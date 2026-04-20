In my last piece, I fact-checked Michael Doran’s argument that the Iran war was a clear strategic success for Israel and the United States. I went in hoping he was right. The evidence came back mixed at best: key claims either partially supported or not yet verifiable.

If Doran’s argument was overstated, I wanted to read the strongest opposing analysis. The most coherent version comes from Andrew Fox, a military analyst who published three articles in quick succession arguing that the war delivered tactical wins but no strategic victory. He wrote that this was predictable because the West entered the conflict without a serious definition of what winning would even mean.

I wanted Fox to be wrong. When I tried to push back on his argument, I ran into a different problem than I had with Doran. Doran’s claims were testable; Fox’s argument is harder to challenge, not because it is better proven, but because the structure is opaque. I am comfortable with the inherent ambiguity of conflicts and have no desire for emotionally satisfying but unrealistic analyses. What concerns me, given the stakes for Israel’s long-term security, is whether we are actually achieving a durable strategic shift or simply managing the threat until the next round. And whether analysts are being transparent about how they reach their conclusions.

I write these pieces to become a more informed reader, one who can tell the difference between an interpretation that is supported and one that only sounds like it is. If you are trying to do the same, I hope this is useful.

This war is so dynamic that when I finished writing this article, Fox had come out with a fourth and that fourth brings into focus what I wrote about the first three.

Fox’s Thesis

Fox’s underlying claim: Modern Western military power produces tactical success but fails to achieve strategic victory because it misunderstands what winning means in contemporary conflicts.

He demonstrates this at three levels. First, he frames the war’s outcome as a military success for the US and Israel and a political success for the IRGC (it is surviving). Second, he argues that the US and Israel are operating without “a serious definition of victory.” Third, he shows that when military success failed to produce the desired result, the method changed (from strikes to destruction to blockade), but that the gap between tactical action and political outcome did not close.

The argument runs across his three articles: a case study (the war’s outcome so far), a theoretical framework (what victory means in 2026), and an application (the evolution of strategy as each approach fell short). It is internally consistent and draws on ideas well established in strategic thinking in the field of military analysis. But the movement from observation to interpretation is not made explicit.

What Is Missing

The conclusions are presented clearly, but the structure that connects observation to interpretation is not shown. Several elements that would allow the reader to evaluate the argument more fully are not made explicit.

1 . A Defined Standard of “Victory”

The concept of victory sits at the centre of the argument, but it is not defined in a way that allows for consistent evaluation.

Fox writes that “we lack a serious definition of victory.” At the same time, he evaluates the outcome in concrete terms: “Politically, Iran achieved the one outcome its leaders value most: regime survival.”

Victory therefore appears to shift from regime change to threat elimination, and then to regime survival as the relevant benchmark. Without a fixed standard across all three articles, it becomes unclear how success or failure is being measured. The argument identifies a problem but does not establish the criteria by which outcomes are judged.

2. The Scope and Limits of General Claims

The articles present several broad claims about the nature of modern conflict. These are plausible, but their boundaries are not specified.

For example: “You cannot simply bomb your way to victory against enemies of this nature.” And: “Economic collapse does not necessarily lead to regime collapse.”

These read as general principles. What is not shown is when they apply, when they do not, and how different cases might vary. Without examples from other conflicts around the world, the argument is broadly persuasive but difficult to test against specific conditions. Did sustained air campaigns produce different outcomes in Kosovo or Libya, for example? Does economic pressure work differently against states that lack Iran’s ideological cohesion? Without those boundaries, it is difficult for the reader to determine whether the Iran case fits a known pattern, represents a special case, or combines elements of both.

3. The Movement from Evidence to Interpretation

The articles move from observable facts to broader conclusions without marking the transition.

Fox reports that by CENTCOM’s own account, more than 10,000 targets were struck, 92% of Iran’s largest naval vessels were destroyed, and over two-thirds of its missile and drone production facilities were damaged. From this documented military picture, he draws a strategic verdict: “Militarily, this was a limited US-Israeli success… Politically, Iran achieved… regime survival.”

Both of those statements may be correct. But they are different kinds of claims. The target counts come from CENTCOM. The strategic verdict -- that survival equals victory for the regime, and that the campaign therefore fell short -- is Fox’s interpretation, built on a judgment about what the conflict was for and what success would have required.

The shift from documented damage to strategic meaning is not marked. Evidence and interpretation are presented in the same register, and the reader is not shown where one ends and the other begins. Much of the argument’s force comes from that interpretive layer but it is presented as if it were part of the evidence.

4. A Framework Introduced but Not Applied

Fox introduces a structured method for analysing threats: “A threat has three elements: intent, capability, and opportunity.”

This is a useful framework. But he does not systematically apply it to the Iran case. The analysis proceeds narratively: “The regime has survived… the strongest faction appears to be the IRGC” without working through the framework, element by element.

Applied properly, the framework would ask: Did the campaign reduce Iran’s intent to threaten Israel and project regional power? Did it meaningfully degrade Iran’s capability to act on that intent via missiles, proxies, naval assets, nuclear programme? Did it close off the opportunities through which Iran translates intent into action: Hormuz, Hezbollah, proxy networks across the region? Fox touches on all of these, but not as a structured assessment.

Asking those three questions separately would produce a more precise picture. It might also reveal that the outcomes vary by category. Capability was degraded; opportunity through Hormuz was temporarily disrupted but not closed, as the rapid reversal and firing on commercial vessels on 18 April demonstrated. Intent, by Fox’s own account, remains intact. That is a more nuanced conclusion than “strategic failure.”

5. The Absence of Alternative Interpretations

The argument offers a coherent reading of events but does not engage with competing ones.

Fox describes three phases of the campaign, each representing a shift in method after the previous approach fell short: first, decapitation -- the attempt to collapse the regime through targeted strikes on its leadership; second, cumulative destruction -- thousands of strikes aimed at dismantling Iran’s military and industrial infrastructure; third, blockade -- economic strangulation through control of the Strait of Hormuz. His conclusion is that each phase represents a theory of victory that failed, with the method changing while the fundamental gap between tactical action and strategic outcome remained.

What is not addressed is whether the same sequence could support a different reading. Each phase could, instead, be read as deliberate, adaptive coercion — a strategy of graduated pressure in which decapitation attempts, cumulative destruction, and the ongoing blockade form escalating instruments of leverage rather than successive failures.

The blockade, still active at the time of Fox’s writing, could represent not improvisation but the most coercive tool in a sequenced campaign designed to force concessions without requiring regime collapse. This is a plausible alternative interpretation, one that treats partial, reversible outcomes as realistic successes in the containment of a resilient adversary.

Fox’s conclusion is clear and coherent, but because he does not directly engage this competing reading, readers cannot fully evaluate why his framing should be preferred over one that sees methodical adaptation under political and economic constraints.

A Note on What Happened Next

After I completed this analysis, Fox published a fourth piece on the announced opening of the Strait of Hormuz. In it, he does something his earlier articles largely avoid: he explicitly flags what is unknown, resists the binary “Iran won / Iran lost” framing, and keeps the analysis conditional pending clearer terms.

Then, within minutes of publication, the Strait effectively closed again as Iranian forces fired on commercial vessels that had been given clearance to pass. The conditional situation Fox described became unstable almost before the piece could circulate.

That sequence illustrates the difficulty this piece is describing. Even careful, conditional analysis gets tested by events moving faster than the argument can track. It also shows that the structural habits identified in the earlier three pieces -- signals read as indicators, interpretations presented alongside evidence, conclusions that outrun what is verified -- are not incidental to the genre. They are built-in pressures when writing about a conflict in real time.

The comments sections on all four articles reflect the same dynamic from the reader’s side. Dozens of respondents move quickly from Fox’s careful framing to firm conclusions of their own -- about Hormuz as the single decisive factor, about regime survival as proof of failure, about what should have been done differently. The uncertainty Fox flags does not slow that process.

Conclusions

Fox’s argument is persuasive in part because it presents evidence, interpretation, and projection in a single, continuous narrative. What is less visible is how much of its force depends on that compression. These gaps do not invalidate his argument. They shape how it can be assessed by readers.

This is the pattern I keep running into. Doran overstates what the evidence supports. Fox understates how much interpretive work his conclusions depend on. Both pieces are worth reading. Neither makes it easy for informed non-expert readers to know where the solid ground ends.

As readers, I suggest we track, not just what analysts conclude, but what they are showing versus what they are asserting. In a conflict where the nuclear question remains open and the terms of any settlement are still being contested, that distinction is not academic. It is the difference between having enough information to form one’s own judgment and being asked to borrow someone else’s. And for some of us, it is the distinction between life and death.

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