Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Elder of Ziyon's avatar
Elder of Ziyon
8h

I think there is another factor. I agree, and have for years, that the Palestinians are a people today. But that status is far weaker than that of most peoples. It isn't a binary. Palestinian peoplehood is recent (certainly post 1948, arguably post 1967), weak (Gazans who mostly migrated from Egypt had little in common with West Bankers), and negative (Palestinian nationalism is more centered on eradicating Israel than building their own independent nation.) So in the taxonomy of peoples, they are close to the bottom as far as whether they "deserve" a state.

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Lisa Liel's avatar
Lisa Liel
5h

This is kind of ridiculous. Why would you "let's say" there's such a thing as "Palestinians" when there isn't? What's the value in that? So that people who insist they are a nation can have a win?

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