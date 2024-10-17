Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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John McDonagh's avatar
John McDonagh
Oct 17, 2024

You don't actually say it, although it is implied, but Israeli citizens such as yourself would not put up with all the disruption and outright danger that you are currently subjected to as a result of the ongoing war just out of revenge. I'm sure most fair minded people get that, but then there are the "others" who think it's white privilege and so unfair of Israelis to have Iron Domes and David's Slings and air raid shelters. I'm sure you don't need me to tell you how to regard such twaddle, nor my advice that you should just ignore the nitwits. Take care of yourself.... Am Yisrael Chai!

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6 replies by Sheri Oz and others
lumco2@gmail.com's avatar
lumco2@gmail.com
Oct 18, 2024

Good to point out that Israel's actions are definitely not for revenge. I have heard that word used on some news channels and find it so inappropriate.

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