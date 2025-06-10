Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Up From The Slime's avatar
Up From The Slime
Jun 10, 2025

The Israeli strike on Iran in October severely damaged the Iranian Revolutionary regime's reputation for formidable and unassailable strength. I assume that's true within Iran as well as out. A successful Israeli attack on the Iranian nuclear program, one that sets the program back by a few years and incurs billions of dollars in costs before the program can restart, might be just enough to embolden Iran's people to stand up against the internal security forces (including the Revolutionary Guard) and overthrow the regime. If that happens, the new government of Iran may well forswear its nuclear weapons ambitions forever.

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Emerald Negron's avatar
Emerald Negron
Jun 10, 2025

Thank you for sharing this article. We often use the phrase “moral clarity” when we simply mean do the right thing. There is not a single word here that is hyperbole or exaggeration. I do believe that the world will thank Israel someday. But even if it doesn’t, Israel knows what it is about.

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