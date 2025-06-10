There are moments in history when silence is not an option. Today is one such moment, in fact, today is the last moment when we can do what is necessary. It has been a long time coming.

This is why I am sharing this piece with you. Avi Abelow tells it as he sees it.

Avi Abelow is a Facebook friend and respected Israeli commentator. He is co-founder and CEO of two important Israeli websites: Pulse of Israel and Israel Unwired.

I previously published another post of his here: Pro-Israel Event Canceled: Jihadist Threats Force Shutdown in America

For over two decades, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stood virtually alone on the world stage, sounding the alarm about the threat of a nuclear-armed Islamic Republic of Iran.

He warned in countless speeches, briefings, and especially at the yearly United Nations forums, that a regime which openly calls for Israel’s annihilation, as Israel is the little satan with the USA the big satan, must never be allowed to possess the most dangerous weapons humanity has ever created.

Many scoffed. Others delayed. The Obama administration entered into the disastrous JCPOA deal in 2015, giving the regime billions in sanctions relief and a clear sunset clause to become a threshold nuclear power with international legitimacy.

President Trump rightly withdrew from that deal, imposed maximum pressure sanctions, and today has been attempting to show the world—and especially the isolationist wing of his own Republican Party—that every diplomatic option had been exhausted with Iran, trying to refrain from a military attack.

Ever since becoming President, he has remained committed to demonstrating that he is trying to avert war with Iran.

But yesterday, the truth became undeniable: Iran just rejected yet another U.S.-initiated nuclear deal, shattering the illusion that diplomacy can stop their relentless march toward the bomb.

In parallel, reports have confirmed that Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump spoke directly in a rare call—followed by news that Israel's war cabinet will be convening for a top-level security briefing tonight.

Read between the lines, and the writing is on the wall: an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities is no longer a matter of "if", but only "when."

For Israel, this is not about politics, diplomacy, or optics. It is about survival.

An Islamic Iranian regime armed with nuclear weapons would become an untouchable regional superpower, one that sponsors global terror, props up Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, and chants “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” as official state policy, with allies in South America to pose a close and direct threat on US targets as well.

No Israeli government—right, center, or left—can afford to allow such a regime to reach nuclear breakout. If President Trump still decides to have the US sit out, we will be seeing Israel act alone with US support on the diplomatic level, and most probably with military support, if not directly involved.

Netanyahu has built his legacy on this issue. He has prepared the IDF, developed operational plans, built regional coalitions with Sunni Arab states like Saudi Arabia and the UAE through the Abraham Accords, and ensured strategic capabilities for such a mission. Whether the U.S. provides direct support, intelligence, or only political backing after the fact, something will happen.

The world has been warned. There are no surprises here.

It is essential to separate the Islamic Republic from the Iranian people themselves. Millions of Iranians have suffered brutally under the regime’s iron grip—executions, repression, and a total hijacking of their national identity by an extremist clerical class.

Israel does not seek war with the people of Iran. In fact, Israel dreams of the day Iran is free of the Islamic republic, when the great Persian people can once again become our partners in the region, as they were before the 1979 Islamic revolution.

When the regime falls, and one day it will, Iran and Israel can stand side by side as allies against the latest rising threat in the region: the Sunni jihadi axis led by Qatar, Turkey, the Muslim Brotherhood, and their terror proxies in the region.

This is not a fantasy. It is a strategic vision. But to get there, the cancerous regime in Tehran must be stopped before it locks in its power with nuclear weapons.

The insane thing is that while the world focuses on Iran’s nuclear threat, few are paying attention to the growing power of the Sunni jihadist axis across the Middle East and the West. Funded by Qatar, protected by Turkey, and legitimized by useful idiots in Western academia, media, and politics, this alliance is working to spread its Islamist ideology from Gaza to Dearborn.

The Gaza Islamonaz*i massacre of October 7th was not just an Iranian and Qatari backed attack. It was an expression of this broader axis—a movement that thrives off chaos, antisemitism, and the collapse of Western resolve.

Whether it’s the Muslim Brotherhood-aligned networks in the U.S., the Al Jazeera propaganda machine out of Doha, or the Turkish regime’s backing of every anti-Israel initiative at the UN, the Muslim Brotherhood, jihadi Sunni front is on the move. A nuclear Iran is also an enemy to them, and they are happy that Israel, and probably the US, will be leading the charge to defeat it.

While to many these are terrifying times, but they are also redemptive. In Jewish history, we don’t shy away from moments of danger. We embrace them with clarity and vision.

October 7th was our wake-up call. We can no longer rely on world sympathy, on Western morality, or on the institutions of global diplomacy to keep us safe.

We were caught like deer in the headlights, hoping that the massacre of Jews would awaken the conscience of the world. Instead, we saw the opposite—a rise in Jew-hating antisemitism, in anti-Israel propaganda, and in the silencing of truth.

Israel must now lead with purpose. This is not just about self-defense. It is about moral clarity for the world. We are the front line in the battle for civilization itself.

The days ahead will be tense. Headlines will be frightening. The world will scream about Israeli aggression, just as they did before we bombed the Iraqi reactor in 1981, and the Syrian one in 2007. But in time, the world will thank us, again.

History will show that once more, the tiny Jewish state of Israel had the courage to stand against evil, when no one else in the "enlightened" Western world would.

And when the dust settles, the world will be safer, Israel will be stronger, freer, and one step closer to our destiny: to be a light unto the nations, unafraid and unbroken.

Am Yisrael Chai.

And we will win.

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