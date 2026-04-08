Haifa, Israel, 8 April 2026, 03:00 hours: a warning alert buzzed me awake. Another missile was heading toward my neighbourhood in Haifa. I took shelter. By 03:30 there were two more sirens, sending millions of Israelis into protected spaces across the centre and south of the country.

Some were saying that these missiles were evidence of Iran already violating the ceasefire. However, they had been launched before it took effect, with their timing such that the last of them crossed into Israeli airspace only moments after it officially went into force.

I could not yet make sense of what this meant for us. So I turned to Iranians on X to see what they made of it. Some of the voices here are public figures. Others use pseudonyms or anonymous accounts. A list of the accounts referenced appears in the appendix.

The Night before the Ceasefire

As in previous articles I have written, Iranians did not speak as one. And in the hours before and after Trump’s ceasefire announcement, I saw that some were waiting for liberation while others were waiting for the executions to begin.

Reza Pahlavi, son of the former Shah, posted an open letter to the Iranian Armed Forces:

How can you remain silent and inactive in the face of the brazen presence and boasts of foreign agents and criminals affiliated with the Islamic Republic in the streets of Iran... Step forward. Defend the honor and credibility of Iran’s national army against the Islamic Republic and its foreign mercenaries.

From inside Iran, @Slaxares wrote in a different register:

My family and I have huddled together, having spent all our money stocking up on non-spoiling necessities. We’re now completely out of funds as people are not getting paid. Whatever happens, as long as enough of Iran remains to save, we Iranians will rise up and topple this regime.

He added that Starlink had become “a most welcome light in our darkness” and the only way real information was getting out.

Ida Turan posted a widely shared prediction:

Mark my words: Tomorrow, right on the deadline of Trump’s ultimatum, Trump will come out and say that the Islamic regime has shown a lot of willingness to cooperate, that things have progressed very well and very reasonably, and that therefore we will not bomb them. In reality, none of that will have actually happened, and he’ll still strike all the infrastructure that was being used for weapon production under the cover of civilian facilities.

H. Ferdosy read Donald Trump’s post — “A whole civilization will die tonight” — as performance:

He will never destroy the Iranian civilization. He’s just putting on display how little the Islamic Regime cares about Iran’s culture and heritage. They would rather have it all burn to ashes than give up their power.

Goldie Ghamari amplified a message she said came from inside Iran:

If the internet gets cut off, on my own behalf, I hereby give full authorization to all my patriotic comrades abroad to smash it right in the mouth of anyone who talks about infrastructure and no war... I, for one, am ready to go without water and electricity and gas and eat dirt in the desert, but at any cost, the mullah has to go.

She also shared a post from @ZahraAbdi1396, who said her family inside Iran carried one message:

Whatever comes, we will endure it — just don’t leave us alone with these monsters.

Ferdosy reposted a message from @shoorande:

After tonight, many of us inside Iran may no longer be able to stay active or connect online. We have only one request: BE OUR VOICE! We are ready for the street battles against the Islamic Republic. Long Live Iran, Long Live the Shah.

And @amiiirriiima posted what he framed as a possible final message:

If for any reason this were the last tweet of mine, know that the cause and culprit of all my misfortunes is the mullah, the mullah and nothing else.

The Ceasefire Goes into Effect

Then Trump announced the ceasefire had begun.

Sana Ebrahimi pushed back:

WTF!! Just like that, you spread misinformation... That is Iran’s proposal for ending the war, not a ceasefire. That proposal has not yet been accepted by the United States.

Nioh Berg responded to reports of regime demands for control of Hormuz, sanctions lifted, and continued uranium enrichment:

Come on lol.

Then she reframed the ceasefire itself:

The problem with a ceasefire, from our perspective, is that the mullahs will stop shooting at Americans and instead aim their guns back at our people like before.

@Decado, one of the sharper diaspora voices before the ceasefire, wrote:

As an Iranian, I would genuinely feel much better waking up tomorrow to absolutely no water, no power, and no gas, than waking up to a perfectly functioning grid just to realize we still have the mullahs alongside it. That is how vile our captors are. We can survive the dark. We cannot survive your “peace.”

He followed with a call not for restraint, but for targeting:

Spare our civilian grid. Target their digital blackout servers, annihilate their military bases, and decapitate the snake. Level the playing field and let us finish the job.

Ida Turan returned to her earlier position:

Told you. This ceasefire is not for negotiations. This is simply another wartime tactic for controlling the pressure. It’s for buying time and putting pressure on the regime... The fall of the regime is unstoppable. Trump is managing its consequences.

Nioh Berg amplified this reply to a commenter who wrote, “We were so close to great things”:

The ones who live inside were even willing to sacrifice their lives, deal with blackouts, water shortages and everything else JUST TO OVERTHROW the Islamic regime. Now they are at risk of being killed. Unfuckingbelievable.

From Inside Iran

Ferdosy told us that:

More and more messages are coming from people inside Iran, saying what they want.

Those messages varied.

For example, @amiiirriiima, who had posted his farewell the evening before, wrote this soon before the ceasefire was about to begin:

I’m only worried about one thing. The executions that will intensify starting tomorrow.

Then, five hours later:

There is no choice but to be patient.

Three posts. Farewell, fear, and then adjustment.

@Hashshaashin, posting from Tehran at 05:22 my time, described something else:

Tehran is no longer beautiful. Don’t leave us alone with these savages. You made them even more savage, so don’t abandon us with them... At 4 a.m., I was woken from sleep by the sound of a victory march blaring from a Mazda van loaded with speakers in the back. Trailing behind it were dozens of armed motorcyclists chanting “Haider Haider.” They were saying we imposed our conditions on the world-devouring America. At 4 a.m. — can you believe it?... Tehran was practically evacuated last night, and these savages have occupied it. Now, that beautiful Tehran is gone. We could tolerate the blackouts, but not these savages. Don’t leave us alone with these savages.

@Slaxares addressed a post to the outside world:

We have a two-week ceasefire. Like most Iranians, I feel a mix of disappointment, fear... and cautious hope... Early signs are worrying — Iran is already violating ceasefire terms... Expect a sharp spike in executions, arrests, and brutal crackdowns... We Iranians have endured decades of this nightmare. We’ll endure what’s coming too. But please — don’t abandon us.

He also shared a reposted message from a user named Klaus, translated from Persian:

This is probably my last tweet here because there will be no electricity and I’ll lose the smuggled internet I have too. Under any circumstances, whatever happens, the only culprits are the 1979 rebels and the wretched regime they installed, and the only way out is the Shah.

The Strategists

Not everyone reacted with grief or fury. Some saw this as one move in a longer game. Ferdosy, for example, argued that the ceasefire released pressure on Trump while stripping Iran of leverage:

In my opinion, it was a brilliant move. Before today, there was immense pressure on President Trump in connection to this war... Trump was never gonna send Iran to the ‘stone age’... What happened now? He opened the valve so some of the steam gets out, so that (1) the pressure from cowardly European leaders, corrupt Democrats, and that specimen Macron eases, (2) the Islamic Republic gains some confidence and lowers its guards, and (3) oil tankers leave the region... The regime is boasting about ‘victory,’ and the Democrats are, as always, completely on the same wavelength as the terrorists, also calling it a loss for Trump. But neither knows just what a massive loss this ceasefire has been for the regime. If they open the strait now as per the ceasefire agreement, they lose their only leverage, not for now, but forever.

Sadeq Bigdeli, who had opposed Trump’s rhetoric, nonetheless concluded:

We saw that in practice, with just two tweets, without firing a single bullet at the ‘infrastructure,’ he opened the Strait of Hormuz... They themselves know they are about to be stung by the same hole again. Meaning, they’ll get hit from a place they won’t even realize where it came from.

Morad Vaisi listed what the Islamic Republic had lost — military capacity, commanders, infrastructure — and ended simply:

The ceasefire does not mean the end of the war... Politics has many ups and downs; patience is required.

And Ida Turan, directed an early morning post toward her community:

The ability to tolerate uncertainty is one of the most basic skills of a mature adult. Unfortunately, the majority of adults lack this fundamental skill. The moment they feel even the slightest loss of control, they lose their minds like children and say or do stupid things.

But there was little doubt about what would happen to the protesters who had already been detained.

The Executions Begin

Goldie Ghamari posted:

The head of the Islamic Republic’s judiciary, Mohseni Ejei, has issued an order to speed up the executions of detained anti-regime protesters. Congrats to the ‘No war with Iran’ crowd and the Government of Pakistan. This one is on you.

Sana Ebrahimi echoed her in two posts:

A ceasefire was reached. ‘Civilization’ and ‘infrastructure’ were also preserved. Now I want to see what you’ll do and how much activity you’ll muster when Ejei follows through on his words from today and the Islamic Republic puts mass executions into overdrive and starts hanging the country’s youth. We’re waiting. I swear to God, if you don’t talk nonstop about the executions, we’ll drag your reputation through the mud right here in this online space.

She clarified who she was speaking to:

The audience for this post is Iranians outside the country, not inside Iran. Those who are under the rain of bombs have the right to be exhausted.

And at the end of a long post, @Slaxares wrote, hauntingly:

Please — don’t abandon us.

Just before publishing this article, Ferdosy posted a poll on his X account. You might want to weigh in:

Appendix: Accounts Referenced

Some accounts are public figures; others use pseudonyms. They are listed here as they appear in the article.

@amiiirriiima — Persian-language account (likely inside Iran)

@Hashshaashin — Tehran-based account (Persian)

@Decado — Diaspora voice

@Slaxares — Inside Iran (English-language posts)

Nioh Berg — Iranian Jew

Sadeq Bigdeli — Diaspora voice in Toronto

Sana Ebrahimi — Diaspora voice

H. Ferdosy — Diaspora voice in Europe

Goldie Ghamari — Diaspora voice in Canada

Reza Pahlavi — Son of Former Shah of Iran, now in the USA

Ida Turan — Diaspora voice

Morad Vaisi — Diaspora voice in Washington

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