Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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The Holy Land News
2d

You forgot to mention that Gaza also had an international airport in 1998.

https://youtu.be/vYodi28td20?si=W78YUZoyvwqePCVK

https://english.wafa.ps/Pages/Details/96404

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1 reply by Sheri Oz
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Daniel Blauser
15h

Sheri, Another homerun. Thanks for shared such a clear pictural history lesson. Like others have said, the blind will still not see the truth you share but us open-minded folks can be better informed and enlightened.

THANKS AND GOD BLESS!!

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