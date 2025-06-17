There is nothing funny about people being killed, people maimed for short times or for life, people losing their homes, or people psychologically traumatized. But there is an old saying that laughter is the best medicine. It certainly helps me get through the nerve wracking days of roller coaster adrenaline surges and falls and the horrific sounds that suddenly pierce the quiet and send us off to our bomb shelters.

What follows is a series of memes that I have collected from the social media.

Some made me laugh out loud and other just made me smile. And some may be of questionable taste. As they say on X — sharing does not equal endorsement.

I hope that putting them all together in one article is not an overdose. But it might be something you will want to return to when you need to laugh away some of the stress…..so here goes…..

Peter Brookes - Political Cartoonist

Israel’s secret weapon: Jonathan Elkhoury ’s ‘Iron Cat’

iroon.com

Miscellaneous

Some of these are from The Mossad satirical X account and I recommend you follow them to keep your spirits up. Others are reproduced here in accordance with Section 27A of Israel’s Copyright Law.

And finally

“Bibi, why like that? We said we would start off easy.”

I couldn’t help myself, Part 1: Beeper fun

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