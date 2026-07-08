Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Nan's avatar
Nan
4d

I just today read what may have been a press release from a local non-profit on their purchase of a home to provide services to their clients. Paragraph after paragraph said the same thing in slightly —but sometimes not so— different ways. I thought either the person who wrote this did not see the value in brevity or AI got sloppy and no one checked the finished document.

I fear AI will make fools of us before we get it right.

I thank you for pointing out non existent citations. I will now make sure to check every one. Even one false source could skew the entire argument.

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Sheri Oz's avatar
Sheri Oz
4d

I understand what you mean and that is why I will be providing ways too work with AI so that things like what you read won't happen

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