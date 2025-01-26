I saw this image of an X post on Andrew Fox’s latest article with the emphasis Fox gave to the translation of the text that said: “…in the military uniform they were captured in…”

This photo would not fool anyone who is the least bit discerning since there is no way IDF soldiers could be captured in previously unworn uniforms that obviously do not fit them and have none of the emblems of the IDF or of their unit.

A screenshot from a Hamas videoclip of the abduction shows how they were really captured — in their pj’s.

Yes, they were soldiers at a military base, but lying is lying. I look at this image and I can imagine the abject fear felt by four young women (19 and 20 years old at their release) surrounded by Hamas terrorists.

This led me to explore further and I found this “can you see the difference” post on X.

This is the wrong comparison. That person who calls himself ‘The Saviour’ should be comparing moments-of-capture with moments-of-capture or moments-of-release with moments-of-release. I guess he did not do well in the compare-and-contrast type of essay assignments in school.

But then I found a most disturbing video on a post by Annie. It was taken at 9 am on Oct 7th. She suggests it shows about 20 female soldiers. I don’t know; I don’t know how many were on the base that day.

In any case, 15 spotters were killed and 7 abducted. How many of these were in the video below?

Remember, the 18-21-year-olds you see in the video, while soldiers, were unarmed and had not been trained for combat. Their tasks did not require that, although one could say that their proximity to the border with Gaza did.

Watch this video if you can; it is heartbreaking to know that most of them are not alive today.

Of the abducted, Ori Megidish was rescued by the IDF later in October 2023 and Noa Marciano was killed in Gaza and her body was brought home in November 2023. Were the four hostages released just yesterday, Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag and the yet-to-be-released spotter, Agam Berger, in this video? I cannot pick them out.