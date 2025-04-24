Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
Apr 24, 2025

I've noticed that people who accuse Israel of "disproportionate" or "indiscriminate" bombing of civilians typically have no military experience, whereas many of those defending Israel against this charge have fought in modern urban combat situations, sometimes against enemies who deploy human shields like Hamas. To the list of people like this that you mention, I would add Col. Richard Kemp, formerly of the British army. Sadly, often the legacy media prefers to talk to people with no military experience or knowledge as long as they will criticise Israel.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sheri Oz and others
Lioudmila Levina's avatar
Lioudmila Levina
Apr 24, 2025

I’d add the Colonel Richard Kemp, the former commander of British forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is a very decent man and a strong supporter of Israel and the IDF. You can find his videos on YouTube and I have been on event with him in Sydney, Australia.

As for the “people” accusing Israel of genocide I can only call them as Jew haters, even Israelis and other jews whose name is “kapo”.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture