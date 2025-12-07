After examining the reports in Arabic on the attack on the village of Jab’a on 17 November, I saw that Arab-language outlets did not treat the incident as an event that required verification. Instead, they treated it as a symbol. “Jab’a” functioned as just one more illustration of Israeli repression rather than a specific occurrence that demanded factual precision.

In Part 1 of this series, I presented the misinterpretation of the only beginning-to-end video I found for the attack committed by young Jewish hooligans that day. In this article I present my examination of some of the Arab-language reports.

The purpose here is not to evaluate political positions but to reconstruct how early claims about the Jab’a incident were produced, transmitted, and amplified across Arabic-language news ecosystems.

The framing template - 17 November

As news of the attack was already spreading on social media, the first Arabic report came from the Hamas-aligned Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on 17 November. It described a “wide-ranging” settler attack on Jab’a, citing the head of the village council and unnamed eyewitnesses who claimed that more than one hundred extremist settlers stormed the village, attacked homes, and burned at least two vehicles. The piece then quoted Israeli Army Radio as saying that settlers had burned one house and four Palestinian vehicles and injured one resident. At no point did Palinfo signal that these details were preliminary or disputed. The attack is presented as an established fact.

Their article included an image circulating widely in other reports on this attack and also embedded a tweet from Quds News Network showing a video of a burning vehicle taken through a balcony rail (a clip that appears in many other outlets). Nothing in the article demonstrated that the images corresponded to the events in the village that day. Yet their presence gave the article documentary authority. I examine image evidence in a later part of this series.

The amplification - 18 November

Al Jazeera Arabic published its version of events on 18 November. Instead of treating Jab’a as the lead, the report opened with the trial of Arafat-appointee Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, the former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, head of the Supreme Islamic Council, and an imam at Al-Aqsa Mosque. The piece gave details of Sabri’s indictment, and moved from that to a checkpoint erected in Hizma. Only after creating this atmosphere of political and military oppression did it insert a short paragraph about Jab’a, citing “local media sources” who said that dozens of settlers raided the village, burned vehicles, and vandalized Palestinian homes.

The report gave no numbers, no casualty figures, and offers no independent details of its own. Instead, it embedded a tweet from Quds News Network with a video clip of part of the B’Tselem video discussed in Part 1 plus the balcony shot mentioned above. Jab’a is treated as one item in a running list of incidents, not as an event to be examined or verified on its own terms.

This aligns with a genre discussed in academic studies of Arabic reporting whereby Al Jazeera systematically frames the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through narratives of Palestinian strength and resistance, using emotionally charged, pan-Arab language rather than neutral, event-by-event reporting (Warshagha et al., 2024; Ibrar & Khan, 2025).

The Arabic-language version of Al Jazeera is structurally and editorially different from Al Jazeera English; its framing conventions reflect pan-Arab narrative patterns not shared by the English edition. Its article in English will be discussed in a later part of this series.

Escalation, not confirmation - 19 November

Al-Quds al-Arabi reused the same foundational claims – but escalated every detail. The village was now described as having suffered a ‘night of terror’ (ليلة رعب) in the title and ‘unprecedented night of terror’ (ليلة رعب غير مسبوقة) in the body of the text. They claimed that 180 settlers attacked the village, a figure that exceeded even the most dramatic early claims.

The escalation came from rhetorical amplification, not new information. Ibrar & Khan (2025) refer to this as narrative reinforcement within the ‘resistance’ frame.

The Frame crosses the border into Israel

The most conservative Arabic outlet, the Israeli Arabic Makan, stands apart. Although it repeated unverified claims wholesale, Makan relied on statements from two named local sources: village council head Diab Mashaleh and resident Muhammad Abu Subhiyeh. The article frames the incident as an “organized” settler attack involving around one hundred participants, and reports seven burned vehicles and attempted arson against seven homes. It also emphasizes that the IDF arrived only after the event, documented the damage, and made no arrests.

Interestingly, Makan introduces a specific causal explanation absent from other reports: that a “catastrophe” was averted due to the cold weather that caused residents to close their windows. This reduced the impact of Molotov bottles thrown at houses.

In contrast to the other Arabic-language reports, this piece avoids the dramatic flourishes common in partisan outlets and does not connect the event to Gaza or broader political narratives. Its tone read like local reportage. But its reliance on a single narrative chain from two village voices, without additional corroboration, shows that symbolic framing is a choice, not a structural feature of Arabic-language journalism. Makan, as an Israeli outlet, has journalists who could have gone into the field to verify the claims independently. It did not.

In Summary

Across the outlets, one feature stands out. None treated Jab’a as an incident that required reporting from the ground. None expressed uncertainty about the details. The absence of verified images did not slow the spread of the claim. The incident entered the Arabic information sphere as a story of symbolic value rather than a documented episode.

This is why the framing was so consistent. Jab’a fit the pattern that readers already assume. Settlers attack villages. The army provides cover for the settlers. Palestinians suffer. The particulars are interchangeable.

The narrative was not built from the facts of the event. The event was absorbed into the narrative that already exists.

This reflects a genre common to Arabic political reporting that might be called the daily roundup of oppression. The structure is predictable. It begins with a symbolic figure. It moves to army activity somewhere else. It adds another settler attack somewhere. It continues with arrests in one village and raids in another. It closes with a reminder of the situation in Gaza and with casualty totals for the West Bank. The reader was carried through a landscape of continuous harm. In this structure, Jab’a appeared as a single data point within a larger emotional arc.

This pattern matters because the early claims reported without qualifiers were repeated across outlets with increasing certainty. Coverage in Hebrew and English, which I will examine in a later part, presented the details as established fact even though no outlet had independently confirmed them. The Arabic-language coverage gives us the starting point for this analysis. It shows how quickly a claim can settle into certainty and how easily the absence of evidence can be converted into moral truth.