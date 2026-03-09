The meme factories are up and running once more.

I collected funny cartoons after the Hezbollah beeper episode (Part 1) and the twelve-day war with Iran last summer (Part 2), so it is natural that I couldn’t resist gathering a few of the ones circulating online now that we are at war with Iran again.

As before, some made me laugh out loud and others merely made me smile. They briefly relieved the tension of days filled with sirens, news alerts, and adrenaline spikes. And because I like to revisit these, I am putting them together for you as well.

Sharing does not necessarily mean endorsement. (One has to say that these days, no?)

So here we go:

The satirical site Babylon Bee imagined a practical solution to the question of succession.

The Mossad parody account continues to provide up-to-date investigative reporting. Ambassador Huckabee adds his perspective.

Iranian air power, according to internet experts.

Apparently the air force has several models.

New missile technology.

Meanwhile, some disputes are settled personally.

(In Islamist hell, they speak English.)

And back to the question of succession — a hot potato!

There. How long will this one last?

And the one who got away

Given the creativity of the internet, I doubt this will be the last time I find myself collecting these.

If you have seen others worth sharing, feel free to put them in the comments below.

