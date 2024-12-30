This is a guest article by my friend, Jonathan Feldstein. See below for his bio.

Jimmy Carter died. With that, many will now fill volumes writing that he was a good guy, honest, smart, did some positive things as president and in his post-presidency. Despite this being true to an extent, to me, Carter was an unrepentant antisemite who made excuses for Arab aggression and terror against Israel, using the pulpit of his presidency-in-exile to spread these messages . For that alone, I say good riddance.

As a failed one-term president, despite some achievements that include having helped to broker the Camp David peace agreement between Israel and Egypt, Carter's abysmal policies vis a vis Iran left US ally Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi overthrown by Islamists, destined to die in exile, paving the way for the Islamic Republic regime to take over Iran which it has hijacked for the past 46 years. The Iranian hostage crisis was an example of Carter's weakness, underscored by the fact that the hostages were released the day Carter was out of office.

His ineptitude was on full display then and paved the way for the Iranian Islamic regime to become the world’s largest state sponsor of terror. These are not mere words. Millions of Israelis and Iranians as well as Jews and others are still suffering as a result.

Carter’s antisemitism was not only unrepentant but arrogant, as if only he knew the truth, but his truth was a cocktail of distortions and fantasy, looking at the Middle East through a prism about how he thought things should be rather than how they were.

His book, Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid, deliberately provided sustenance for terrorism against Israel despite being called out for it. There was no apology, no correction, no recall: just a playbook about why killing Jews was OK.

Carter wrote,

It is imperative that the general Arab community and all significant Palestinian groups make it clear that they will end the suicide bombings and other acts of terrorism when international laws and the ultimate goals of the 'Roadmap' for peace are accepted by Israel.

Basically: as long as Israel doesn’t do what Carter thinks it should do, terrorism against Israel will continue and is legitimate.

Carter doubled down on his anti-Israel rhetoric and hate as a leading member of ‘The Elders,’ a group of failed world leaders who colluded in multiple ways to continue their anti-Israel diatribes.

In 2009, Carter visited my neighborhood, Gush Etzion. He surprised many by stating that in an eventual two-state solution (creating a Palestinian Arab state in Judea and Samaria — aka the ‘West Bank’ — and Gaza), he did not envision that Israel would have to give up places like this. “I never imagined that Gush Etzion would be transferred to Palestinian hands,” he said.

Maybe he misspoke or was just making friendly chit chat but the praise he received then for looking at the reality and not stringent black-and-white policies in which Israel was always to blame was short-lived and not repeated. He must have realized that legitimizing Israeli “settlements” in any way complicated his notion that it was still okay for Palestinian Arab terrorists to kill us.

Carter repeatedly blamed the Jews both for voting for Ted Kennedy in an unprecedented primary campaign against a sitting president and then for his loss to Ronald Reagan. To him, the Jews were disloyal if not all-powerful. Unencumbered by living at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Carter simply allowed his antisemitic tendencies to take prime time in his presidency-in-exile.

As a student at Emory, where his failed presidency found a home, I had several interactions with Carter. Yes, he was charming, and his soft-spoken demeanor led one to think he was a good guy.

One day in the late 1980s, he was making public remarks there following another trip throughout the Middle East during which he had displayed no problem cozying up to the original Assad dictatorship and other terrorist leaders. His public comments throughout the trip were a dizzying litany of anti-Israel statements, in the Arab capitals where he was feted and when he was in Israel. He blamed Israel for everything wrong and for the lack of peace in the Middle East.

During a question and answer session, there was time for one more question and my hand shot up. It had been the week of the anniversary of the Camp David Accords; I thanked him for helping to make that possible and was rewarded with his big peanut smile. Then I asked him if, as a representative of Emory University, was it not academically disingenuous to travel the world and blame Israel for lack of peace while not holding the Arabs at least equally accountable.

Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian president Anwar Sadat with U.S. president Jimmy Carter at Camp David in September 1978. Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

His peanut smile turned to a scowl, and he began a tirade about how I was wrong, and Israel was to blame. I never had a former president get angry at me and “rip me a new one.”

Yet it felt good, not because I had upset him, but because I called him out in public for his dishonesty and he had no good answer other than perpetuating his biased rantings which were on full display.

Carter was in hospice for a very long time and his death was inevitable. From my perspective, long overdue. I ask myself why God gives people like this, who have such evil in their hearts, so many extra years. My only explanation, or rationalization, is that maybe God was giving him a chance to repent and Jimmy Carter needed that many more years to do so.

I am not convinced that he did repent, and while it would be inappropriate to throw the baby out with the bathwater as if he never did anything good that would be dishonest. Yet overall he was a failed single-term president, and he did unambiguously call for and justify the terrorist murder of my people; this disqualifies him from ‘sainthood’ and for many of the honors and memories that others will share in the days to come.

In remembering his life, let us remember that he at least indirectly caused tremendous pain and suffering and death, for which building houses for poor people is no redeeming compensation.

Jonathan Feldstein is President of the Genesis 123 Foundation, building bridges between Jews and Christians, host of the "Inspiration from Zion" podcast, and publisher of "Israel the Miracle," a collection of 75 essays by Christian leaders from around the world writing about why Israel is so important.

He can be reached at: FirstPersonIsrael@gmail.com.

