Anti-regime Iranian voices are often assumed to want immediate regime collapse at any cost. Ida Turan offers a different perspective. Drawing on her experiences growing up in Iran, she argues that the greater danger may not be removing the regime, but losing control of what comes after. Whether one agrees with her assessment or not, it highlights a concern that receives far less attention in Western discussions: the possibility that chaos, rather than the regime itself, could become the most dangerous outcome.

I am presenting her argument to add another dimension to our discussions about what-the-hell is going on with Trump! Why is he continuing this zigzagging negotiation for a deal that everyone knows the Iranians will violate?

Ida Turan’s post on X:

Those who are frustrated with Trump for not “finishing the job,” and who catastrophize that he has abandoned Iranians or has been bought by Arabs, have no idea how dangerous this situation really is.

Yes, US had the ability to eliminate all the regime commanders, but they didn’t. Why? Because there is still some degree of central control over the extremists.

You may not have seen them, but I grow up in Iran among them in top universities, I have seen those who genuinely believe they are among the only 313 followers of Mahdi, and everyone else is lost, and that their job is to blow the world up. and no, they are not dumb or incompetent. Don’t underestimate them.

Just imagine what would happen in a power vacuum after a sudden regime collapse. If the remaining fanatical elements got access to 60% enriched uranium that is already 97% of the way to becoming weapons‑grade, and then everyone lost track of it.

No, uranium doesn’t have GPS. No, you can’t track it with satellites. If even part of it goes missing, the consequences could be catastrophic.

We are not living in a superhero world where the U.S. and Israel can control everything. They can’t control chaos. The U.S. seriously messed up in Afghanistan and Iraq, people have catastrophically short memories. But luckily Trump's admin don't.

The regime is like a psychopath with its finger on the trigger, capable of commiting unimaginable atrocities.

The reason Trump is “negotiating” with it is not because they want to reach a fair agreement with these lunatics, or they are naive and you need to teach them not to trust the regime. no. It’s because they first need to take that trigger away.

Stop oversimplifying and catastrophizing events panicans. If you can't handle the news, just don't read them. You are not helping by constantly screaming and insulting Trump. Respectfully, all you have to do is to shut up.

Trump knows what he is doing, let’s hope he succeeds. This is a price he is paying to maintain control over the aftermath of the regime’s fall.

Patience is strength, is maturity. be strong, be patient.

Interested to know your take on what Ida wrote here.

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