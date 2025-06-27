While governments posture and missiles fall, ordinary Iranians—exiles, dissidents, commentators, and survivors—are speaking. Sometimes in rage. Sometimes in grief. Often with clarity the media refuses to amplify.

What follows is a two-part series of on-the-ground and online reports I gathered while under fire myself, sometimes from within my bomb shelter, watching the news about Iran’s nuclear facilities and ceasefire negotiations unfold in real time. These are not think tank analyses. These are voices: sometimes verified, sometimes anonymous, always worthy of consideration.

This first half of the digest curates five dispatches from June 10 to June 22.

PART I — Shockwaves and Signals

1. Strategic context before the first strike

Guest post by Avi Abelow

As Iran edges toward nuclear breakout, Israeli commentator Avi Abelow explains why diplomatic options have run out — and why Israel may have to act alone.

2. Dr. Maalouf and online versus on-the-ground

What online cheerleading for Israel really means—and what independent polling data reveals about Iranian secularism, nationalism, and post-regime hopes.

3. H. Ferdosy on Human Rights Hypocrisy

An Iranian expat’s brutal clarity and a lesson in how not to cancel people who might become allies.

4. What expats are saying about the war

From monarchists to sarcastic realists to rage-fueled feminists: a collage of six Iranian expat voices that hit your gut.

5. First reactions to US strikes in Iran

After the U.S. bombs three Iranian nuclear sites, both regime loyalists and dissidents explode online.

🔷 Part I: Why This Matters

Iran launched more than missiles—it launched narratives. Inside a blackout, outside a fog of spin, real voices fought to be heard. This matters because truth is the first casualty of war. And I try to track down, not the headlines, but snapshots of how people actually respond, in real time, before the world can change the narrative.

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