The Skopje City Museum is housed in what remains of the old railway station after the 1963 earthquake decimated much of the city. Jews had lived in Skopje for thousands of years before their neighbourhood was emptied in March 1943. I went there looking, not for Jewish suffering, but for Jewish participation in how the city functioned before then, and how that participation was narrated.

The Mislabelled Torah Scroll

Near the beginning of the museum’s walk through Ottoman-period Skopje, a display case contains three sacred texts: a Christian Bible, a Quran, and a Jewish scroll.

A Christian Bible, the Quran, and the scroll depicting the Jewish Purim story; Author’s photo

The Jewish object is Megillat Esther, the Purim story, the title repeated in Hebrew across the top of the scroll and illustrated with scenes from the narrative. The museum labelled it as a Torah scroll. The label reads:

Torah prayer scroll, copy, inv. no. MGS 3085/E A scroll of long paper, a copy, on which is written a prayer from the Torah Pentateuch of Moses. The spiritual Jewish life is represented on 12 pictures made in a circular form.

The size is wrong, the description is wrong, and a Torah has no illustrations. The mislabelling matters, not only because it is incorrect when curators could easily have consulted with staff at the Jewish Museum, but because of how the scroll is treated as a generic object of “spiritual life,” interchangeable with other faith artefacts and not situated within a living religious tradition or a local, vibrant, Jewish community.

In other words, Jewish presence is acknowledged symbolically, but not anchored in institutions or continuity.

At this point, it would be easy to treat what I was seeing as a Skopje problem: a local curatorial oversight, a missed consultation, an isolated error. But Skopje was not the only city where I looked for Jewish presence in a municipal narrative.

Subotica: The Same Pattern

Two weeks later, I was in Subotica, Serbia. The synagogue there, designed by two Jewish architects from Budapest, is so much a source of pride among the local non-Jewish population that the taxi driver I hired to take me to the Jewish cemetery slowed down as he drove past the synagogue and pointed it out to me. It features in every tourist guide and is now maintained by the municipality. The same two architects designed City Hall.

The Subotica Municipal Museum sits across the road from the synagogue. Inside, after a few introductory exhibits, I found a display titled “Calendar holidays;” A tallit, Torah, prayer text, and large symbolic Magen David are shown alongside Christian objects. The accompanying text treats religion as a set of cyclical, interchangeable systems. There is no mention of Subotica’s Jewish community, nor are Jewish holidays, synagogue life, or local religious practice named or described.

Jewish objects in the corner of a a display showing religious artifacts, including a tallit, Torah, prayer on a sign, and a Star of David; Author’s photo

Moreover, Jews are absent from the city’s economic, cultural, and civic narrative. Jewish life is acknowledged symbolically, as a religious minority.

Presence Without Participation

What stands out in both museums is the way Jewish presence is narrowly framed compared with how other populations from the same periods are presented.

In Skopje, the museum describes Slavic Macedonians, Ottoman Muslim populations, and Christian Orthodox communities as historical actors through named institutions of work, education, and civic administration. Crafts are specified. Trades are explained. Printing, administration, and urban development are explicitly linked to these populations.

Jewish participation in printing, commerce, crafts, medicine, and trade networks is left out. Instead, Jews are described as having lived in the Jewish Quarter, a neighbourhood that once existed and then disappeared.

Poster showing the Jewish Quarter in Skopje; Author’s photo

The museum’s text on the poster reads:

Evrejska Maalo — Jewish Neighbourhood

It emerged at the beginning of the 16th century after the exodus of Jews out of Spain when they migrated and settled in Skopje. It was situated on the left bank of the Vardar on the space under the Fortress stretching as far as the Church of St. Demetrius near the Stone Bridge. There had been private houses, synagogues, a school and two cemeteries. The Jewish quarter was destroyed in the 1963 earthquake. The Memorial Centre of the Holocaust of the Jews from Macedonia is now located on this site.

And below the images:

The small wooden bridge also known as Jewish Bridge connected the quarter and Skopje. It was built in 1895 and destroyed twice in the flood of 1916 and 1962. The Gazi Delčev Bridge was built later on this site.

The same pattern holds in the museum’s coverage of the Second World War. Occupation, resistance, and the partisan struggle are discussed without reference to Jews at all. Jewish history enters the narrative only through the Holocaust Memorial Centre constructed in another part of town, where the Jewish Quarter once stood. The museum frames the destruction of the Jewish community in terms of the physical destruction caused by the 1963 earthquake, ignoring the 1943 annihilation of the Jewish population by their deportation and murders.

A History That Stops Early

In Subotica, the dynamic is different but leads to a similar result. The permanent exhibit ends at 1930. This cutoff removes the Second World War entirely and with it the need to address deportation, annihilation, confiscation of property, and the reshaping of the city that followed. Jewish disappearance is rendered structurally invisible by ending the story early.

Unless special exhibitions are designed, one staff member of the museum told me, this is the version of the city that visitors will encounter for years to come.

Jewish presence in pre-1930 Subotica is acknowledged in limited ways: Jewish home furnishings are shown and explicitly identified as belonging to a Jewish household. The family appears as consumers of refined material culture, not as part of the economic, professional, or artisanal world that produced it.

This absence is conspicuous because the museum does document artisanship, agriculture, bourgeois culture, and modernisation for other population groups living in the same period. Yet Jewish architects designed some of the city’s most prominent public buildings. Jewish merchants and industrialists were central to the grain trade and to Subotica’s integration into Austro-Hungarian commercial networks.

This omission is reinforced at the museum entrance itself, where there is a special exhibition on printing and the development of modern mass communications. It contains no English translations at all (ChatGPT translated them for me) and makes no mention of Jews, despite printing being one of the historical fields in which Jews played a central role across the Balkans and the wider Ottoman world. Jewish printers were among the earliest carriers of movable type into the region, and printing was a key vector of literacy, education, and transregional exchange.

Where Jewish involvement can be discerned, then, it is only insofar as it melts into a generalized multicultural fabric: Jewish names may be recognizable to visitors already familiar with them, but this recognition is never accompanied by explicit identification or narrative acknowledgment. The contrast is striking. Jewish individuals appear among the agents of modernization, while Jewish institutions — and the communal systems that sustained those contributions — are absent from descriptions of the city’s historical development.

Two Cities, One Pattern

The Skopje City Museum and the Subotica Municipal Museum are the only two municipal museums I visited during this field study. Despite their different histories and exhibition strategies, they demonstrate a shared curatorial logic in how municipal museums negotiate multicultural pasts and national continuities, suggesting a pattern that warrants examination in other comparable settings.

In both museums, non-Jewish residents living in the same periods are recognised through named labour, production, institutions, and civic participation. Jewish presence, by contrast, is confined to neighbourhoods, homes, and religious objects. They are quietly removed from the story of how the city functioned, developed, and modernised.

What these museums preserve is Jewish presence. What they omit is Jewish agency. Part II will explore why.

Appendix: Selected Further Reading

The observations in this article are based on fieldwork in the Skopje City Museum and the Subotica Municipal Museum. For readers interested in broader historical scholarship on Jewish participation in Balkan urban life, commerce, and knowledge transmission, the following works provide well-established context.

Benbassa, E. and A. Rodrigue. Sephardi Jewry: A History of the Judeo-Spanish Community, 14th–20th Centuries. (Los Angeles: University of California Press, 2000)

Introduction and prologue available via Google Books. A foundational study of Sephardi Jewish urban life in the Balkans and the wider Ottoman world, situating Jews as long-standing participants in commerce, culture, and city life.

Naeh, Y.B. “Hebrew Printing Houses in the Ottoman Empire,” Jewish Journalism and Printing Houses in the Ottoman Empire and Modern Turkey, ed. (Istanbul: The Isis Press, 2001)

Panayotov, A. “Everyday Life of the Jews in the Early Byzantine Balkans and the Aegean,” New Europe College Yearbook 2024–2025.

Provides archaeological and epigraphic evidence of long-standing Jewish urban communities in the Balkans, situating Jews as embedded participants in city life over centuries.

Consider becoming a donor to support the research, the interviews, the argument that goes into my independent investigative reporting.

Because Substack does not process payments in Israel, I’ve set up [PayPal/Buy Me a Coffee] and [Ko-fi] for anyone who’d like to support my work. Every bit of help means a lot and actually helps me continue to do the research and write. You can make a one-time or repeated donation.

Thank you.

p.s. It’s not because of antisemitism on the part of Stripe or Substack.