In my last article, I examined how international institutions and media outlets apply legal scrutiny, moral outrage, and emotional storytelling of Gazan casualties to Israeli military actions but describe Hamas attacks in strategic or morally neutral terms.

I noted:

The only time Israeli victims have received sustained humanizing coverage giving names, faces, and profiles, was after the Oct 7th massacre and during and after hostage-release ceremonies. But Oct 7th was an atrocity that shocked even a cynical international media. It should not take a massacre to merit empathy.

And:

I can only imagine the moral dilemma in which international bodies and the mainstream media would find themselves had Israel no interceptors and Israelis had no bomb shelters.

Then I recalled that during the 12-day ballistic missile barrage launched by Iran against Israel last month, there were missiles that avoided interception and caused deaths and destruction in Israeli cities, images that would rival any that came out of Gaza.

I wondered if the global response was more balanced when Israel was clearly the victim of state-sponsored terror. I wondered, therefore, if my thesis of double standards toward Israel would be proven wrong.

To evaluate this, I again turned to AI, tasking its language analysis tools with gathering and contrasting data on international bodies' reactions to Iran's attacks versus Israeli strikes in Gaza, and how media treated Israeli versus Gazan casualties. The key findings are summarized in the tables below, with detailed sources provided at the article's conclusion.

Table 1 summarizes the international response to Iran’s ballistic missile barrage against Israel versus responses to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Table 2 summarizes treatment in the media and by international bodies of casualties suffered by Israelis versus Gazans.

The contrast is clear: when Iran launched over 300 ballistic missiles at Israeli cities in a coordinated assault targeting civilians, the international response was muted, procedural, and largely focused on calls for de-escalation. When Israel conducts targeted strikes in Gaza, the same institutions erupt in condemnation, often invoking international law and demanding legal action. The disparity is not only in severity but in the presumption of legitimacy: Israel is assumed to be guilty; its enemies, even when engaging in open aggression, are met with muted or non-committal responses.

When Gazans are killed, the world tells their stories with visuals, in headlines, and in moving human interest stories. Israeli victims, unless part of a mass atrocity, are counted. This is not merely a media bias; it is an apparently selective moral framework that gives some lives three-dimensionality and flattens others into statistics.

Surely, I thought, there must have been human interest stories published in the international press after the ballistic missile hits. After all, whole buildings were taken down by a single missile. The surgery wing of a hospital was destroyed. Specially built shelters did not protect their inhabitants from direct hits.

I asked AI to find me these stories. Here are the only three examples uncovered:

A Reuters human interest story about four members of a family from the Israeli Arab town of Tamra. A two-minute video of the funeral and burial of an 18-year-old woman, released by AP. An AP article about a 40-year-old Ukrainian immigrant whose family lost their home to a ballistic missile in Bat Yam.

Surely there must be more, I thought. I asked AI to go deeper. I wanted an in-depth human interest story about Israeli victims or families. There was nothing to be found in the international press.

So I asked what can be found in the Israeli press. The AI came up with a Times of Israel article in English and a Rega News article in Hebrew listing 28 of the 29 deceased, telling their names, professions, something about their lives and those left behind, and showing photos of them before they were murdered.

I pressed further. I asked AI to dig deeper and look for a dedicated 800-word or more human interest piece in either the international or Israeli press. Other than the TOI article cited above and the short Reuters piece on the Arab family from Tamra, there are no in-depth stories presenting the Israeli victims to the world.

In contrast, for Gazan victims, it is common to see standalone, deeply intimate human interest stories—often with 800–1,000 words or more—profiling a child, parent, teacher, doctor, journalist, along with family interviews, personal photos, and detailed life histories. Here is a case in point: “A boy with a brain injury fights for his life in Gaza’s decimated health system.” We learn about his injury, his pregnant mother’s death, his father’s grief, his aunt’s vigil, and there are emotion-laden quotes from family and medical staff. There are, quite literally, hundreds of such stories, published in The New York Times, The Guardian, Al Jazeera, BBC, CNN, and even non-news organizations such as UNICEF, Amnesty, and MSF. These stories turn a single death into a powerful symbol.

Against this background, I asked AI to generate a table to show the characteristics of human interest reporting on Israeli victims of the Iranian ballistic missiles versus Gazan civilian victims in this war.

While Israeli victims of Iranian missile attacks remain largely faceless in global reporting, Gazan victims are consistently personalized, mourned, and memorialized. The disparity is not in the tragedy itself but with whom we are drawn to empathize. When one side’s losses are stripped of identity and the other’s are spotlighted with emotional gravity, the public perception of the conflict and of who suffers is fundamentally distorted.

This is not just a media imbalance. It is a distortion of memory and meaning. When victims are named, photographed, and mourned publicly, they become part of the world’s moral vocabulary. When they are flattened into numbers, they vanish.

The Israeli dead from Iran’s missiles had names. Most of the world will never know them.

If justice depends on facts, and facts depend on coverage, then we must ask why some tragedies are allowed to speak, and others are silenced.

