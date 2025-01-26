Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. E. Negron (Emerald)'s avatar
E. E. Negron (Emerald)
Jan 26, 2025

Thanks for this piece. When I saw the young ladies being paraded in “uniforms” and smiling and waiving at the fanatics my first thought was’ “Yeah, sure.” You do what you need to do with your “goody bag” in hand to get the hell out of there. I still cannot believe they give them this bag with pictures of them in captivity, a map of Gaza, and a certificate of captivity completion. Madness personified.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
peter john wraight's avatar
peter john wraight
Jan 26, 2025

Pure evil needs to be eradicated there is no other way to obtain peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture