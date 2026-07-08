AI is used in the preparation of a growing proportion of what we read, from titling articles to editing or even writing them. Therefore, reading literacy is going to increasingly include AI literacy.

Since I began to use AI in all my articles, from research to editing and fine-tuning, I have been following developments in the field and new ways my fellow writers have been experimenting with it. My observations have led me to devise a map of the writers’ AI landscape as I see it today. AI is evolving far too quickly for this to be considered a definitive taxonomy. It is simply one way of looking at a field that is becoming increasingly diverse.

Why AI literacy matters

Some authors are transparent about their use of AI; some are not. Some authors only use AI to come up with better titles. Others use it for research, brainstorming ideas, developing outlines, and editing.

While AI is a useful tool, it has limitations and knowledge of these limitations may cause readers to distrust AI-assisted articles. Perhaps they question the confidence writers show since AI is famous for sounding certain even as it provides “links” to nonexistent sources or invents “facts” that may please the questioner, commonly referred to as hallucinating, and adjusts its answers to what the user seems to want. Authors may hesitate to admit to having used AI in the preparation of their work in order to lower the barrier for readers suspicious of such products, even if they conscientiously check every source and fact presented. This has been found to be true of academic writers and it may be true for journalists and essayists as well.

Reader literacy before the AI era included understanding proper sourcing of factual materials discussed in an article and assessing author bias. Reader literacy today includes understanding the developments authors are pursuing as they employ AI tools in their work. Understanding how writers use AI can help readers become more sophisticated consumers of AI-assisted journalism.

The Current Default: Prompt Engineering

Most people are familiar with the term ‘prompt engineering.’ The basic idea is simple. If you ask better questions, you will receive better answers. This has become almost a discipline in itself, with books, courses, and countless online discussions devoted to crafting prompts that produce clearer, more useful responses. It remains an important skill, but it is only the entry point into AI use.

In fact, sometimes much energy is expended in devising the prompt only to get an answer that is far from helpful. The user may then discover that the question had not been well enough formulated in his or her mind from the outset. The real challenge often turns out not to be writing a better prompt, but thinking more clearly about what you are actually trying to accomplish.

At the same time, more advanced approaches are emerging aiming to increase the trustworthiness and depth of the final published work.

The Emerging AI-Assisted Writing Landscape

Once you stop thinking of AI as a single chatbot and start looking at how experienced writers actually work with it, a much richer landscape begins to emerge.

As I have been developing my own system for researching and editing my articles, I have noticed other people doing the same. This led me to draw up a map of the AI-Assisted writing landscape. This is only a preliminary categorization of how writers use AI and I anticipate the map will change as AI capabilities and understanding of the human-AI interface change. The examples provided are simply illustrations of each approach, not an attempt to catalogue everyone working in the field.

1. Prompt Engineering.

The assumption is that better prompts lead to better answers. But that is now understood to include a pre-requisite clear definition of the user’s needs. Learning the skill of prompting is popular and accessible; however, the user is limited by the constraints of the particular AI model used.

2. Iterative Conversational Dialogue.

Some writers move beyond one-shot prompts by conducting extended, evolving conversations with a single model. They treat the AI as a sparring partner, probing assumptions, asking it to situate arguments in broader traditions, testing strong and weak claims, and iterating in response to the model’s answers. This approach is especially powerful for non-experts entering unfamiliar intellectual territory. Robert Knapp’s analysis of Hussein Aboubakr Mansour’s essay on “Palestine as word-symbol” is a clear example. The result was a level of engagement that would be difficult for the non-specialist to accomplish.

3. Conceptual Framework Definition.

Here, the emphasis shifts from clever questions to giving the AI richer context and an explicit conceptual lens before it begins reasoning. Practitioners supply background documents, competing viewpoints, historical context, or carefully chosen alternative frameworks. The assumption is that better scaffolding can produce better thinking. Whole Story Institute demonstrated this powerfully by feeding Gemini a structural category-separation framework during a long dialogue on Ottoman land law and Zionist purchases. The model’s initial responses reflected the default institutional narrative; once the alternative lens was supplied, its analysis shifted markedly toward internal socioeconomic realities, elite capture, and historiographical bias. The framework itself—not just additional facts—changed how the AI framed the material.

4. Reasoning Framework Systems.

Others go further by shaping how the AI reasons. Can it be taught to distinguish evidence from speculation more reliably? Can it follow explicit principles when weighing competing claims? Can it incorporate process virtues such as transparency, humility, and resistance to ideological capture? Elder of Ziyon built AskHillel, an ethical chatbot grounded in Jewish moral methodology. Beyond values and adjudication rules, he added an “integrity layer” requiring logic traces, clarifying questions, openness to pushback, and auditability. In independent testing (including with Grok), this layer addressed core AI ethics problems in ways most systems do not. It shows how an imported reasoning architecture can make AI outputs more trustworthy.

5. Collaborative AI Workflows

Rather than relying on a single AI model, some writers are beginning to design workflows that use multiple AI systems in complementary roles. One model may help analyse a source, another critique the resulting argument, and another identify assumptions or alternative interpretations. The emphasis shifts from obtaining the best answer from one AI to designing a process that makes better judgement possible. The human writer remains responsible for evaluating the evidence, resolving disagreements, and making the final editorial decisions. Over the past several months, I have been developing one such workflow for my own investigative writing. Explaining how it works deserves an article of its own.

These approaches are not in competition with one another. They build on one another. Good prompting remains an important skill and each new stage in the progression builds on the one before it. In addition, none of them removes AI’s weaknesses. Hallucinations, bias, and poor reasoning remain possible throughout. The difference is that some approaches make those weaknesses easier to detect before publication.

Where Might the Field go Next?

Writers are already combining several of the categories above. For example, while Elder of Ziyon fits most completely in 4 above, Reasoning Framework Systems, he also establishes the conceptual framework we see in 3. In addition, he employs two AI models in his work. We will likely see more of this in future. It is also possible that some of this work will be automated as AIs evolve.

While it seems AI developers are searching for ways to make the perfect AI, the future may see increasingly sophisticated ways of combining several imperfect ones under human direction.

Twenty years ago polished prose implied writing and editorial skill. Today it often simply implies competent use of AI. The scarce resource today is human judgment. Regardless of the direction AI takes in future years, the human element remains the most important.

What does AI Literacy Look Like?

Before AI, readers could assume that a well-written article reflected an experienced writer and editor. Today, similar levels of polish can emerge from very different workflows. A writer may have used AI only for copy editing, or may have used it for brainstorming and idea development. Another may have published the first response from a single AI with almost no oversight, with directions having been given to eliminate AI writing “tells.” The finished prose alone rarely reveals which path was taken.

Ultimately, what distinguishes a strong article is not whether AI was used but whether the finished work demonstrates good judgement, careful sourcing, thoughtful structure, and original insight. This is what readers need to assess as they read today.

And I will share a little secret that may make some writers uneasy: readers are not passive consumers. They can ask AI to test an article’s internal logic, identify unsupported assumptions, or explore alternative interpretations. AI is becoming part of the reader’s toolkit as well. To use it effectively, however, readers need to understand both its strengths and its limitations as well as writers do.

Transparency note: This article was developed through multiple rounds of brainstorming, drafting, critique, and revision with AI. As with all my articles, I remain responsible for the arguments, structure, wording, and final editorial decisions.

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