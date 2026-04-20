Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Sheri Oz's avatar
Sheri Oz
17h

So true

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
17h

When we lose the need to question , we lose ourselves. Without a question we will never learn . And as the old saying goes, "there is no such thing as a stupid question. "

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