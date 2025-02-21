Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wahl's avatar
Wahl
Feb 21

The major and ONLY problem I see in solving the so called Palestinian problem is that these so called Palestinians are not interested at all in statehood . This conflict is not and actually has never been about land. It has always been about annihilating Istael from the map because Israel is an intolerable splinter in their muslim skin. And since 1948, The Israeli governments one after the other have treated it as a territorial issue, which it has never been. It is probable that if , in 1948 , the Arab League had not launched a massive attack against the tiny newborn state of Israel, the local population might have accepted to live by the side of Jews on the land attributed to them by the UN partition. But as a result of the 1948 war of independence, these portions that were meant for a Palestiinian state were swallowed by Jordania and Egypt. And for decades, all the Arab world was all too happy to find a common cause for their hatred in ordrr to hide all their domestic failures.

Now the creation of a Palestinian state at the door of Israel is just out of the question. There would be a constant threat of renewals of the 7 october tragedy. Hamas leaders themselves are quite clear about their goals. And they mean it !!!! «  We will renew oct 7 again and again and again until the Zionist entity is eradicated » said Ghazi one of the main Hamas leaders. And a number of Hamas leaders have repeated this. Why do we fail to listen?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Sheri Oz and others
Ciska Schenk's avatar
Ciska Schenk
Feb 21

Thank you for this and other articls and the thoroughly researched background informations & sources.

In the Jordan Ammon news paper, no mention of Mudar Z. other than his conviction of unpaid loans & fees to HSBC Jordan bank in 2017. Very interesting insight information about the "corn" link of Michael C.'s registrations - wtf 🤣

The screening for reliability of self branded organizations and spokesmen have become so scarce in nowadays short span attention reporting and audiences. Mankind hears and sees what they relate to. Dreams of peace from another era which proved to have become our worst nightmares.

The links to EoZ are very, very interesting and its links to Jordan media give a clear insight of the Arab countries's stances on Israel and the "palestinian cause", now and then. All of them still support it, despite Oct 7th and all the terrorist attacks and killing of innocent civilians not only in Israel but world wide.

Nothing to be found on peace seeking initiatives with Israel in mainstream Arab media. Anti Israel & antisemitic propaganda blatantly denying the Holocaust.

We can read a lot of Arab media nowadays thanks to translation tools. Unfortunately mankind in general seem too busy listening to other peoples opinions and living in lalaland.

Complete silence about the atrocities committed by terror armies (ISIS and Hamas ideology offspring) in Sudan, Congo and other African nations. And so on.

No surprise though that Mudar Z. and his acolyte are staying safely in the UK and the Netherlands where wellfare revenue services for asylum seekers seem to be higher than the average wages for modest workers in the rest of Europe.

Thank you for your research on persons that use the "conflict" for their own personal agenda's.

Scam and scam all over again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Sheri Oz and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sheri Oz
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture