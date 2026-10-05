Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

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Rebekah Lee's avatar
Rebekah Lee
Oct 5

Thanks for another thoughtful post. Excellent work.

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Lucie Ramsey's avatar
Lucie Ramsey
Oct 5

Sheri Oz, you picked such a good subject!

In metaphysical Ontology, one is to look at who they are being in the world. That looking is the beginning of recognition and opens a door to endless possibilities.

If one is cause in the matter of their life (responsible), and authentic and self-expressed in declaration and action, then transformation is inevitable.

Another way of looking that affects a worldview.

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