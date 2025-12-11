Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stacey Horcher's avatar
Stacey Horcher
18h

I believe that Qatar is paying for these shenanigans, and their ugly money is buying hateful anti-Western propaganda everywhere. It's really sick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Seán Gibbons's avatar
Seán Gibbons
18h

As an Irishman I don't even have the energy to be embarrassed by or ashamed of the Irish government and media anymore. All I can say is that there many people in Ireland who support Israel and are profoundly concerned about the control exerted by the pro-Hamas mob on the streets, in the media and in the Dáil. It has become impossible to express views contrary to theirs' in public in Ireland. Please believe me when I say that they do not represent everyone in Ireland. We are not all antisemitic, Israel haters. We don't want the terrorists to win.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sheri Oz and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture