Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. E. Negron (Emerald)'s avatar
E. E. Negron (Emerald)
13h

Media coverage using video from another “similar” episode reminds me of the Mary Tyler Moore episode when there was a blizzard and Murray wanted to use old footage—Lou told him the FCC wouldn’t take kindly to it, so he ran it with the tag, “Today’s blizzard is reminiscent of the one in 1940 which looked like this—pan to image”.

Doing this requires integrity and oversight. Thanks for providing the oversight Sheri.

Honest reporting requires honest reporters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sheri Oz and others
Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
10h

For a conflict awash in cell phones there’s never any convincing evidence of any of their claims.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sheri Oz
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture