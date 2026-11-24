Israel’s national anthem, HaTikva (The Hope), is under attack – again! Understanding what the anthem is really about (and what it is not about) should clarify the issue.

Opposition to the Anthem Raises its Head

Not for the first time, our right to sing about Jewish hope is called into question. At the opening of the 26th Knesset on 10 November, members of the Joint List walked out as HaTikva was sung. While most MKs from the Arab-led parties absented themselves, Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas and MK Yoav Segalovitz, also of Ra’am, stood without singing.

If every country has the right to select its own anthem, then Israel has the same inalienable right to HaTikva. Jews have the right to sing out about our national pride without that reflecting badly on our democracy – or our character.

What HaTikva Says and What It Does Not Say

The contentious line, “To be a free people in our land,” has been interpreted by some as racist. Let me explain why it is far from that.

The line states that we Jews yearn to be free in our own land – it says nothing about anyone else not being free. It says nothing about oppressing anyone else or discriminating against them. Anyone who reads such thoughts into that line needs to ask themselves why they do.

Here is how I understand that line:

Finally, we are free to decide what kind of nation we want to build. We are free to determine our own destiny and to design a future that is consistent with our values.

Our Zionist nation will be discriminatory, racist and exclusionary only if that is the kind of nation we want to build. On the other hand, our Zionist nation can be a model of democracy, a model of inclusiveness, a model of respect and accountability if THAT is what we want to build.

For the first time in modern history, we have within our grasp the opportunity to build a Jewish home to which we invite our minority citizens to partake and contribute according to the highest principles of democracy and freedom. There are no dhimmis here.

I wonder if those who see racism in our national anthem are being overly influenced by the unceasing criticism levelled against us for our chutzpah in thinking we can build a just society that is a sovereign Jewish nation at the same time.

Israeli-Arab Chutzpah (and that is putting it mildly)

On 21 November, an audience of 2,000 attending a fund-raising concert at Haifa’s Congress Centre stood for a rendition of Mawtini, written by a Palestinian poet and officially the anthem of Iraq but commonly regarded as a Palestinian national song. Just to bring the point home, the concert was announced as taking place in Haifa, Palestine.

There have been instances in the past where the official Palestinian anthem, Fida’i, has been sung and, at a Hadash Party event in Haifa three days before the national elections, Hadash’s unofficial anthem and Palestinian adaptation of the Egyptian national anthem, Biladi, Biladi, was sung.

The lyrics of HaTikva, Mawtini, Fida’i, and Biladi, Biladi are in the Appendix. I invite you to compare them to see for yourself the aspirations expressed in those songs. I will leave you to decide what you think of the words and of those who sing them.

I want to point out something regarding Israeli Arabs who feel free to proudly sing aloud songs that reflect their nationalistic sentiments while refusing to even just stand quietly at an official event when HaTikva is sung. I grew up in Canada. At Jewish events, we would sing HaTikva. And we always stood up and sang along with “O Canada.”

There was no contrast between aspiring for a free homeland for the Jews and being loyal Canadian citizens. Can one say the same for those who sing the lyrics of Mawtini, Fida’i, and Biladi, Biladi? Of course, Canadian Jews have no claim to Canadian territory while the same cannot be said of Israeli Arabs whose national aspirations encompass Israeli territory; the reference to the Negev and Galilee in Biladi, Biladi makes that very clear.

At the same time, as I write this, I wonder if it is really so absurd to expect that some Arabs will have no problem singing about Jewish hopes for a free nation when our free Jewish nation has brought them the kind of freedom Arabs do not have in the Arab countries around us.

Are Israelis Ready?

We Israelis need to ask ourselves – are we ready to be a free people in our land? Are we ready to take pride in our accomplishments and hold our heads up high? Are we ready to confront our own misgivings, our own sense of lack of entitlement, our own fear of our unknown future, our own lack of confidence given that we are such a young modern nation?

Are we ready to so fully stand behind our anthem, our flag, our Jewish nation-ness, that our non-Jewish fellow citizens will want to stand alongside us as proud non-Jewish Israelis? I think this is not a fantasy; after all, Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas criticized those who walked out of the Knesset plenum when HaTikva was being sung. I am not suggesting that Abbas is a proud Israeli, but he demonstrated that an Arab citizen can respect the symbols of the Jewish state without identifying with their Jewish content.

When we are truly up to standing tall as Jews in Israel, unapologetic, then we will have come home, a free people in our land.

Author’s note: This article revisits and expands upon a piece I wrote in 2016 about HaTikva in light of recent events

Feature Image Credit: Modified from image of a cigarette silk in the public domain first published by the Center for Jewish History.

APPENDIX: Lyrics of HaTikva , Mawtini , Fida’i , and Biladi, Biladi

HaTikva

As long as in the heart within,

The Jewish soul yearns,

And toward the eastern edges, onward,

An eye gazes toward Zion.

Our hope is not yet lost,

The hope that is two-thousand years old,

To be a free nation in our land,

The Land of Zion, Jerusalem.

Mawtini

My homeland, my homeland,

Glory and beauty, sublimity and splendor

Are in your hills, are in your hills.

Life and deliverance, pleasure and hope

Are in your air, are in your air.

Will I see you, will I see you?

Safely comforted and victoriously honoured. (x2)

Will I see you in your eminence?

Reaching to the stars, reaching to the stars

My homeland, my homeland.

My homeland, my homeland,

The youth will not tire. Their goal is your independence or they die.

We will drink from death, and will not be to our enemies

Like slaves, like slaves.

We do not want, we do not want

An eternal humiliation, nor a miserable life. (x2)

We do not want, but we will bring back

Our storied glory, our storied glory.

My homeland, my homeland.

My homeland, my homeland,

The sword and the pen, not the talk nor the quarrel

Are our symbols, are our symbols.

Our glory and our covenant, and a faithful duty

Moves us, moves us.

Our glory, our glory,

Is an honourable cause, and a waving flag. (x2)

O, behold you, in your eminence,

Victorious over your enemies, victorious over your enemies.

My homeland, my homeland!

Fida’i

Warrior*, warrior, warrior, O my land, the land of the ancestors,

Warrior, warrior, warrior, O my people, people of eternity.

With my determination, my fire and the volcano of my revenge,

With the longing in my blood for my land and my home,

I have climbed the mountains and waged the struggle,

I have conquered the impossible and broken the chains.

Warrior, warrior, warrior, O my land, the land of the ancestors,

Warrior, warrior, warrior, O my people, people of eternity.

By the storm of the winds and the fire of the weapons,

And the determination of my people to wage the fight,

Palestine is my home, and the road to my victory,

Palestine is my revenge and the land of steadfastness.

Warrior, warrior, warrior, O my land, the land of the ancestors,

Warrior, warrior, warrior, O my people, people of eternity.

By the oath under the shade of the flag,

By my land and my people, and the fire of pain,

I will live as a warrior, I will go on as a warrior,

I will die as a warrior, until I return.

Warrior, warrior, warrior, O my land, the land of the ancestors,

Warrior, warrior, warrior, O my people, people of eternity.

*Fida’i is explained as meaning “one who sacrifices himself.”

Biladi, Biladi (my English translation of the Hebrew translation of the lyrics sung at the Hadash event in Haifa)

My homeland, my homeland, my homeland,

To you my love and my heart.

Oh remnants of the oppressors,

Know what you already know.

We are a people who will not yield,

In the hell of oppression.

We have illuminated the way

In the blaze of the impossible.

Between the Negev and the Galilee,

Our free blood calls out.

My homeland, my homeland, my homeland,

To you my love and my heart.

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