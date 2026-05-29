Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Jean-Bernard Lasserre's avatar
Jean-Bernard Lasserre
8h

Thank you very much for sharing Ida Turan's assessment of the current situation. Her argument is sensible. However, I cannot help wondering whether the American Administration is secretly helping His Royal Highness Reza Pahlavi to achieve the regime change that many , if not most Iranians wish and hope for . What do you think, and is there a way for you to ask Ida Turan about this ?

Thank you once again for your enlightening work.

Jean-Bernard

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