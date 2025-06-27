Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Salwa Samra - Unscripted's avatar
Salwa Samra - Unscripted
Jun 28, 2025

My heart breaks for both sides. I’m a Lebanese woman and I’ve been raising awareness. If possible and I Ashe this with depth of concern abd care, can I ask you a few questions? I want to be very careful in asking.

𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒘𝒂 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒓𝒂

𝘈𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘳, 𝘗𝘰𝘦𝘵, 𝘞𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘳

𝘐𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘙𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘊𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘊𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤

𝘈𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘢

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