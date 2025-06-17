Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Rebekah Lee's avatar
Rebekah Lee
Jun 17, 2025

A little humor always helps in the midst of the hard stuff. Good choices.

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Proton7's avatar
Proton7
Jun 17, 2025

These are shamelessly hilarious. You should do a 1 week moral course as discipline.after being sent $30 coffee donation for part 3

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