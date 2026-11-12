Yesterday, Israeli outlet, ynetnews, published an article saying that despite Trump’s dillydallying (my term, not theirs), Israel is preparing for another war with Iran to deal with the approximately “450 kilograms of highly enriched uranium” still under control of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the same time, Iran is threatening to expand the war to new geographical targets should attacks against it be intensified as it continues to test ballistic missiles and, in a separate Al Jazeera article,

Tehran says it will not part with its highly enriched uranium, which is believed to be buried under the rubble of facilities bombed by the US and Israel last year.

Given the uncertainty of the situation, particularly relevant at this very moment since I am now outside Israel hoping to be able to return on my scheduled flight home, I was curious what Iranian-Israeli analyst, Eliahu Yosian, would tell conference attendees at the TOV (Hebrew only) conference that took place last week.

Yosian is a veteran of Unit 8200 (an elite unit within the Israel Intelligence Corps of the IDF), winner of the Israel Defense Prize, and founder of the Jewish Homeland movement.

Five Thousand Years of Ambition

Yosian argued that Iran’s ambitions cannot be understood solely through the ideology of the Islamic Republic. They are rooted, he maintains, in a civilization that stretches back approximately 5000 years.

He drew a comparison with the Jewish People’s enduring attachment to Jerusalem. Governments rise and fall, political circumstances change, but some national aspirations can survive for generations. According to Yosian, Iran’s aspiration to dominate the Middle East falls into that category. And, if Iran’s regional ambitions are rooted in its civilizational identity, eliminating its nuclear infrastructure or even overthrowing the Islamic Republic will not necessarily eliminate that threat.

My Question

Over the past few years, I have been in contact with Iranians living outside Iran, people who fiercely oppose the Islamic regime. They speak proudly of their Persian heritage and culture, emphasize their ancient history, and express genuine affection for Israel and the Jewish People. They often refer to the historical relationship between Persia and the Jews, particularly Cyrus the Great, who permitted the Jewish exiles to return to Jerusalem.

These are people who appear to share the same civilizational pride that Yosian identifies as the foundation of Iranian ambitions. Yet their attitudes toward Israel could hardly be more different from those of the present regime. So I asked him about that apparent contradiction.

His response at the conference referred to the Shah’s ambitions before the Islamic Revolution in 1979. After all, the Shah and Israel had a missile deal before he was ousted. His point was that a friendly Iran can turn against Israel, as happened in 1979. He was not suggesting that a friendly government would itself be a danger.

I felt that Yosian only partly answered my question. He agreed to continue the discussion in a phone call and he gave me permission to record it.

The Shah Also Wanted Regional Dominance

Yosian began by distinguishing between the Islamic Republic’s religious imperialism and the secular ambitions of the Shah. Before Ayatollah Khomeini came to power in 1979, he explained, Iran already aspired to be the dominant power in the Middle East. As opposed to the current regime, however, the Shah accepted Israel’s existence and maintained relations with the Jewish state.

I pointed out that wanting to dominate the Middle East does not necessarily mean being hostile to Israel. Yosian agreed. Then he offered the example of Turkey’s President Erdogan who is seeking regional dominance without advocating Israel’s destruction.

This led me to consider that an Iran seeking regional influence could be a competitor, an adversary, or a strategic partner, depending on the nature of its government and its relationships with neighbouring countries. The important point is that the underlying ambition would survive, according to Yosian, even if a subsequent Iranian government would pursue it differently.

But what about nuclear weapons?

Would a Secular Iran Still Want the Bomb?

I asked Yosian whether a secular Iranian government that restored relations with Israel would necessarily continue pursuing nuclear weapons.

His answer was an unequivocal yes. In fact, during the lecture, he had stated that the Iranian people:

…with high probability, want it, at a price, and the regime also wants it. The issue is the price and implementation, not the principle. … If an Iranian now says, ‘It wasn’t worth it for me to pay this price,’ that doesn’t mean he gave up. It means he’s saying ‘it’s not worth it to me at this price.’ If the price drops, he wants it. Because what remains? The aspiration.

That comment had jarred me then. It was the first crack in the optimism I experience when communicating with ex-pat Iranians. So I set it aside. Until we spoke on the phone.

During our phone conversation, Yosian repeated that Iran’s nuclear ambitions predated Khomeini. He called the 1977 agreement between Iran and Israel a “nuclear agreement.” He identified it as Project Flower and says it gave the Shah’s Iran nuclear-capable ground-to-ground missiles. The public record describes Project Flower as a missile deal.

I suggested to Yosian that a secular Iran might seek nuclear weapons for deterrence. After all, Israel is widely believed to maintain our own nuclear arsenal. To this, he raised another consideration: In 1977, nobody anticipated that Khomeini would overthrow the Shah two years later. Had Iran had nuclear weapons at the time, Khomeini’s new regime would have inherited them.

Which Iranians?

I returned to the Iranian ex-pats with whom I have been speaking. Their expressions of friendship toward Israel and Jews strike me as sincere. Yosian did not dispute this. However, he cautioned against assuming that they represent Iranian society as a whole and pointed to three political currents: secular liberals who support Israel, religious supporters of the regime who are hostile toward Israel, and a substantial traditional population whose political loyalties are less clearly defined. He estimated that approximately 30-40% of Iranians fall into the third category.

This raises questions about the Iranian diaspora. People who have left Iran, particularly those who have fled, may have political attitudes quite different from those who remain. I do not have access to Iranians still in the country.

Would Regime Change Make Israel Safer?

Yosian was emphatic that a successor government would be better than the present regime. But he also warned against assuming that the disappearance of the ayatollahs would resolve Israel’s security threats. Even a secular government would have to be evaluated according to its actual policies as secularism alone would not guarantee friendship with Israel.

Iran’s strategic ambitions would remain, Yosian says.

My Personal Conclusion

My conversation with Yosian helped me reach a more nuanced understanding of his position than I had from the lecture alone. His central argument remains that Iran’s pursuit of regional power is deeply rooted in its history and national identity. At the same time, establishing historical continuity does not allow us to predict what a future Iranian government would do.

After all, the Shah’s Iran and today’s Iran both include the attempt to achieve regional dominance. Yet their relationships with Israel are completely different.

If the past gives us something upon which to predict the future, then a new Iranian government might still seek strategic regional influence and power. And we cannot know what its attitude toward Israel will be. Therefore, I believe we must seriously consider Yosian’s warning about the persistence of deeply rooted national ambitions.

I am left wondering if a powerful Iran will inevitably be a dangerous Iran or a friendly Iran. Before speaking with Yosian I assumed that the latter would be true. He removed my rose-tinted glasses and made me reflect upon the possibility of the former.

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