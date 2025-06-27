The first half of this series ended mid-sentence. Missiles were falling, alerts were sounding, and I was still in the bomb shelter trying to make sense of what I was seeing. Now, in Part II, I pick up the thread. The ceasefire burst onto the scene without warning. Israelis were stunned. It seemed Iranians were too. And then I had the chance to go back and publish a fascinating conversation I’d had with “Zelig”—much of it exchanged while I was underground, protected but under fire.

6. Cultural understanding

A seemingly simple tweet mocking a gay asylum seeker opens a window into Iranian nationalist propaganda and the regime’s cultural war.

7. Trump’s ceasefire: The war of words begins

While the world talked ceasefire, the missiles kept falling. A dive into the conflicting online narratives from both Tehran and Tel Aviv.



8. Iranians speaking from blackout and bombardment

These aren't press releases. These are real Iranians—furious, exhausted, defiant—reacting to Trump’s so-called peace deal.



9. A raw conversation with “Zelig,” an exiled dissident

My private conversation with “Zelig,” an Iranian dissident who fled the regime. We spoke from opposite bomb shelters—he under threat in exile, me under fire in Israel.



10. Slurs, symbols, and coded language of a country at war with itself

What Iranians really call each other—and what it reveals about fear, power, and the collapse of dialogue.

🟦 Bonus: Laughing Through the Sirens

Missiles, blackouts, bomb shelters—none of it is funny. But sometimes, you laugh just to breathe.

Collected memes through the madness: a little satire, a little absurdity, and some deeply inappropriate humor from the front lines of the internet.

🔷 Part II: Why This Matters

The bombs quieted, but the regime didn’t. Dissidents braced for purges while loyalists sharpened their knives. This matters because silence isn’t peace—and those still speaking are risking everything to prove it.

This series doesn’t pontificate or opinionate. It shows you what happens when others do—and what Iranians actually think, in their own words. [Part I here]

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