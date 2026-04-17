On 13 April 2026, Tablet Magazine published an article by Michael Doron, entitled “Seven Myths About the Iran War,” with the subtitle, Why so many, on both the left and the right, keep getting Trump wrong.

While all are worth reading and considering, I am particularly interested in the 7th myth: Trump and Netanyahu are warmongering megalomaniacs. His discussion struck a chord with me and I wanted his claims to be true. But, as an investigative journalist, I felt compelled to test them by seeing if his claims can be substantiated when looking at published materials of relevance.

Due to length considerations, I am sharing the entirety of the myth in Appendix A below the article.

Let us check if the record supports Doron’s claims.

1. The nuclear setback claim

Doran states that the campaign “set the nuclear timeline back by many years.”

Key facilities, including the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, were struck, and senior nuclear scientists were among those killed. These developments strengthen the case that the program was significantly disrupted.

At the same time, assessments from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) point to the accumulation of highly enriched uranium alongside a reduced ability to monitor Iran’s activities, noting a loss of continuity of knowledge and limited verification access. Independent analyses, including David Albright’s 2025 assessment of the strikes, likewise indicate that while facilities and personnel were damaged, critical components of the program, including enrichment capacity at key sites and the underlying technical expertise required to sustain it, remain.

Assessments of Iran’s nuclear program have long emphasized its redundancy, depth, and reliance on distributed knowledge. Damage to facilities and personnel can delay progress, but does not necessarily eliminate capability.

The question, therefore, is whether the scale of the damage is sufficient to support claims of a multi-year setback. On that point, the available evidence remains limited, and the duration of any delay is difficult to verify given the current gaps in monitoring.

Unverifiable at present

2 . Missile program degradation

The claim that Iran’s ballistic missile program was significantly degraded is more plausible in the short term. Analyses such as the International Institute for Strategic Studies report on Iran’s missile capabilities that include multiple missile types, both liquid- and solid-fuel systems, as well as ongoing development and production efforts.

This suggests a program built over time, with multiple components rather than a single point of failure. Damage to production sites or specific systems can therefore disrupt output, but does not necessarily eliminate the underlying capacity to develop and field missiles.

In some cases, missile programs that rely on dispersed production and continuous development have demonstrated the ability to recover from disruption over time. This means that degradation, while real, is often temporary unless followed by sustained disruption.

Partially Supported

3. The “closing window” argument

Doran’s argument that the window for effective action was closing does not appear explicitly in technical reporting, but it is rooted in trends that are widely documented. Reports, such as that from the IAEA above, describe increasing levels of enrichment, reduced monitoring visibility, and the continued expansion of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure across multiple sites.

These reports do not draw strategic conclusions. However, they describe conditions that bear directly on the feasibility of future strikes: growing complexity, reduced transparency, and the dispersal of capabilities.

Policy-oriented analyses, such as discussions following Operation Epic Fury published by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, extend these observations into strategic arguments, emphasizing the need for sustained military action across multiple targets, including production infrastructure, and warning that incomplete campaigns may allow capabilities to persist or regenerate.

The difference is not in the underlying data, but in the interpretation. The claim that timing matters is therefore best understood not as a factual finding, but as a strategic inference drawn from conditions that are themselves widely reported.

Partially supported.

4. “Devastating blows” to the weapons industry

Doran describes the campaign as having delivered “devastating blows” to Iran’s weapons industry.

Assessing this claim requires distinguishing between evidence of damage and conclusions about its scale. Analyses of airpower, such as the Center for Strategic and International Studies overview of the evolution of air warfare, describe air campaigns as tools for striking infrastructure and disrupting an adversary’s ability to conduct war, while also highlighting the changing conditions under which such operations are conducted.

The Institute for the Study of War evaluation of the campaign against Iran points to destruction of a significant portion of Iran’s missile, drone, and naval capabilities, as well as parts of the industrial base supporting them. At the same time, it emphasizes that the effects of such a campaign are difficult to assess in real time and may not be fully visible in open-source reporting.

Analysis from The Geopolitical Desk likewise highlights both the effectiveness of the air campaign and the uncertainty surrounding its longer-term impact given the challenges posed by diminishing intelligence quality and the fog of war.

While Iran’s weapons industry was disrupted, the available evidence does not yet establish the scale or durability of that disruption. There is, therefore, insufficient support at this stage for the claim that the damage was “devastating.”

Partially supported

5. Economic “crippling”

Doran describes Iran as having been left “economically crippled.”

Recent data from the International Monetary Fund presents a more complex picture. As of April 2026, Iran is experiencing a contraction in real GDP of approximately 6.1%, alongside inflation approaching 70%. These figures indicate a period of severe economic stress, combining recession with very high inflation.

At the same time, the presence of measurable output and continued economic activity suggests a system under strain rather than one that has ceased to function. Even under these conditions, the economy continues to operate, with ongoing production and revenue streams.

Recent reporting by Reuters indicates that Iran can sustain oil production for a period even under a full export blockade, relying on domestic refining and available storage capacity before being forced to reduce output. This points to vulnerability to external shocks while also indicating short-term resilience.

A recent longer-term analysis, the study by Rok Spruk, describes a pattern of sustained economic deterioration under prolonged confrontation, including losses in output, investment, and institutional capacity, rather than sudden collapse.

The available evidence therefore supports the conclusion that Iran’s economy is under significant and worsening pressure. It does not support a clear characterization of the economy as “crippled.”

Not supported

6. Proxy network weakening

Doran points to the weakening of Iran’s proxy network as a secondary effect of the campaign.

Operational reporting supports the conclusion that elements of this network have been degraded. Analyses by the Institute for the Study of War report above and its Critical Threats Project document strikes on Iranian command structures, internal security institutions, and military infrastructure, alongside evidence of supply constraints and emerging internal tensions within the system.

At the same time, the same reporting indicates continued activity across the network. Iranian and affiliated forces continue to conduct missile, drone, cyber, and ground operations across multiple fronts, indicating that command structures and operational capacity remain intact.

The available evidence therefore points to a pattern of disruption rather than dissolution. While elements of the network may have been weakened, its capacity to operate has not been eliminated, and the durability of these effects remains uncertain.

Partially supported

7. Internal pressure and regime stability

The suggestion that internal pressure could lead to regime collapse is more speculative. Iran has experienced repeated waves of domestic unrest, including the large-scale protests of 2022 and late 2025-early 2026, which were met with extensive repression.

Comparative analysis of protest movement in authoritarian systems, such as the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace report, “Iran Protests and Regime Stability,” shows that large-scale uprisings in strongly autocratic regimes rarely succeed in overturning the system. Even sustained and widespread protests are often contained through a combination of coercion, surveillance, and institutional control.

Successful challenges to entrenched regimes, then, typically require fragmentation within the ruling system as well as mass mobilization. That is difficult to generate and not consistently observed in the Iranian case. External military pressure may weaken a regime’s capacity but does not reliably produce internal collapse.

While internal pressure is real, the link to collapse remains uncertain.

Not supported

Conclusion

Taken together, the available evidence supports parts of Doran’s argument, particularly the claim that the operation may have disrupted key capabilities and may have delayed aspects of the programme, and that the window for effective action was narrowing.

At the same time, the record does not support the level of certainty with which longer-term outcomes are presented. Claims regarding the duration of the nuclear setback, the economic impact, and the weakening of Iran’s regional network range from partially supported to unproven or currently unverifiable.

The result is an argument that is internally coherent but empirically uneven, resting in part on conclusions that extend beyond what can currently be verified or more strongly supported than the available evidence warrants.

The assessments offered by the organizations referred to in this article differ not only in their conclusions but in their institutional perspective. Technical bodies such as the IAEA limit themselves to what can be verified, while policy-oriented institutes tend to frame the same data in terms of strategic risk or opportunity.

To better understand these differences, I compiled a list of the organizations cited and examined their typical institutional approaches. A summary appears in Appendix B.

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Appendix A. Myth 7 as it appears in full on the article in Tablet Magazine .

Myth 7: Trump and Netanyahu are warmongering megalomaniacs.

In the progressive telling, the personal pathologies of Trump and Netanyahu have dragged the United States into an unnecessary and dangerous war. “Do you really think [Trump] believes … he cracked the code and now he’s invincible?” Stewart [Jon Stewart and former U.S. National Security Adviser] asks Sullivan [Kissinger Professor of the Practice of Statecraft and World Order at the Harvard Kennedy School; served as U.S. National Security Adviser from 2021 to 2025]. “I swear to God, I knew people—cocaine did this to them. This is the same. This is how a cocaine person acts. A cocaine person is just like, I’m the best. No, I can’t be stopped.” Sullivan responds without hesitation: “I couldn’t put it better. Yes.” [Conversation on The Daily Show.]

Rather than admit that years of pursuing an accommodation with Iran produced a stronger, more dangerous adversary, progressives attribute the collapse of their approach to the irrational personalities of their opponents. If only cooler, more restrained leaders had remained in charge, the delicate balance with Tehran would have continued uninterrupted.

This psychological reductionism has now hardened into a broader indictment. Trump and Netanyahu, their critics insist, “have no strategy.” Their failure to achieve total success—regime change, the complete elimination of every underground facility, or the utter erasure of Iran’s military infrastructure—supposedly proves the point.

The record tells a different story. The American-Israeli campaign achieved its core strategic objectives: halting Iran’s advance toward nuclear weapons capability and significantly degrading its ballistic missile program, which together had posed a growing existential threat to Israel and the region. Prior to the operation, Iran was rapidly advancing both programs, with much of its critical infrastructure on the verge of being buried too deeply underground for effective strikes. The joint air campaign delivered devastating blows to Iran’s weapons industry and eliminated key scientists, and it has set the nuclear timeline back by many years. At the same time, large portions of Iran’s new missile production network were destroyed before they could be fully protected.

The result was not total elimination of every underground facility or missile launcher, but a decisive disruption of Iran’s most dangerous capabilities. When the dust settled, Iran was also left economically crippled.

This outcome constitutes a clear success because it dramatically lowered the immediate danger without requiring the unattainable “complete victory” standard often demanded by critics who will insist on denying their bêtes noires in Jerusalem and Washington a victory at any cost to their own sense of reality. The operation also produced important secondary effects: Iran’s proxy network has been visibly weakened. The regime faces mounting internal pressure that could lead to collapse from within.

In the end, Israel and the United States entered the conflict facing a severe and imminent threat and emerged with that threat meaningfully and verifiably reduced. That is the fundamental measure of victory in war. What the naysayers dismiss as megalomania was, in reality, the clear-eyed recognition that the window for effective action was closing. Trump acted before it slammed shut.

Tehran naturally frames the campaign as a failure in hopes of rallying international sympathy while downplaying the regime’s own deepening vulnerabilities. It also joins Moscow and Beijing to foil the new military partnership that Trump and Netanyahu have created. If the alliance succeeds, it will have not only degraded a key member of the anti-American axis but also vindicated the conservative vision of alliances built on capable, self-reliant partners. The 2026 National Defense Strategy’s designation of Israel as a model ally points the way toward a future in which America shoulders less of the global burden. That outcome directly undercuts the adversaries’ preference for a weakened, distracted United States tied down by endless regional conflicts.

It is no surprise, then, that Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran broadcast the “megalomaniacs with no strategy” storyline. What is far more disappointing is that so much of the domestic and allied opposition—large segments of the Democratic Party, the anti-Netanyahu camp in Israel, The New York Times, and much of the European press—echoes the same script almost verbatim, ignoring the fact that their own preferred policies brought about a situation that supposedly proves that force cannot work. The obvious damage done by the progressive paradigm thereby serves as its own vindication—a perfect jujitsu move.

History will record the opposite: Those who recognized the threat and acted before the window closed dealt with the world as it is and protected the national interest. Those who demanded restraint until restraint was no longer an option built their policies on fantasies that endangered us all.

AppendixB: Sources and Their Approaches

The summary of institutional approaches in Appendix B was compiled with the assistance of AI and reviewed to ensure it reflects how each source is used in the analysis above.

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Type: Policy research institution

Approach:

Comparative political analysis

Cross-national case studies

Strengths:

Empirical grounding across multiple regimes

Focus on real-world outcomes (e.g., protest success/failure)

Limitations / Biases:

Generalizes across cases that may differ in key respects

Does not predict specific outcomes in a given case

Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)

Type: Policy research institution

Approach:

Conceptual and doctrinal analysis

Focus on military theory and strategic frameworks

Strengths:

Clarifies how military operations are intended to function

Useful for interpreting mechanisms (e.g., airpower)

Limitations / Biases:

Not specific to the case at hand

Does not provide empirical evaluation of current operations

Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD)

Type: Policy-oriented think tank

Approach:

Strategic and policy analysis

Often forward-looking

Strengths:

Connects technical developments to strategic implications

Addresses policy relevance directly

Limitations / Biases:

Advocacy-oriented

More likely to frame analysis in terms of strategic necessity or urgency

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Type: Technical international body

Approach:

Verification-based

Reports only what can be directly observed or confirmed

Avoids strategic or political interpretations

Strengths:

High credibility on technical nuclear matters

Clear distinction between known and unknown

Limitations / Biases:

Limited by access granted by Iran

Cannot assess intent or future capability

Findings may understate uncertainty when monitoring is restricted

International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS)

Type: Defence and security research institute

Approach:

Structural and capability-based analysis

Emphasis on military systems, development, and trends

Strengths:

Detailed mapping of capabilities and programs

Comparative and long-term perspective

Limitations / Biases:

May describe structure without directly assessing wartime effectiveness

Does not necessarily evaluate real-time degradation

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Type: Economic institution

Approach:

Macroeconomic indicators and projections

Model-based forecasting

Strengths:

Standardized, comparable economic data

Clear indicators of economic stress

Limitations / Biases:

Focuses on measurable economic activity, not political resilience

Projections depend on assumptions that may shift rapidly in conflict conditions

Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and Critical Threats Project (CTP)

Type: Operational analysis organizations

Approach:

Real-time tracking of military activity

Uses open-source intelligence (OSINT)

Strengths:

Detailed, current reporting

Captures both strikes and ongoing activity

Limitations / Biases:

Western strategic perspective

Focus on observable events rather than long-term outcomes

Assessments may evolve as new information emerges

Reuters

Type: International news agency

Approach:

Fact-based reporting drawing on analysis, industry sources, and official statements

Strengths:

Timely, broadly reliable reporting

Access to industry expertise

Limitations / Biases:

Focus on immediate developments

Dependent on available sources and market perspectives

Rok Spruk (academic paper)

Type: Academic research

Approach:

Quantitative, long-term economic analysis

Uses comparative and counterfactual methods

Strengths:

Identifies structural, cumulative effects

Independent of immediate political framing

Limitations / Biases:

Focus on long-term trends rather than current conditions

Did not assess wartime dynamics directly

No access to his personal biases

Tablet Magazine

Type: Opinion and analysis publication

Approach:

Argument-driven

Publishes essays, interviews, and expert commentary

Strengths:

Access to subject-matter experts (e.g., interviews, contributed analysis)

Provides interpretive and strategic perspectives

Limitations / Biases:

Not a primary technical or verification body

Content reflects the views of individual authors or contributors

Requires independent verification when used as evidence

The Geopolitical Desk

Type: Independent analysis platform

Approach:

Interpretive, commentary-driven

Focus on real-time conflict dynamics

Strengths:

Engages directly with uncertainty and evolving conditions

Willing to question early conclusions

Limitations / Biases:

Less institutional rigor than major think tanks

Conclusions may rely on limited or evolving information