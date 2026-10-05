Beginning in my early university years, I have met Arabs and Muslims with whom I believed I was having friendly conversations, people who accepted me as a Jew and later as an Israeli. Sometimes, after I knew them better, I discovered that what they really felt and thought was quite different. Over time, I grew less willing to trust my impressions.

October 7 changed my threshold for trust to the point that younger-me would not believe I am still her.

I do not want to become so suspicious that I assume nobody can change. But I also do not want to mistake the language of moderation for the real thing.

I asked myself how I, an outsider to Arab and Muslim worldviews, can tell when someone has genuinely begun questioning antisemitic and supremacist beliefs absorbed from family, religion, society or political culture? What does ideological change actually look like while it is happening? And perhaps hardest of all, how do you distinguish someone struggling through a real transformation from someone who has simply learned to say what you want to hear?

I decided to ask three people who approach that question from very different directions.

Dan Burmawi grew up Muslim in Jordan and eventually converted to Christianity. Khaled Hassan grew up in Egypt, left Islam and eventually converted to Judaism. Soraya Deen is different. Raised in Sri Lanka by a Muslim father and Buddhist mother who converted to Islam, she remains Muslim and argues for reform from within.

They disagree profoundly about Islam itself. Dan believes genuine departure from Islamic supremacism ultimately requires leaving Islam. Khaled is similarly sceptical of attempts to reform it. Soraya believes Islam can be reformed.

I began each conversation by asking where the first doubts appeared.

The crack in the wall

When I asked Khaled what had awakened him to antisemitism, he corrected the premise.

It’s not antisemitism. I didn’t care about antisemitism. It wasn’t like I woke up and said, oh, I want to love Jews. That didn’t happen.

His story begins in a surprisingly ordinary place: standing outside on the street near his home with a neighbour and a dog.

As a teenager in Egypt, he loved dogs. His Muslim parents did not want one in the house, so a Christian neighbour would sometimes keep his dog for him. One Friday, Khaled was standing with her while the sermon from the local mosque came over the loudspeaker. He heard Christians being referred to by a particular debasing term.

“I remember the shock on her face and the shock on mine,” he told me. There was a pause between them. The woman who had repeatedly shown him kindness was standing beside him while his religious community was describing people like her in terms he suddenly recognized as ugly.

His first rebellion against Islam was not ideological at all. While he did question things he had been taught, his life circumstances played a part. His parents were divorcing. He wanted a girlfriend. He wanted to drink, smoke, and make decisions about his own body.

Eventually the contradiction between what he had been taught about the superiority of his religion and society and what he was actually observing became harder to sustain.

Khaled labels what followed a “cognitive opening.” “You have to be willing to listen,” he said. Something has to make it possible for the person to consider, perhaps for the first time, that what he inherited may be wrong.

Dan describes something similar, although his trigger came from hearing Brother Rashid, a former Muslim, openly criticizing Islam. “You need a trigger,” Dan told me. But the important part was not merely encountering different information. Dan had encountered information before. The difference was suddenly being able to process it differently:

You have to gain a new set of lens to look at Islam and suddenly everything changes. You start reading Muhammad’s biography in a different way. You start reading the jihad verses in the Quran in a different way. … It was so frightening to have that experience in my case, because the question that was in my mind: What if I’m mistaken? What if I’m wrong? What if I am making a horrible mistake? Allah is going to punish me. Allah is going to destroy me.

Then he explained:

Many people snap back. They can’t handle that phase of fear and terror. I went through that and I was able to get to the finish line. And the moment you have that confidence that you’re right and you start walking away, that is the most liberating moments in my life.

Dan cautioned me against turning his own path into a fixed sequence.

It’s different for each individual. There are certain features that all of them participate in, but it’s also different.

Soraya grew up in Sri Lanka, a Buddhist country with a Muslim minority. As opposed to the experiences of Dan and Khaled, she was “never taught to hate the Jews.”

I don’t think anybody reads the Qur’an and in the morning wakes up and [thinks] today I’m going to hate the Jew.

Soraya explained that, as Muslims, they “were more Sufi, into music and how to honour God and, you know, very light kind of teachings.” However, at 13 years old, told that she couldn’t go to the mosque, she puzzled over “a theology that is being taught [that] ostracizes and marginalizes women.”

Her first serious encounter with Muslim antisemitism came much later, in the United States, after she posted on Facebook about attending an event at the Israeli consulate; Arab friends attacked her for going.

But now I might have to partly agree with what the ex-Arabs are saying. Everybody seems radicalized, like the voices in the periphery are radicalized.

Given her experience, Soraya understands that “… your society shapes you, your education shapes you, your mosques shapes you.” Therefore, in contrast with Dan and Khaled, she argues that interpretation, education and social environment can produce something different. Soraya continues:

I love the ex-Muslims because they hold us accountable. If I had not met ex-Muslims, I wouldn’t know the depth of this problem. So many people have been impacted by radical Islam.

A silent middle stage?

Soraya, Muslim feminist lawyer, interfaith advocate, and community organizer, told me that she has spoken with people who would begin by arguing vigorously with her. Then something may change. A man strongly opposed to Israel once contacted her privately, telling her that he would support whatever she supported for Palestinians. Soraya answered:

I support everything you want for the Palestinians, but can you tell me what do you want for the Jews? He went silent.

That silence may be the first observable sign that certainty has been disrupted, but it is not evidence that the person has changed. He or she may return to previous beliefs just as easily and Soraya is careful not to come to conclusions too soon. However, in her position, she said she generally encounters people who are already willing to move forward.

Only people who are willing to advance come to us, and that is very few.

If an important part of the process of change is also the least visible, that creates a problem for anyone trying to recognize ideological change from outside.

We can hear people describe it afterwards. We can observe what they do once they have crossed some internal threshold. But during the period of doubt, fear and uncertainty, we may simply see someone going quiet.

Own who you were

Khaled gave me the clearest test of what comes afterwards.

Number one, people have to own up to what they did, what they believed, before changing.

He applies that standard to himself.

I always say I was antisemitic until I was a teenager.

What he distrusts is the cleaned-up biography: the person who has supposedly undergone a dramatic ideological transformation but somehow has no former beliefs to account for. Old statements disappear. Previous positions are minimized. The person’s history begins to resemble the person he wants an audience to see today. Khaled’s argument is: if you changed, there has to be something you changed from.

And if circumstances once forced you to say things you did not believe, he argues that once you are safe, you should be able to explain that openly.

You have to own up to it.

A person describing genuine change should be able to tell a coherent story containing a before as well as an after.

Words eventually have to become behaviour

Soraya approaches the question less psychologically. For her, the important criterion is what someone actually does:

Declare. Make a declaration. And take action.

Then comes the harder part. Bring other people with you, she insists. If someone claims to have rejected an extremist ideology, Soraya wants to see whether that person is willing to gather five or ten others and begin doing the work within his or her own community.

See if what he’s saying and doing are the same, [if] it’s in sync.

Statements made alone, she told me, are not enough for the kind of change she is seeking. But an important one is the ability to say what you want for the people you once regarded as the enemy. The answer does not prove transformation. But it reveals whether someone’s newly professed principles extend beyond his or her own group.

What has it cost you?

Another issue that arose concerned the cost of change. Soraya has been labeled as anti-Muslim because of her reform work and she has received death threats from people in Sri Lanka.

Khaled made cost an explicit part of his test of true change:

If you genuinely believe in real change you’re going to have to suffer.

He meant that literally. After October 7, he left a well-paid position in the financial sector as his work involving Israel and Jews increasingly consumed his time. For a period, he said he struggled financially while doing much of that work as a volunteer. He is careful to acknowledge that earning money does not itself invalidate anyone’s beliefs. People have to live. But he asks if the change demands anything from the person, or if, perhaps, there have been benefits accrued from it.

While a sincere person may eventually prosper because of his new beliefs, and an opportunist can pay a price for a bad gamble, the aspect of cost is evidence worth examining, particularly when it appears alongside ownership of the past and consistency over time.

Khaled mentioned how he is sometimes called a “hero” by members of the Jewish community. He very emphatically told me he does not like that:

Don’t call me a hero. You can’t call someone a hero for actually being normal. You can’t call someone a hero for not being a Nazi.

The old software

“Examining Islam for someone who’s a Muslim is not about abandoning a set of ideas and changing your belief system,” Dan told me. It involves dismantling of the structure through which he had understood God and the world. “Many people leave Islam, but Islam doesn’t leave them,” he said, and then provided his metaphor, one we can easily comprehend:

It’s not only changing what you think about Islam, it is changing your worldview. So the way we see women changes, the way we see the West, the way we see the others, the infidels. You have a software. I formatted myself and I installed a Christian software.

Dan applies this particularly to former Muslims who become atheists. He believes some reject the religion while continuing to interpret the world through categories formed by it. This leaves unanswered the question regarding what, exactly, has changed?

Following his argument, a person can reject Hamas without changing his view of Jews. He can reject a religious authority without changing his assumptions about women. He can abandon a religious identity while retaining political ideas absorbed alongside it. Therefore, ideological change may be uneven. Someone can genuinely change in one area while remaining almost untouched in another.

The individual and the group

Then Dan complicated the question further. Suppose the person really is sincere when he or she talks to you. What happens when they go back to the group will largely be invisible to you, perhaps turning into someone you won’t recognize.

When you are an individual, you develop your own worldview based on your education environment, so forth and so on. However, within the group, when you join the group, I promise you this person, if he’s inside a group of Muslims who support Hamas, you won’t recognize him. You will think, oh my goodness, this is like a completely different person. Why? Because the individual, and this is not only exclusive to Islam, this is like in every group in the world. If the individual submits his own understanding to the understanding of the group, the group is superior to the individual.

Dan’s claim raises an important distinction: sincerity and durability are different questions. However, this is something outsiders cannot see or know.

A test I cannot use?

When I asked Dan how someone like me could distinguish genuine change from performance, he offered what he considers his most reliable test: insult Muhammad and watch the reaction.

If you insult Muhammad and that person is comfortable, then he’s genuine. If he gets uncomfortable, then that person is not what he is claimed to be.

Dan told me he believes this test “works 100% of the time.”

I pushed him on what such discomfort would actually prove. His answer became more qualified. A defensive reaction, he said, does not necessarily mean that the person is pretending or susceptible to radicalization.

Maybe that person is still struggling, still in the phase of fear. You don’t know where he is on his journey.

That distinction matters. The reaction may reveal that an old attachment remains, but it does not by itself tell me whether I am looking at deception or an unfinished transformation. A sincere reformer who remains devout might also bristle at an insult to the Prophet despite sincerely rejecting the ideological positions Dan is helping me detect.

Dan gave me another distinction that I found more useful. He described people whose reinterpretations of Islam he considers theologically wrong, yet whom he nevertheless regards as sincere because they are genuinely trying to reconcile their inner beliefs with the world around them. In other words, he does not equate sincerity with agreement. A person can, in Dan’s view, be genuinely changed and still be wrong about what that change means.

So how can I know how to understand the person in front of me?

I began these interviews hoping I might emerge with something close to a diagnostic test, a checklist I could use. That is not what happened. Instead, I have indicators that I must explore. But even with these indicators, a sufficiently convincing performer could acknowledge an ugly past, behave consistently when outside the group, and perhaps incur costs for doing so.

I still do not think I have enough experience to trust myself to be able to distinguish between the person who has undergone true ideological transformation and the one who performs it well. But at least I now have better questions.

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