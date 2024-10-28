Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
blackdog1955's avatar
blackdog1955
Oct 28, 2024

"Let me just end by saying that Kamal Adwan Hospital would be fully operational and untouched in any way had Hamas not decided to violate the ceasefire that was in effect until 6:30 Saturday morning, October 7th, 2023." Or that the Palestinians of Gaza have been complicit with Hamas since October 7, 2023.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
Oct 28, 2024

Every single bad thing that has happened to Fakestinians in what used to be Gaza is their fault. Period. This is what you get if you are a poisonous society who focuses on killing Jews and destroying Israel, instead of raising productive children to pursue productive lives.

I have zero sympathy for any of them, so long as 101 hostages are still being held. Zero. Zilch. Nada. Every single child or adult who dies as a result of this war is the fault of the Fakestinians. They could have stopped it at any point by surrendering and releasing the hostages.

Better yet, on the evening of 6 October 2023, they could have said, "Ah - screw it. We're going to get an adrenaline high, maybe rape a few pretty Jewish girls and then Armagedón will come visit my mom's house. Is this really worth it?"

But they did not so all the blood of any harmed children is squarely on them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Sheri Oz and others
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture