing in communist ideas meant wanting equality and having people’s basic needs covered.”

The film also highlights the Greek Orthodox Church’s opposition to Nazi demands. Archbishop Damaskinos of Athens issued a formal protest, signed by 27 prominent Greek leaders. When threatened with death for refusing to identify Jews, he responded: “Greek religious leaders are not shot, they are hung.” Priests around the country were arrested for helping Jews, communists, and others the Nazis targeted.

One of Rezan’s interviewees, Nina, lost 27 family members. What moved Rezan most wasn’t that Nina survived, but that she chose to live fully afterward. “They were traumatised in such an absolute way. The losses are much greater than just the six million we talk about,” she said, referring to the destruction of entire families and communities. “For me,” she continued, “the most inspiring element is that they decided to have good lives after having experienced something like that.”

A Person of the World

Rezan describes herself as equal parts Greek and Jewish, though she prefers “a person of the world.” Her family tree includes Sephardic and Ashkenazi Jews on her mother’s side and Christians expelled from Smyrna on her father’s side. “Those who survived the Nazis and those who survived the Turks created me,” she said.

She grew up during her father’s long illness and lost him years ago. At eighteen, she was raped by someone in the industry. She shares this not for shock value but as context for how she understands the survivors she filmed. “We should not let bad people define us,” she said. “They do not get to decide the shape of our lives.”

That outlook shapes how she sees the film’s subjects. What inspires her isn’t survival itself, but the choice to build meaningful lives in survival’s aftermath.

Friends sometimes call her a healer, she said, half-joking. She connects it to the emotional work she’s done on herself and to the kind of storytelling she’s drawn to.

What Comes Next

Although My People screened at the Thessaloniki Film Festival shortly after completion, the January 27 release will be its first showing to the general public in Greek theatres. Rezan hopes it will prompt conversations that weren’t happening when the film first appeared.

She’s keenly aware that the film enters a different world than the one in which it was made. Her unease isn’t directed at Greece specifically, but at a global moment in which antisemitism has resurfaced and Jewish stories are received differently.

“Love does conquer all,” she told me. “Love made people fight because they believed things could change.” That belief runs through the film. Jews and non-Jews are shown making choices under occupation, sometimes at enormous personal risk. The moral centre lies in those choices.

I asked Rezan what she hopes her great-grandmother would say if she could see the documentary.

“I hope she would say thank you for remembering,” she answered. “Thank you for honouring. I hope she would say good job.”

Rezan was recently featured in InStyle Greece, the Greek edition of the international fashion and culture magazine.

My People is produced, written, directed, and narrated by Anna Rezan, with Pantelis Kodogiannis as co-writer. The film is produced by Zafeiris Haitidis alongside Academy Award–winning producers Mitchell Block and Kim Magnusson, with Victor Restis also serving as producer. The music score is by Billy Nikolopoulos.

It is now available on Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube, and other streaming platforms, at a time when memory itself is being challenged in so many ways.