Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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jayne wynick's avatar
jayne wynick
2h

Thank you . It is so hard to see where this is all going but my heart is with the Iranian people. Here in the west all talk is about oil prices when all I want to do is scream, what about the Iranian people! what has western society become when no one will listen to those crying out to be heard. Shame on us

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