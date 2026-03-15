Humour travels fast during wartime. Sometimes we laugh out loud. Sometimes we just smile because the joke is funny but also cutting. And sometimes we simply do not share the same sense of humour.

Here are eight videos that made me laugh.

Khomeini chases Sinwar: Look what you did to me!

Throwing a shoe at someone is a symbol of disrespect, a way to shame or humiliate him or her

And now nobody else wants the job.

But never fear. The Iranian Airforce has more than flying carpets and flying camels.

“Coming for America!”

Other countries offer their help. In this case, Ghana.

It’s a matter of serious strategic planning.

And sometimes things don’t go as planned.

How does he always show up?

Previous articles in this series: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3.

Earlier meme collation articles: Nasralla loses face, You can poke the (Israeli) bear. . .

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